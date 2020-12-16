Four-star offensive tackle Savion Byrd announced his commitment to Oklahoma on National Signing Day. Byrd narrowed his choices to five on Nov. 13, with Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, LSU and SMU all making the final cut just over one month out from the early signing period.

Byrd is ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Texas. 247Sports' Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks has former Florida and current Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries as the comparison for Byrd, a player who "anchors well and shows impressive point-of-attack strength that suits anywhere on the O-line." The versatility that Byrd provides comes not only from playing both tackle and guard in high school, but also defensive tackle.

Byrd "shows quickness at the snap and flashes impressive functional athleticism that allows for second-level work with relative ease," Brooks wrote in his evaluation last month.

This was a fascinating recruiting battle to track down the stretch as we don't usually see Oklahoma and SMU as the two leaders for blue-chip talent in the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but the Mustangs have upgraded their in-state recruiting prowess with the promotion of assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples (a former Texas and Houston staff member) to recruiting coordinator in February 2020.