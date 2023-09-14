The Miami Hurricanes bolstered their 2025 recruiting class with a key local addition on Thursday, landing a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount. The Miami Central High School standout is the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, regardless of position, and ranks No. 1 among all players from the state of Florida in that cycle, according to 247Sports.

Blount has received at least 29 known offers over the course of his recruitment, per 247Sports. Blount previously announced a top five that included Miami, Florida State, USC, Oklahoma, and Ohio State before electing to play for his hometown Hurricanes. Blount expressed praise for the culture at Miami a day ahead of his decision.

"Their culture as a team and the bond they have as a team [stands out]," Blount told 247Sports Wednesday ahead of his decision. "They have a major bond and their players play with aggression and they're keeping South Florida kids."

Blount is just the third player in his cycle to commit to Miami, but he nonetheless moves the Hurricanes' 2025 recruiting class into the top 10 of 247Sports' rankings for that cycle. Miami is now at No. 6 in those rankings after previously checking in at No. 14. He joins four-star wide receiver Walden Charles and three-star quarterback Luke Nickel as 2025 prospects who have pledged to play for coach Mario Cristobal.

Miami, in its second season under Cristobal, improved to 2-0 in Week 2 after defeating Texas A&M at home. The Hurricanes continue non-conference play Thursday at home against Bethune-Cookman.