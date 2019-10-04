Pittsburgh vs. Duke odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

Get ready for an ACC battle Saturday as Pittsburgh and Duke will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is 3-1 overall and 1-0 at home this season, while Pittsburgh is 3-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread; Duke is 3-1. The Blue Devils are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under is set at 48. Before you make any Pittsburgh vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Everything clicked for Duke last week against Virginia Tech, as the Blue Devils secured a 45-10 victory. QB Quentin Harris passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 17 times for 100 yards and another TD. The Blue Devils racked up 422 yards of total offense in the ACC victory. Duke is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, but are just 1-5 against the spread in its last six home games.

Pitt squeaked past Delaware 17-14 last weekend, despite outgunning the Blue Hens 447 yards to 150. The Panthers got a 106-yard rushing performance from RB Todd Sibley Jr., and WR Taysir Mack caught five passes for 124 yards and a TD. Pitt is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Duke.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Duke ranks 13th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. As for Pittsburgh, it enters the matchup with 24 sacks, good for second best in the nation.

