Colorado rolls to 4th straight win over Colorado State

  Sep 01, 2018

DENVER (AP) Steven Montez ran the offense at an energetic, up-tempo pace. Colorado piled up points at that rate, too.

Montez threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns, including an 89-yard strike to Laviska Shenault Jr. , as the Buffaloes beat Colorado State for the fourth straight time with a 45-13 rout on Friday night.

It's the most points Colorado (1-0) has scored against the Rams (0-2) since 1996.

''This team could be special,'' Montez said.

Montez had the offense clicking early, completing his first 12 passes to tie a school record to begin a game. He began the scoring spree with a 38-yard TD run on Colorado's opening possession. It's the longest scamper for a score by a Buffaloes quarterback since Kordell Stewart went 60 yards on Oct. 22, 1994.

The mobile Montez found wide-open receivers all evening in a game played at the home of the Denver Broncos. He was in complete rhythm with Shenault, who caught 11 passes for 211 yards. On his long touchdown, Shenault hauled in a short pass over the middle, made a player miss and was off to the races.

Behind the play, Montez raised his hands in celebration.

''That game was extremely fun,'' Shenault said. ''Steven, he's great. He's just great. His work ethic and just how hard he always works behind the scenes.''

New Buffaloes tailback Travon McMillian, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, got into the scoring act with a 49-yard run as he helps replace Phillip Lindsay, who's now with the Broncos.

Colorado rolled up 596 total yards against a porous Rams defense that surrendered 617 in a 43-34 loss to Hawaii last weekend.

Rams coach Mike Bobo hobbled along the sideline as he continues to deal with numbness in his feet. Bobo had an assistant shadowing him just in case the action got too close. He watched from the coaches' box last weekend.

''Give Colorado credit, they came out and exploited us in a lot of ways,'' Bobo said. ''No. 1 would have to be speed on the perimeter, they did a great job of getting the ball outside and made play after play. ... At the end of the day we got whipped.''

It was a rough night for Colorado State QB K.J. Carta-Samuels a week after throwing for a program-best 537 yards. Under constant duress, Carta-Samuels threw for 176 yards, a TD and an interception. He was spelled at times in the second half by Collin Hill, a redshirt sophomore who's returning from a knee injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: It wasn't all smooth - Montez threw an interception and receiver K.D. Nixon lost a fumble - but as far as openers go, coach Mike MacIntyre will gladly take this one. He's 5-1 against Colorado State as the coach of the Buffaloes.

Colorado State: A streak of five straight bowl appearances could be in serious jeopardy. The Rams have a brutal schedule ahead, including games against Arkansas, at Florida and at Boise State.

THIS & THAT

Montez matched Joel Klatt's school record of 12-straight completions to open a game. Klatt set his mark on Nov. 12, 2005. ... Lindsay was in attendance wearing a Buffaloes ball cap. ''They're looking sharp for the first game,'' he said. ... The attendance was 70,158, down 3,774 from a season ago. ... Colorado now leads the series 66-22-2.

TACKLES GALORE

Colorado sophomore linebacker Nate Landman finished with 16 tackles and an interception.

''I see the Nate Landman I see every day in practice,'' MacIntyre said. ''He's a football player that arrives in an angry mood and makes plays.''

GUT CHECK

Back-to-back losses aren't sitting well with Colorado State senior safety Jordan Fogal.

''Some guys care more than others and it can't be like that,'' he said. ''You get blown out at home, get embarrassed at home. You come out here against a big rival and get embarrassed again. What more do you need to perform better? Got to get to work.''

UP NEXT

Colorado: Travel to Nebraska a week from Saturday for the Buffaloes' first meeting with the Cornhuskers since 2010 when they were Big 12 rivals. Colorado trails the all-time series 18-49-2.

Colorado State: Return to Canvas Stadium for a game against Arkansas a week from Saturday. The Rams have hosted an SEC school only once - in 1981 against No. 19 Mississippi State.

---

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:44
96-W.Bryan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
03:36
pos
45
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:28
48-J.Stefanou 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
03:58
pos
45
10
Point After TD 8:46
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
10
Touchdown 8:46
34-T.McMillian runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
70
yds
01:32
pos
41
10
Point After TD 12:40
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 12:40
12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
92
yds
01:19
pos
34
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
96-W.Bryan 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
26
yds
00:46
pos
28
10
Point After TD 6:14
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 6:14
12-S.Montez complete to 9-J.Winfree. 9-J.Winfree runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
48
yds
03:23
pos
27
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:25
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 3:25
12-S.Montez complete to 35-B.Bisharat. 35-B.Bisharat runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:29
pos
20
7
Point After TD 5:54
96-W.Bryan extra point is good. Team penalty on COL Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:54
1-K.Carta-Samuels complete to 81-O.Johnson. 81-O.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
14
6
Point After TD 8:17
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:17
12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
82
yds
01:37
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:45
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:45
12-S.Montez runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:15
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 20
Rushing 12 8
Passing 11 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-9 7-19
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 596 275
Total Plays 65 76
Avg Gain 9.2 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 258 103
Rush Attempts 40 39
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 2.6
Net Yards Passing 338 172
Comp. - Att. 22-25 19-37
Yards Per Pass 13.5 4.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-9
Penalties - Yards 6-44 5-35
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-43.3 9-48.8
Return Yards 118 25
Punts - Returns 6-85 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-31 1-25
Int. - Returns 1-2 1-0
Kicking 7/7 3/3
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado 1-0 21717045
Colorado State 0-2 730313
O/U 65.5, COLOST +7
Broncos Stadium at Mile High Denver, CO
 338 PASS YDS 172
258 RUSH YDS 103
596 TOTAL YDS 275
Colorado
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88% 338 4 1 246.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88% 338 4 1 246.4
S. Montez 22/25 338 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 103 1
T. McMillian 10 103 1 49
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 59 0
K. Evans 12 59 0 11
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 52 0
B. Bisharat 7 52 0 20
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 1
S. Montez 3 34 1 38
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
A. Fontenot 3 14 0 7
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
K. Nixon 1 13 0 13
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Shenault Jr. 1 5 0 5
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
S. Noyer 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 211 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 211 1
L. Shenault Jr. 11 211 1 89
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 1
K. Nixon 6 112 1 46
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. MacIntyre 1 10 0 10
J. Winfree 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 1
J. Winfree 2 7 1 4
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Bisharat 1 4 1 4
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. McMillian 0 0 0 0
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Brown 1 -6 0 -6
M. Blackmon 18 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Blackmon 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Abrams Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 9-0 0.0 0
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-6 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 1 0.0
N. Landman 9-6 0.0 1
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
M. Johnson 4-1 0.5 0
N. Fisher 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Fisher 4-1 0.0 0
E. Worthington 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
E. Worthington 3-2 0.0 0
D. Wigley 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Wigley 3-1 0.0 0
D. Lewis 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Lewis 2-2 0.0 0
J. Franke 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Franke 2-1 1.0 0
L. Tuiloma 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Tuiloma 2-0 0.0 0
J. Callier 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Callier 1-0 0.0 0
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
R. Gamboa 1-5 0.0 0
J. Edwards 33 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Blackmon 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bounds 44 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bounds 1-0 0.0 0
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mulumba 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
C. Mulumba 1-3 0.5 0
T. Udoffia 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Udoffia 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lang 1-0 0.0 0
L. Cooper 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Wells 1-1 0.5 0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rakestraw 1-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Antwine 1-1 0.0 0
A. Maddox 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Maddox 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Johnson 0-1 0.5 0
D. Talley 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
D. Talley 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
J. Stefanou 1/1 39 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
A. Kinney 3 43.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lee 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
D. Lee 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 16.4 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.4 28 0
R. Blackmon 5 16.4 28 0
D. Lee 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
D. Lee 1 3.0 3 0
Colorado State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 176 1 1 103.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 176 1 1 103.3
K. Carta-Samuels 18/33 176 1 1
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 5 0 0 35.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 5 0 0 35.5
C. Hill 1/4 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
M. McElroy 14 61 0 24
I. Matthews 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 30 0
I. Matthews 15 30 0 8
N. Hall 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
N. Hall 1 8 0 8
K. Carta-Samuels 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 4 0
K. Carta-Samuels 9 4 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 82 1
O. Johnson 6 82 1 26
P. Williams 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
P. Williams 6 49 0 14
G. Hammer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
G. Hammer 2 19 0 14
I. Matthews 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
I. Matthews 3 14 0 7
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
W. Jackson 1 12 0 12
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Butler 1 9 0 9
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Scott 1 8 0 8
N. Hall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Hall 1 7 0 7
B. Fulton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Fulton 0 0 0 0
I. Pannunzio 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Pannunzio 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Watson 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
J. Watson 9-5 0.0 0
T. Sutton 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Sutton 5-1 0.0 0
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Hicks 5-1 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 5-2 0.0 0
T. Thomas 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Thomas 3-3 0.0 0
C. Smith 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
R. Ajayi 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Ajayi 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bombek 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bombek 3-1 0.0 0
T. Francis 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Francis 2-0 0.0 0
B. Scott 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
J. Fogal 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Fogal 2-0 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
J. Walker 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 2-1 0.0 0
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
M. McDonald 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jean 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jean 1-0 0.0 0
L. Paogofie 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Paogofie 1-0 0.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Phillips 1-1 0.0 0
R. King 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. King 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dickens 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Dickens 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Brinnon 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Brinnon 0-1 0.0 0
V. Banks 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
V. Banks 0-1 0.0 1
A. Giusti 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Giusti 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Jackson 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Bryan 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
W. Bryan 2/2 51 1/1 7
B. Davis 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
B. Davis 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 48.8 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 48.8 4
R. Stonehouse 9 48.8 4 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 19.8 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.8 28 0
P. Williams 6 19.8 28 0
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
A. Hawkins 1 25.0 25 0
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
C. Butler 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
O. Johnson 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 25 1:15 5 75 TD
9:54 COLO 13 1:37 8 87 TD
5:54 COLO 25 2:29 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:31 COLO 47 0:20 3 -32 INT
9:37 COLOST 48 3:23 9 48 TD
4:25 COLO 18 1:44 4 39 Punt
0:58 COLOST 38 0:00 1 2 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 COLO 15 1:19 4 85 TD
10:18 COLO 30 1:32 5 70 TD
7:26 COLO 33 3:58 8 45 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 COLO 8 1:38 3 7 Punt
8:31 COLO 31 1:48 3 4 Punt
4:47 COLO 36 4:19 8 46 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 COLOST 25 3:30 6 17 Punt
8:17 COLOST 25 2:23 7 75 TD
3:25 COLOST 25 2:48 6 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 COLOST 15 5:11 12 37 INT
6:07 COLOST 28 1:30 4 16 Punt
2:32 COLOST 1 1:20 3 4 Punt
0:52 COLOST 36 0:46 6 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 0:49 4 11 Punt
12:40 COLOST 25 2:06 6 7 Punt
8:46 COLOST 25 1:07 4 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:23 COLOST 25 3:06 9 33 Punt
12:20 COLOST 42 3:36 10 49 FG
6:35 COLOST 20 1:35 3 -5 Punt
