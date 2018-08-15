Jabrill Peppers calls D.J. Durkin's tactics 'different' and 'extreme at times'

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp fired back against the use of anonymous sources in ESPN's damning report on the allegedly "toxic" culture at Maryland, which resulted in the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair earlier this summer.

One of coach D.J. Durkin's former players at Michigan, Jabrill Peppers, put his name on the record. Speaking on the "Rich Eisen Show," Peppers called some of tactics used by Durkin when he was the Wolverines' defensive coordinator, "extreme at times."

"Coach Durkin, he was a different guy, you know what I mean? His tactics were different. It felt extreme at times," Peppers said. "I'm just as shocked reading all the stuff that's going on now. I thought he was only like that because it was his first time coaching us. He was the defensive coordinator so he was just trying to get us to buy-in to how he wants his defense to play.

"I thought once he became a head coach that he would calm down a little bit, become more of a people person, a player's coach," he continued. "But I wasn't really following him once he left because a couple of the guys, including myself, didn't like how everything went down when he left."

When asked what kind of "extreme" tactics he witnessed, Peppers, now with the Cleveland Browns, didn't get into much detail, but he did describe them as "bully coaching."

"It's just the way he goes about getting the most out of his players. Me, being where I'm from, I didn't like it. But at the end of the day, I knew what the overall goal was," Peppers said. "The way I would describe it is kind of like bully coaching. I don't think he meant anything by it, but it was just kind of how it comes up."

Durkin has been placed on administrative leave while the university further investigates the allegations from the ESPN piece. Maryland's strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, another central figure in the report, resigned and parted with a lump sum of $315,000.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans accepted fault on the university's behalf for McNair's death. "The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May the 29th, which of course led subsequently to his death on June 13th," Loh said.