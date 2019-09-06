Vanderbilt vs. Purdue odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Vanderbilt will take on Purdue at noon ET Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Those betting on Purdue and Vanderbilt in their recent games were let down. The Boilermakers started their game as 11-point favorites but wound up losing 34-31 at Nevada. Similarly, the Commodores fell 30-6 to Georgia, failing to stay within the 23.5-point spread. Purdue is favored by 7 points over visiting Vanderbilt in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 56. Before you make any Vanderbilt vs. Purdue picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Purdue dropped its season opener to Nevada 34-31 last week despite Elijah Sindelar's 423 passing yards and four touchdowns. All-American wideout Rondale Moore shined in defeat, catching 11 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. That was his 13th touchdown in 14 career games.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Commodores and Georgia, but the 57.5-point over-under wound up being inflated. The Commodores' 30-6 loss was similar to last year's 41-13 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. Vandy will lean on senior running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who rushed for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns last year and opened this season with 98 yards from scrimmage versus Georgia.

