Colorado rolls to 4th straight win over Colorado State
DENVER (AP) Steven Montez ran the offense at an energetic, up-tempo pace. Colorado piled up points at that rate, too.
Montez threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns, including an 89-yard strike to Laviska Shenault Jr. , as the Buffaloes beat Colorado State for the fourth straight time with a 45-13 rout on Friday night.
It's the most points Colorado (1-0) has scored against the Rams (0-2) since 1996.
''This team could be special,'' Montez said.
Montez had the offense clicking early, completing his first 12 passes to tie a school record to begin a game. He began the scoring spree with a 38-yard TD run on Colorado's opening possession. It's the longest scamper for a score by a Buffaloes quarterback since Kordell Stewart went 60 yards on Oct. 22, 1994.
The mobile Montez found wide-open receivers all evening in a game played at the home of the Denver Broncos. He was in complete rhythm with Shenault, who caught 11 passes for 211 yards. On his long touchdown, Shenault hauled in a short pass over the middle, made a player miss and was off to the races.
Behind the play, Montez raised his hands in celebration.
''That game was extremely fun,'' Shenault said. ''Steven, he's great. He's just great. His work ethic and just how hard he always works behind the scenes.''
New Buffaloes tailback Travon McMillian, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, got into the scoring act with a 49-yard run as he helps replace Phillip Lindsay, who's now with the Broncos.
Colorado rolled up 596 total yards against a porous Rams defense that surrendered 617 in a 43-34 loss to Hawaii last weekend.
Rams coach Mike Bobo hobbled along the sideline as he continues to deal with numbness in his feet. Bobo had an assistant shadowing him just in case the action got too close. He watched from the coaches' box last weekend.
''Give Colorado credit, they came out and exploited us in a lot of ways,'' Bobo said. ''No. 1 would have to be speed on the perimeter, they did a great job of getting the ball outside and made play after play. ... At the end of the day we got whipped.''
It was a rough night for Colorado State QB K.J. Carta-Samuels a week after throwing for a program-best 537 yards. Under constant duress, Carta-Samuels threw for 176 yards, a TD and an interception. He was spelled at times in the second half by Collin Hill, a redshirt sophomore who's returning from a knee injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: It wasn't all smooth - Montez threw an interception and receiver K.D. Nixon lost a fumble - but as far as openers go, coach Mike MacIntyre will gladly take this one. He's 5-1 against Colorado State as the coach of the Buffaloes.
Colorado State: A streak of five straight bowl appearances could be in serious jeopardy. The Rams have a brutal schedule ahead, including games against Arkansas, at Florida and at Boise State.
THIS & THAT
Montez matched Joel Klatt's school record of 12-straight completions to open a game. Klatt set his mark on Nov. 12, 2005. ... Lindsay was in attendance wearing a Buffaloes ball cap. ''They're looking sharp for the first game,'' he said. ... The attendance was 70,158, down 3,774 from a season ago. ... Colorado now leads the series 66-22-2.
TACKLES GALORE
Colorado sophomore linebacker Nate Landman finished with 16 tackles and an interception.
''I see the Nate Landman I see every day in practice,'' MacIntyre said. ''He's a football player that arrives in an angry mood and makes plays.''
GUT CHECK
Back-to-back losses aren't sitting well with Colorado State senior safety Jordan Fogal.
''Some guys care more than others and it can't be like that,'' he said. ''You get blown out at home, get embarrassed at home. You come out here against a big rival and get embarrassed again. What more do you need to perform better? Got to get to work.''
UP NEXT
Colorado: Travel to Nebraska a week from Saturday for the Buffaloes' first meeting with the Cornhuskers since 2010 when they were Big 12 rivals. Colorado trails the all-time series 18-49-2.
Colorado State: Return to Canvas Stadium for a game against Arkansas a week from Saturday. The Rams have hosted an SEC school only once - in 1981 against No. 19 Mississippi State.
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|596
|275
|Total Plays
|65
|76
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|258
|103
|Rush Attempts
|40
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|338
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|22-25
|19-37
|Yards Per Pass
|13.5
|4.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|9-48.8
|Return Yards
|118
|25
|Punts - Returns
|6-85
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-31
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|3/3
|Extra Points
|6/6
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|338
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|258
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|596
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|22/25
|338
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMillian 34 RB
|T. McMillian
|10
|103
|1
|49
|
K. Evans 21 RB
|K. Evans
|12
|59
|0
|11
|
B. Bisharat 35 RB
|B. Bisharat
|7
|52
|0
|20
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|3
|34
|1
|38
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|11
|211
|1
|89
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|6
|112
|1
|46
|
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
|J. MacIntyre
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Winfree 9 WR
|J. Winfree
|2
|7
|1
|4
|
B. Bisharat 35 RB
|B. Bisharat
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
T. McMillian 34 RB
|T. McMillian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
M. Blackmon 18 CB
|M. Blackmon
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 DB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|9-6
|0.0
|1
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Fisher 7 S
|N. Fisher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Worthington 6 S
|E. Worthington
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wigley 4 DB
|D. Wigley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 20 LB
|D. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franke 56 DL
|J. Franke
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Tuiloma 72 DT
|L. Tuiloma
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Callier 44 LB
|J. Callier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gamboa 32 LB
|R. Gamboa
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 33 DT
|J. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blackmon 2 CB
|R. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bounds 44 TE
|C. Bounds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Evans 21 RB
|K. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mulumba 16 DE
|C. Mulumba
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Udoffia 8 CB
|T. Udoffia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cooper 37 S
|L. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DE
|I. Antwine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Maddox 9 S
|A. Maddox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 5 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 26 S
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Talley 28 LB
|D. Talley
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|1/1
|39
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|3
|43.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lee 1 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 2 CB
|R. Blackmon
|5
|16.4
|28
|0
|
D. Lee 1 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
|K. Carta-Samuels
|18/33
|176
|1
|1
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|1/4
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|14
|61
|0
|24
|
I. Matthews 24 RB
|I. Matthews
|15
|30
|0
|8
|
N. Hall 80 WR
|N. Hall
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
|K. Carta-Samuels
|9
|4
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Johnson 81 WR
|O. Johnson
|6
|82
|1
|26
|
P. Williams 11 WR
|P. Williams
|6
|49
|0
|14
|
G. Hammer 88 TE
|G. Hammer
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
I. Matthews 24 RB
|I. Matthews
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Butler 16 TE
|C. Butler
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Hall 80 WR
|N. Hall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Fulton 23 WR
|B. Fulton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Pannunzio 82 TE
|I. Pannunzio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Watson 55 LB
|J. Watson
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sutton 13 LB
|T. Sutton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 52 LB
|T. Thomas
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 53 DL
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bombek 91 DL
|J. Bombek
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Francis 10 S
|T. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 18 DB
|B. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fogal 11 S
|J. Fogal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 33 DE
|E. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 9 S
|J. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 44 LB
|M. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean 42 DE
|A. Jean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paogofie 92 DL
|L. Paogofie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. King 95 DL
|R. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dickens 99 DE
|D. Dickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Brinnon 8 S
|Q. Brinnon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Banks 19 CB
|V. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Giusti 34 LB
|A. Giusti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|9
|48.8
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Williams 11 WR
|P. Williams
|6
|19.8
|28
|0
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
C. Butler 16 TE
|C. Butler
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Johnson 81 WR
|O. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
DUQ
MA
15
63
Final ELEV
-
PRARIE
RICE
28
31
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
43
34
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
NMEXST
29
7
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
MINN
10
48
Final
-
KENSAW
GAST
20
24
Final ESP+
-
CCTST
BALLST
6
42
Final ESP+
-
21UCF
UCONN
56
17
Final ESPNU
-
WBRST
UTAH
10
41
Final PACN
-
MOST
OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
SELOU
LAMON
31
34
Final ESP+
-
SAV
UAB
0
52
Final ESP+
-
WAKE
TULANE
23
17
Final/OT CBSSN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
31
27
Final ESPN
-
NWST
TXAM
7
59
Final SECN
-
DAVIS
SJST
44
38
Final
-
CUSE
WMICH
55
42
Final CBSSN
-
MONNJ
EMICH
17
51
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
DUKE
14
34
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
11MICHST
31
38
Final BTN
-
WKY
4WISC
3
34
Final ESPN
-
PORTST
NEVADA
19
72
Final
-
SDGST
13STNFRD
10
31
Final FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
45
13
Final CBSSN
-
HOU
RICE
0
055.5 O/U
+26
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
FAU
7OKLA
0
072.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MISS
TXTECH
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
KENTST
ILL
0
055.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
SO
16TCU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
TXSTSM
RUT
0
047 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
23TEXAS
MD
0
054.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
OREGST
5OHIOST
0
063.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CSTCAR
SC
0
057 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
NOVA
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
FUR
2CLEM
0
0
Sat 12:20pm
-
ALCORN
GATECH
0
0
Sat 12:30pm
-
MA
BC
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 1:00pm
-
HOW
OHIO
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STONYBRK
AF
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FBOOK
-
NILL
IOWA
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
6WASH
9AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
17WVU
TENN
0
061.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WASHST
WYO
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ALBANY
PITT
0
0
Sat 3:30pm
-
CMICH
UK
0
049 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
AP
3UGA
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
10PSU
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UNC
CAL
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UNLV
15USC
0
063.5 O/U
-26
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
TNMART
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
EIL
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RICH
UVA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm
-
ELON
SFLA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22BOISE
TROY
0
048 O/U
+10
Sat 6:00pm ESNN
-
SCST
GAS
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DEST
BUFF
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
UCLA
0
063.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CAR
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
LALAF
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
IND
FIU
0
057 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
SALA
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
TOLEDO
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MERCER
MEMP
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMOST
ARKST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SD
KSTATE
0
0
Sat 7:10pm ESP3
-
NAZ
UTEP
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
MTSU
VANDY
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14MICH
12ND
0
046.5 O/U
-1
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
CHARSO
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SFA
18MISSST
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UIW
NMEX
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
BGREEN
24OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-32
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
LVILLE
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
NEB
0
055.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
ABIL
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
SDST
IOWAST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
IDAHO
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
TXSA
ARIZST
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BYU
ARIZ
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HAWAII
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
8MIAMI
25LSU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
20VATECH
19FSU
0
055 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN