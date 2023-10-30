Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans will miss the rest of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL in the second half of the team's 57-8 win victory against Pittsburgh, coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. Evans is the team's leading receiver this season.

Evans, a junior, had five receptions for 66 yards against Pitt before leaving the contest. He ends the 2023 season with 29 catches for 422 yards receiving and a touchdown. He had a season-high 134 yards receiving during the Irish's Sept. 30 win at Duke. He previously missed the team's Sept. 16 home win against Central Michigan with a separate injury.

The absence of Evans leaves senior wide receiver Chris Tyree as Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman's top available target at 19 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Tyree and Evans exited Week 9 as the only Irish pass-catchers with more than 400 yards receiving. The injury could lead to Notre Dame filling the tight end position by committee, though sophomore Holden Staes has been the most productive in that role behind Evans at 12 catches for 163 yards and four touchdowns this fall.

Notre Dame (7-2) has remaining games against Clemson, Wake Forest and Stanford before learning its bowl destination in early December.