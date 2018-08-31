Drive Chart
UCF
UCONN

No Text

No. 21 UCF extends winning streak to 14 with rout of UConn

  • Aug 31, 2018

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) No. 21 UCF has a new coaching staff - and an offense that looks very similar to the one that helped the Knights go undefeated season a year ago.

McKenzie Milton threw for 346 yards and tied a career high with five touchdowns as the self-proclaimed defending national champions routed UConn 56-17 on Thursday night to extend the longest winning streak in the nation to 14 games.

The reigning American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year completed 24 of 32 passes and ran for another 50 yards on seven carries. Sophomore receiver Tre Nixon, a transfer from Mississippi, caught five passes for 101 yards and scored on plays of 34 and 11 yards.

Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. came on in the fourth quarter and broke a 70-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, making him the team's leading rusher.

It was the first game for coach Josh Heupel, who took the reins after Scott Frost left for Nebraska.

''I don't know if we're going to miss a beat,'' Milton said. ''The schematics are a little different, but we're going to score a lot of points no matter what.''

UConn quarterback David Pindell was a bright spot for the Huskies, throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown and running for another 157 yards and a score.

But the Huskies had 30 freshmen and sophomores on their two-deep, and more than a dozen players saw their first live-game action on Thursday night.

''I thought we had some young men who played a bit tentative for their first time and just didn't let it go,'' coach Randy Edsall said. ''Now they understand how hard it is''

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: Heupel's fast-paced offense is as advertised, putting up 652 yards and scoring eight touchdowns on 11 drives, with each scoring drive taking less than 3 minutes off the clock.

''I'm a big fan of coach Huep's system,'' Milton said. ''I think it exposes defenses and I think it's going to be very good for UCF.''

UConn: The Huskies seem to have found their quarterback in Pindell. In addition to completing 27 of 41 passes and running 22 times, he had another 50-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty. The Huskies put up 486 yards of offense.

''We made some big plays on offense and we pushed the ball a lot,'' Pindell said. ''We just have to execute in the red zone and the tight red. That's the biggest thing.''

INJURY

The game was marred by what appeared to be a serious injury to UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson on the opening kickoff.

The sophomore transfer from Alabama appeared to collide head-first with another UCF player while making the tackle. He had to be cut from his shoulder and was taken off the field on a stretcher, giving the crowd the thumbs-up sign as he was wheeled to an ambulance. Heupel said Robinson is expected to be fine, but will be kept overnight at a local hospital for observation.

EFFICIENCY

UCF was 9 of 11 on third down and converted its only attempt on fourth down. The Knights had touchdown drives of 61, 81, 76, 74, 65, 73, and two of 90 yards all while having the ball for less than 22 minutes

FIRST GAME

Heupel said he felt surprisingly calm in his first game as a head coach. The team gave him a game ball in the locker room.

''You work for eight months for something and you want it to bear good fruit and tonight it did,'' he said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite opening with a conference win on the road, UCF's poll position likely will only be impacted by losses higher up in the rankings.

UP NEXT:

UCF: The Knights head back to Orlando for their home opener next Saturday against South Carolina State.

UConn: The Huskies face another ranked team when they travel to Idaho to take on No. 22 Boise State on the blue turf.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:11
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
17
Touchdown 3:11
5-D.Pindell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
79
yds
06:45
pos
56
16
Point After TD 10:04
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
10
Touchdown 10:04
8-D.Mack runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
90
yds
02:13
pos
55
10
Point After TD 14:47
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
10
Touchdown 14:47
10-M.Milton complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
01:23
pos
48
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:30
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
10
Touchdown 4:30
10-M.Milton complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
02:39
pos
41
10
Point After TD 12:33
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 12:33
2-O.Anderson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:22
pos
34
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 2:35
10-M.Milton complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
01:20
pos
27
10
Point After TD 4:04
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 4:04
5-D.Pindell complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:20
pos
21
9
Point After TD 8:24
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 8:24
10-M.Milton complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
00:45
pos
20
3
Field Goal 9:22
40-M.Tarbutt 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
64
yds
01:09
pos
14
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:00
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 9:00
10-M.Milton complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
01:04
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:01
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:01
9-A.Killins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
02:07
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 31 27
Rushing 13 16
Passing 15 9
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 9-11 10-18
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-5
Total Net Yards 652 486
Total Plays 70 87
Avg Gain 9.3 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 296 220
Rush Attempts 36 46
Avg Rush Yards 8.2 4.8
Net Yards Passing 356 266
Comp. - Att. 26-34 27-41
Yards Per Pass 10.5 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-27 6-59
Touchdowns 8 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 5 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-31.0 2-39.5
Return Yards 47 151
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-43 6-151
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kicking 8/8 3/3
Extra Points 8/8 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 UCF 1-0 1414141456
Connecticut 0-1 0100717
O/U 69, UCONN +24
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, CT
 356 PASS YDS 266
296 RUSH YDS 220
652 TOTAL YDS 486
UCF
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 346 5 0 217.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 346 5 0 217.4
M. Milton 24/32 346 5 0
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
D. Mack Jr. 2/2 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 70 1
D. Mack Jr. 1 70 1 70
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
M. Milton 7 50 0 13
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
G. McCrae 5 43 0 27
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 1
A. Killins Jr. 9 38 1 6
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Thompson 6 36 0 10
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
T. McGowan 3 34 0 23
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 1
O. Anderson 4 23 1 10
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Ma. Williams 1 2 0 2
T. Williams 42 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Williams 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 101 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 101 2
T. Nixon 5 101 2 45
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
D. Snelson 6 90 0 31
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
A. Killins Jr. 2 44 0 33
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 1
G. Davis 6 40 1 10
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 1
G. McCrae 1 36 1 36
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Colubiale 1 17 0 17
T. Payton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Payton 2 13 0 8
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Hill 1 11 0 11
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
Ma. Williams 2 10 0 8
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
O. Anderson 1 5 1 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Jasinski 2-0 0.0 0
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gibson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Causey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Causey 1-0 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
M. Wright 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
M. Loudermilk 1 31.0 0 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 24 0
A. Killins Jr. 2 21.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
O. Anderson 1 1.0 1 0
Connecticut
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 266 1 1 123.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 266 1 1 123.5
D. Pindell 27/41 266 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 157 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 157 1
D. Pindell 22 157 1 26
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 59 0
K. Mensah 20 59 0 14
K. Gillespie 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Gillespie 1 6 0 6
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
H. Maurisseau 1 -1 0 -1
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
Z. Scott 3 -2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Buss 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 113 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 113 0
K. Buss 7 113 0 47
A. McLean 8 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
A. McLean 5 42 0 13
Z. Scott 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
Z. Scott 5 40 0 17
H. Mayala 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
H. Mayala 3 31 0 14
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
T. Davis 2 18 1 13
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Dixon 1 11 0 11
T. Beals 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Beals 1 9 0 9
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Mensah 1 5 0 5
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
H. Maurisseau 2 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Tarbutt 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
M. Tarbutt 1/1 44 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 2
L. Magliozzi 2 39.5 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 25.2 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 25.2 44 0
K. Dixon 6 25.2 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 UCF 39 2:07 11 61 TD
10:04 UCF 19 1:04 5 81 TD
5:08 UCF 8 3:13 9 32 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:09 UCF 24 0:45 5 76 TD
3:55 UCF 26 1:20 6 74 TD
0:23 UCF 10 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 UCF 35 2:22 9 65 TD
7:09 UCF 27 2:39 9 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:54 UCF 10 1:23 8 90 TD
12:17 UCF 10 2:13 5 90 TD
3:11 UCF 25 2:51 6 36
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 UCONN 16 1:42 6 45 Fumble
10:56 UCONN 36 0:39 3 4 Punt
9:00 UCONN 25 3:44 8 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:49 UCONN 24 1:09 15 49 FG
8:24 UCONN 25 4:20 10 75 TD
2:35 UCONN 25 2:04 9 -15 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 UCONN 26 5:12 11 47 Downs
4:24 UCONN 49 3:14 13 37 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 UCONN 22 2:10 5 68 Fumble
9:56 UCONN 21 6:45 15 79 TD
