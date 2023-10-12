Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) aim to stay on the right track when they host the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) on Friday at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Buffs needed a late field goal, but were able to snap a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 win over Arizona State last week. Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders racked up 239 passing yards and a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown in the win. The Cardinal are coming off a bye week and lost to Oregon 42-6 in their most recent game. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (liver) is listed as questionable, but Coach Prime expects the two-way star to play on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday. Colorado is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Stanford vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is 60 points according to the SportsLine consensus.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his Colorado picks this season, going 11-4 on his best bets in the Buffs' first five games, including a 5-1 mark in the CU vs. USC game. He's also 19-6 on all of his CFB best bets for SportsLine this season so far. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Stanford vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Stanford spread: Colorado -11.5

Colorado vs. Stanford over/under: 60 points

Colorado vs. Stanford money line: Colorado -440, Stanford +331



CU: WR Xavier Weaver has 43 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

STAN: Averages 149.6 rushing yards per game.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado is the more talented team in this matchup. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a Heisman Trophy contender and has quickly established himself as one of the top NFL prospects in the country. Sanders enters this matchup completing 72.7% of his pass attempts for 2,020 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also scored three rushing TDs. Sanders gives the Buffs a significant advantage at the most important position on the field.

Colorado may also have the added benefit of Travis Hunter returning to action after suffering a lacerated liver against Colorado State in Week 3. Hunter was well on his way to establishing himself as Colorado's top wide receiver and top defensive player before the injury. He enters this matchup with 16 catches for 213 yards on the offensive side, and nine tackles and an interception on defense this season.

Why Stanford can cover

Colorado has had several notable weaknesses exposed over the last month. Most notably, the Buffs have allowed Sanders to be sacked 30 times in six games, and also rank as one of the worst defensive teams in the country. Colorado enters this matchup allowing 465.5 total yards and 34.2 points per game, which is something the Cardinal could potentially capitalize on.

Stanford's offensive strength is its rushing attack, which matches up well against a Colorado defense that allows 163 rushing yards per game. The Stanford offensive line should be able to get a consistent push against CU's defensive front, which could allow the Cardinal to shorten the game and keep this contest close until the end.

