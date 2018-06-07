Report: Las Vegas Bowl could pit Pac-12 vs. Power Five team like SEC, starting in 2020

Offseason bowl news doesn't typically get people excited, but one change that could be coming to the Las Vegas Bowl would sit well in the SEC.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the bowl will no longer feature the Pac-12 vs. the Mountain West starting in 2020, and it may even bring an SEC team to the desert to take the place of the Mountain West.

"Some sources consider the SEC the favorite to ultimately face the Pac-12 in the Vegas Bowl starting in 2020," McMurphy wrote in a Facebook post.

The bowl will move from Sam Boyd Stadium in Whitney, Nevada -- which is far away from the famed Las Vegas strip -- to the new stadium that will be the home of UNLV and the Las Vegas Raiders once they move from Oakland. The new facility will open in 2020 and be located on the west side of I-15 just across the highway from the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

From a football perspective, though, this game absolutely needs to happen.

Matchups between SEC and Pac-12 teams in the postseason have been extremely rare over the last 25 years. The Auburn vs. Oregon BCS Championship Game following the 2010 season and the Alabama vs. Washington Peach Bowl national semifinal following the 2016 season are the only two times the conferences have met in the postseason since the 1989 Freedom Bowl between Florida and Washington.

Bowl games are engineered to pit teams that have had somewhat similar seasons against each other, and the absence of SEC vs. Pac-12 games would spice up the non-New Year's Six bowl slate.

Let's address the off-the-field benefits (and entertainment too). Can you imagine SEC fans in sin city? They would come in droves, even if it's a lower-tier team that hasn't met its preseason expectations.

LSU fans spending four nights in Vegas and getting a chance to the Tigers play? They'll never even sleep. Tennessee fans singing "Rocky Top" in the middle of a Vegas night club? The viral videos from it would flood the Internet. Oh man, the possibilities of fun (and trouble) for SEC fanbases are endless.

The is a game that needs to happen. For college football's sake.