Mike Norvell's first season at Florida State continues to encounter adversity as the Seminoles will now be without several key players for the rest of the season. Norvell revealed Wednesday that offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor and defensive lineman Marvin Wilson will miss the remaining four games with injury, while confirming that leading receiver Tamorrion Terry is no longer with the program. Meanwhile, Norvell also confirmed that former starting quarterback James Blackman is also expected to transfer upon his upcoming graduation.

The wave of bad personnel news comes as the 2-5 Seminoles prepare for a game at NC State on Saturday with FSU in danger of finishing with a losing record for a third-straight season. Florida State closes the season with games against Clemson, Virginia and Duke after its game against the Wolfpack.

Wilson entered the season as one of the team's emotional leaders following his decision to spurn the NFL Draft and return for his senior year. He did not play in last week's loss to Pittsburgh after recording 17 tackles and one sack in the season's first six games. On the other side of the ball, Love-Taylor had started at multiple positions on the offensive line for the Seminoles this season while establishing himself as a leader for an embattled unit. Norvell did express optimism Wednesday that the graduate transfer from Florida International could return next season.

Perhaps the toughest blow, however, is losing Terry. The team's leading receiver is expected to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. The redshirt junior had 23 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown so far this season after racking up 1,188 yards receiving last season. His departure comes as the Florida State passing game has struggled mightily. Blackman began the season as the starting quarterback but yielded the job to Jordan Travis.

Blackman entered last week against Pittsburgh when Travis left the game with an injury. He threw an interception on his second pass, and Norvell turned to third-string quarterback Chubba Purdy. Blackman is a redshirt junior this season and should have two seasons of eligibility at his new school.