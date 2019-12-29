LSU linebacker says that he will return to team for national championship game vs. Clemson

The roller coaster season for LSU linebacker Michael Divinity appears to have taken another sharp turn. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound senior linebacker who left the team in early November -- only to return to practice later in the month -- tweeted Saturday that he plans on being back with the team when No. 1 LSU faces No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13 in New Orleans

"I'm Back," he wrote. "See Y'all Back In My City On January 13th #GetLive45."

The school has not disclosed Divinity's status for the game.

Divinity, a native of nearby Marrero, Louisiana, has 26 tackles and 3 tackles for loss in five games for the Tigers this season. He had 10 tackles in the 45-38 win over Texas in Week 2 but was injured in the win over Vanderbilt two weeks later. He bounced inside and outside at linebacker early in the season and never seemed to find a stable starting spot after his return.

He left the program for personal reasons on Nov. 4 -- the week of the team's showdown with Alabama.

"I am taking some time off to focus on a personal matter and just wanted to say thank you to my coaches, teammates, and the entire LSU community for your continued help and support," he said in a statement on Instagram. "I am sorry I can't be on the field for you guys. My goal is to get myself back to 100% in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon. This is an incredibly difficult time for me, and it means so much to me that so many people have reached out--knowing you all have my back will make the next short while a lot easier. Thank you all."

Divinity returned to the team on Nov. 18 but has not seen the field since his brief absence.

He started 11 games at outside linebacker after the season-ending injury to K'Lavion Chaisson in 2018, tying for the team lead with 5 sacks along with 9.5 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hurries and one fumble return for a touchdown.

LSU topped No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Saturday to punch its ticket to the CFP National Championship vs. Clemson.