Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from computer on 52-34 roll

After two straight grueling games against ranked opponents, the No. 9 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to avoid a letdown against Mid-American Conference foe Bowling Green. The Falcons (1-3), who placed fourth in the MAC-East at 2-6 and 3-9 overall in 2018, are looking for their first winning season since 2015, while the Fighting Irish (3-1), who finished 12-1 last season, are aiming for their third straight winning year and ninth in the past 10 seasons. Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish are 8-0 at home since the start of the 2018 season. The Fighting Irish are favored by 45.5 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5.

Notre Dame, 84-36 in 10 seasons under coach Brian Kelly, is steeped in tradition, having compiled a 900-326-42 (.726) all-time record. The 900 wins are sixth-best nationally, while the .726 winning percentage is fifth-best. Notre Dame has also won 11 national championships, second-most nationally, and have qualified for 36 bowl games, going 17-19, including a 30-3 loss to eventual national champion Clemson in last year's Cotton Bowl, which served as the College Football Playoff semifinal. Since 2000, the Fighting Irish have finished in the Top 20 nine times.

The Fighting Irish's run defense has been stellar this season and last week against Virginia, held the Cavaliers to four yards rushing, the fourth-lowest total by a Notre Dame opponent since 1996. Senior defensive lineman Julian Okwara has been a force, recording three solo tackles and three sacks against Virginia last week. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

But just because the Fighting Irish have dominated the opposition does not guarantee they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green spread on Saturday.

That's because despite their three-game losing streak, Bowling Green has been able to establish its running game. In the Week 4 loss to Kent State, the Falcons rushed for 154 yards, marking the third time in four games the Falcons had surpassed 100 yards rushing. Senior Davon Jones and junior Andrew Clair led the way, with Clair carrying 14 times for 61 yards and one touchdown.

The Falcons also come into the game well-rested, having had a 14-day break, their longest in-season stretch since 2013. Defensively, Bowling Green is led by senior linebacker Brandon Perce. Against Kent State, Perce recorded a career-high 15 tackles, including four tackles for loss.

