LOOK: Boise State football's throne may be the best turnover gimmick yet
Whoever logs a takeaway for the Broncos will apparently be crowned king
If you thought the turnover chain and the nWo belt were cute additions to college football Saturdays, wait until you get a load of Boise State.
A year after they broke out their own turnover belt for fall practice and a month after they experimented with a turnover stationary bike (yes, this whole thing is like an industry now), the Broncos have outdone even themselves. As KTVB's Jay Tust discovered before the kickoff of Saturday's Boise State showdown with Troy, the boys in blue now grace their sidelines with a turnover throne.
Is that an actual throne stationed between sideline benches? Yes. Yes it is. What did you think, that Boise State doesn't take its turnover celebrations seriously?! (Because nothing emphasizes that takeaways are serious like having college football players pretend they rule over a kingdom by sitting in a padded throne during a game.)
In all seriousness, it's going to be hard for anyone to top this. The sheer royalty of the idea is unmatched.
As the Idaho Statesman noted in August, the turnover bike from the summer had some similar concepts, so that may have been what led to the all-out move to the throne. That bike, which rewarded defensive players for any turnovers or big plays, reportedly had a gold seat, gold streamers and came with "a king's crown to wear," as well as a flying flag that read, "It's All About The Ball."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas stumbles out of the gate again
Maryland has beaten Texas and Tom Herman twice in a row
-
Michigan at Notre Dame pick, live stream
Two of the greatest programs in college football history rekindle their rivalry
-
Alabama at Louisville pick, live stream
No surprise that the Crimson Tide are in a big prime-time game to open the 2018 season
-
Week 1: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 1 all Saturday long
-
Strong debuts for Murray, Haskins
Despite losing Baker Mayfield and J.T. Barrett, respectively, Oklahoma and Ohio State will...
-
Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds, top picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books