Amid his saga with the NCAA, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will step away from the sidelines for a portion of the Wolverines' 2023 season after all. Despite recent expectations that Harbaugh would coach the entire season with his NCAA case not yet resolved, Michigan has instead imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh to start the season as punishment for a Level I violation, according to multiple reports.

Harbaugh informed the team before Monday's practice that he will serve the three-game suspension, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A suspension for Harbaugh has loomed over Michigan's season, which features the Wolverines as preseason Big Ten favorites, for some time. Harbaugh is accused of providing false or misleading information to the NCAA after it launched investigation into alleged violations made by Michigan's staff in 2021 during an extended recruiting dead period in place stemming from COVID-19. The NCAA alleges that Harbaugh lied to investigators during an initial meeting, which constitutes as a separate Level I violation.

Though Harbaugh maintains that he did not intend to mislead investigators and couldn't even remember the events that led to the allegations, he was nevertheless initially headed for a negotiated four-game suspension at the start of the season. That shifted in August, however, when negotiations with the NCAA stalled, pushing a potential case (and any punishment) to as late as 2024.

Harbaugh, 59, is 74-25 since taking over at Michigan in time for the 2015 season. The Wolverines' pair of Big Ten championship seasons under his watch in 2021 and 2022 also saw Michigan reach the College Football Playoff semifinals each time. With his three-game suspension, Harbaugh will miss the season opener against East Carolina, UNLV in Week 2 and Bowling Green in Week 3 -- all at home.