The Clemson Tigers will seek a season-defining victory on Saturday when they host the 15th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (4-4, 2-4 ACC) enter the college football Week 10 matchup off consecutive losses. They fell to Miami in overtime before last week's loss to N.C. State. The Irish (7-2) beat USC, then No. 10 in the country, two weeks ago before a 58-7 thrashing of Pitt last Saturday. It will be just under one year since the most recent meeting, a 35-14 Notre Dame victory in South Bend last Nov. 5.

Saturday's kickoff in Clemson, S.C. is set for Noon ET. The Irish are 3-point favorites in latest Notre Dame vs. Clemson odds, according to SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson spread: Irish -3

Notre Dame vs. Clemson over/under: 44.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Clemson money line: Irish -158, Tigers +134

ND: Is 5-2 ATS in its past seven road games.

CLEM: Is 4-7 ATS at home since last season.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Irish are strong on both sides of the ball, with the offense averaging 428 yards per game (41st in FBS) and the defense giving up 279 (11th). Their only losses were against Ohio State and Louisville, both currently ranked in the top 15. They also beat a Duke team that was ranked in the top 20. The Irish offense ranks 10th in the nation in yards per play (7.0) and averages 428 yards per game. Quarterback Sam Hartman has 2,126 passing yards and 18 TD passes.

Running back Audric Estime has rushed for 901 yards and 12 touchdowns, and the Irish average 4.9 yards per carry (29th in FBS). They also score 38 points per game (12th), while Clemson averages 29 (64th). The Notre Dame defense ranks in the nation's top 11 in total yards (279) and scoring (15.3) and ranks third against the pass (159). The unit also has 18 takeaways, 13 of those interceptions. Safety Xavier Watts has six picks, most in the nation. See which team to pick here.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have had their problems this season, but the defense remains formidable and they took CFP contender FSU to overtime. Clemson allows 267 total yards, sixth-fewest in FBS, and the Irish should have trouble running the ball. The defense yields 3.1 yards per rush and 99 rushing yards per game, both 16th in the nation. It allows 4.3 per play overall (eighth). Nine players have at least one sack, led by T.J. Parker (four). Xavier Thomas has two in six games.

Clemson is hoping running back Will Shipley can clear concussion protocols in time for the game. He and Phil Mafah have combined for 954 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns. Mafah is averaging 6 yards per carry and had 84 yards and two TDs on 16 carries last week. Cade Klubnik has been mostly steady at quarterback, throwing for 1,947 yards and 13 TDs. Four players have at least 20 receptions, and Beaux Collins is averaging 16.3 yards on 30 catches. See which team to pick here.

