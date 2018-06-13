Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair dies weeks after collapsing following team workout
McNair collapsed following a team workout on May 29
Maryland announced the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair on Wednesday. McNair had been hospitalized following an organized team workout on May 29.
"Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair," said Maryland coach DJ Durkin in a release from the school. "Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan's family during this difficult time."
A GoFundMe page that was created to help the McNair family pay for Jordan's medical expenses shed some light on his condition earlier this week. According to the page, McNair was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where he had received a liver transplant.
