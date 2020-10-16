Florida is now slated to be off for two straight weeks amid a COVID-19 outbreak within its football program as the SEC announced a shuffling of its schedule on Friday. The Gators were originally set to host Missouri on Oct. 24, but the Tigers will now host Kentucky on that date.

The rearranged schedule follows the news that this week's game between the No. 10 Gators and LSU was postponed after 21 players and at least two assistant coaches from Florida tested positive for the coronavirus. With those who test positive isolating for 10 days and others quarantining because of contact tracing for 14 days, it was always expected that the Florida-Mizzou game would be moved.

Here is the full slate of SEC football schedule adjustments announced by the league that have been made this week:

Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate

Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA

LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA

The Oct. 24 game between South Carolina and LSU has changed times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., the league announced. As things stand now, the shuffled schedule will still allow for all 14 teams to play a full 10-game slate before the SEC Championship Game, which is scheduled for Dec 19.

Until this week, the SEC had gone three straight weeks without a postponement as its 10-game, conference-only schedule got off to a smooth start. But this week's COVID-19 outbreaks at Florida and Vanderbilt have highlighted the challenges of completing a full season amid the pandemic.