The Indiana Hoosiers will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon. Indiana held a 27-24 lead over Maryland in the fourth quarter last week before giving up 14 consecutive points. Rutgers is on a three-game skid following a 14-3 loss to Nebraska its last time out. The Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers have each been underdogs in every game during their respective losing streaks.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Scarlet Knights are 3-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before entering any Indiana vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Indiana vs. Rutgers spread: Rutgers -3

Indiana vs. Rutgers over/under: 48 points

Why Indiana can cover

This is an excellent opportunity for Indiana to bounce back from its losing skid, as all four games have come in tricky situations. The Hoosiers opened the year with consecutive wins against Illinois, Idaho and Western Kentucky, and they covered the 11-point spread in a 38-33 loss to Maryland last week. They have dominated Rutgers in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks third in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,899) and has thrown 12 touchdowns. Senior running back Shaun Shivers has rushed for 402 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Rutgers is 1-6 in its last seven home games, making the Scarlet Knights a team to avoid as a home favorite.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers might be on a three-game losing streak, but it has at least met expectations over its past two games. The Scarlet Knights earned a push against the spread in their loss to then-No. 3 Ohio State earlier this month before covering the 3-point spread in a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. They are in a strong scheduling spot on Saturday, as they are coming off their bye week and Indiana is playing for the eighth straight week.

Indiana has allowed at least 30 points in five straight games, which does not bode well against a Rutgers offense that has three quarterbacks available for the first time since early in the season. The Hoosiers have been one of the least profitable teams in college football since last year, covering the spread just four times in their last 17 games. They are on a six-game road losing streak and will have trouble snapping their skid on Saturday afternoon.

