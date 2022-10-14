The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Purdue Boilermakers will be looking to extend their respective winning streaks when they square off on Saturday night. Nebraska has bounced back from a rough start to the season with a pair of wins over Indiana and Rutgers. The Cornhuskers are big underdogs in their matchup with Purdue, which has rattled off three consecutive wins.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Nebraska odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.5.

Purdue vs. Nebraska spread: Purdue -13.5

Purdue vs. Nebraska over/under: 56.5 points

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has not faced a Power Five team at home since losing to Penn State in a thriller to open the season. The Nittany Lions have leapt into the top 10 in the rankings heading into Week 7, so that loss does not look bad for Purdue. The Boilermakers' only other loss came in a tight contest at Syracuse, but they have responded with a three-game winning streak over FAU, then-No. 21 Minnesota and Maryland.

They are led by senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has thrown for 1,559 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running backs Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing have combined for more than 500 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while receiver Charlie Jones has 603 receiving yards. Purdue has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games and is facing a Nebraska team that has only covered once in its last seven games.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska got off to a terrible start this season, which led to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers have started to turn their season around, though, winning back-to-back games against Indiana and Rutgers. They were on a nine-game FBS losing streak prior to those two victories, giving them some momentum coming into this game.

Junior quarterback Casey Thompson has thrown for more than 500 yards and four touchdowns over his last two games, giving him 1,497 passing yards overall this season. Junior running back Anthony Grant is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and has gone over 100 rushing yards on four occasions, which allows his team to control the tempo of the game. The Cornhuskers have been massively downgraded in the betting market following their slow start to the year, providing value as large underdogs this week.

