Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) can move within a game of bowl eligibility as they host the Stanford Cardinal on Friday evening. After a brutal back-to-back stretch against Oregon and USC, the schedule has reached a softer spot for the Buffaloes after they knocked off Arizona State last week and now they are double-digit favorites against the struggling Cardinal. Stanford has lost four straight and failed to cover in all but one of those games.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are 11.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Stanford vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is 60 points. Before making any Colorado vs. Stanford picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his Colorado picks this season, going 11-4 on his best bets in the Buffs' first five games, including a 5-1 mark in the CU vs. USC game. He's also 19-6 on all of his CFB best bets for SportsLine this season so far. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Colorado vs. Stanford and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Stanford vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Stanford spread: Colorado -11.5

Colorado vs. Stanford over/under: 60 points

Colorado vs. Stanford money line: Colorado -455, Stanford +342



CU: WR Xavier Weaver has 43 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

STAN: Averages 149.6 rushing yards per game.

Colorado vs. Stanford picks: See picks at SportsLine



Colorado vs. Stanford live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Colorado can cover

Coach Prime said there's a "tremendous chance" that Travis Hunter returns this week after missing the past few weeks with a lacerated liver that he suffered against Colorado State. One player doesn't often impact the line that much, but Hunter is a two-way starter at receiver and cornerback, while also contributing on special teams. Outside of some quarterbacks, few players can impact the outlook on a game the way Hunter does.

Regardless of how much Hunter is able to go, Colorado has the clear edge at QB with Shedeur Sanders running the offense. He's now surpassed 2,000 passing yards this season, and despite regularly being under pressure, he's made tremendous decisions, completing 72.7% of his passes for 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Stanford can cover

Colorado has had several notable weaknesses exposed over the last month. Most notably, the Buffs have allowed Sanders to be sacked 30 times in six games, and also rank as one of the worst defensive teams in the country. Colorado enters this matchup allowing 465.5 total yards and 34.2 points per game, which is something the Cardinal could potentially capitalize on.

Stanford's offensive strength is its rushing attack, which matches up well against a Colorado defense that allows 163 rushing yards per game. The Stanford offensive line should be able to get a consistent push against CU's defensive front, which could allow the Cardinal to shorten the game and keep this contest close until the end. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Stanford vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's going Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Colorado vs. Stanford, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Colorado vs. Stanford picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 11-4 on his Colorado best bets in 2023, and find out.