Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from computer on 92-59 run

The fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners look to continue their dominance over the Kansas State Wildcats when they meet in Big 12 Conference college football action on Saturday. The Sooners (7-0) have won four straight in the series and 13 of the past 16, while the Wildcats (4-2), who are 3-1 at home, snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 24-17 win over TCU. The game is slated to start at noon ET at Manhattan, Kan. The Sooners lead the all-time series 75-19-4. The Sooners are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5.

Oklahoma, 2-0 away from home this season, has had a lot of success through the years and has put together a string of 20 straight winning seasons, including 11-plus wins in four straight years and five out of six. The Sooners are 31-4 under third-year coach Lincoln Riley. Oklahoma, which has made three playoff appearances, is 42-0 against Kansas State when the Sooners are ranked and the Wildcats are not.

The Sooners feature Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts at quarterback and are also led on offense by junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who leads the team with 31 receptions for 681 yards (22.0 average) and 10 touchdowns. Lamb has had three 100-plus yard games this season, including a 10-catch, 171-yard and three touchdown performance against Texas two weeks ago. Last season, Lamb tore apart the Wildcats with four catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

But just because Oklahoma's offense has been prolific does not guarantee it will cover the Kansas State vs, Oklahoma spread on Saturday.

That's because the Wildcats have also had success through the years, winning six conference championships and appearing in 21 bowl games, including a 35-17 victory over UCLA in the 2017 Cactus Bowl. Kansas State has had a winning record in seven of the past nine seasons.

Offensively, the Wildcats can also put points on the board, averaging 30.2. Junior quarterback Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State, completing 80-of-133 passes for 994 yards and seven touchdowns. He is also the Wildcats' third-leading rusher, carrying 38 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Oklahoma?