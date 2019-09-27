Minnesota vs. Purdue odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Purdue Boilermakers and Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Minnesota is 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Purdue's only win this year has come against Vanderbilt at home while Minnesota has squeezed past South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern for its three wins. The Golden Gophers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 53.5. Before you make any Minnesota vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Boilermakers scored first but ultimately fell to TCU in their contest two weeks ago. Purdue ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-13 walloping at TCU's hands. With Elijah Sindelar sidelined by a concussion, Jack Plummer struggled. He completed just 44.8 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions. Rondale Moore is by far the most dynamic player in Purdue's offense with 27 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns and getting him the football is paramount. So if Sindelar can make it back into the lineup this week it might give the Boilermakers the boost they need at home.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has won three straight. The Golden Gophers narrowly escaped with a win as the team slid past Georgia Southern 35-32. WR Tyler Johnson had a stellar game for Minnesota as he caught 10 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Johnson's 73-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is averaging 9.7 yards per attempt thanks to Johnson and Rashod Bateman (15-289-2), so look for Minnesota to connect on big plays over the top of Purdue's season.

