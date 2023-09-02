The Colorado Buffaloes and TCU Horned Frogs will meet in a non-conference season opener in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday. It's the debut for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who engineered the one of the largest roster overhauls in college football history this offseason. The Buffaloes, who finished 1-8 in the Pac-12 and 1-11 overall, are entering their final season in the Pac-12 before making the move back to the Big 12 Conference next year. Colorado was an original member of the league when the Big 12 was formed in 1996. TCU, which played for the national championship in 2022, was 9-0 in the Big 12 and 13-2 overall last season. The Horned Frogs joined the conference in 2012, a year after Colorado left for the Pac-12.

Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium is set for noon ET. TCU averaged 38.8 points per game last season, while Colorado averaged 15.4. The Horned Frogs are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. TCU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.5.

Colorado vs. TCU spread: TCU -20.5

Colorado vs. TCU over/under: 63.5 points

Colorado vs. TCU money line: Colorado +664, TCU -1047

COL: The Buffaloes have gone over the total in nine of their last 11 games

TCU: The Horned Frogs were 10-4-1 ATS last season

Why TCU can cover

Despite the loss of several talented players to graduation, the Horned Frogs get a boost on offense with a number of key transfers, including junior wide receiver JoJo Earle and junior running back Trey Sanders, both who played at Alabama a year ago. Earle has 24 career receptions for 303 yards (12.6 average) and two touchdowns. He saw action in six games last season, catching three passes for 38 yards and a score in a 30-6 win over No. 11 Mississippi State. He also scored a touchdown in a 49-26 win at No. 20 Arkansas, catching a 22-yard score.

In three seasons at Alabama, Sanders finished with 528 yards rushing on 116 carries (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. Last season, he was limited to 14 carries for 80 yards (5.7 average) and one TD. His best year was in 2021, when he rushed 72 times for 314 yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns, including one against Miami in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, a 44-13 Crimson Tide win. He also had six receptions for 55 yards.

Why Colorado can cover

Despite that, the Horned Frogs are not a lock to cover the Colorado vs. TCU spread. That's because the Buffaloes are building from the ground up behind Sanders, the former NFL superstar and Jackson State coach. The Buffaloes feature 87 newcomers on their 2023 roster, including 68 scholarship players. Just nine scholarship and 25 overall players return from 2022. Sanders is 27-6 as a collegiate head coach, including a 23-3 record in his final two seasons at Jackson State with two SWAC championships and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl.

Junior transfer Shedeur Sanders takes over as the team's starting quarterback. Last year at Jackson State, he completed 341 of 483 passes (70.6%) for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times and had a rating of 160.4. In a 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl, he completed 30 of 40 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for four or more touchdowns in six games.

