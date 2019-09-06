Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Old Dominion will take on Virginia Tech at noon ET Saturday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Old Dominion beat Norfolk State, 24-21, but failed to cover the 26-point spread in Week 1 of the college football season. Similarly, Virginia Tech started its game against Boston College as a 4.5-point favorite but wound up losing, 35-28. The Hokies are favored by 28.5 points over the visiting Monarchs in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion odds, while the Over-Under is 56. Before you make any Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1.

Now, it has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion 10,000 times, and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can see the pick only at SportsLine.

Virginia Tech didn't have the opener it was hoping for as the Hokies came up short against Boston College for the second year in a row. The Hokies got 344 yards and four touchdowns through the air from quarterback Ryan Willis, but he also threw three costly interceptions. Virginia Tech struggled to get the ground game going, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. Old Dominion skirted past Norfolk State, 24-21. That result was just more of the same for the Monarchs, who also won the last time these teams played, in 2015.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Last season the Hokies ranked 16th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed (33) while the Monarchs ranked 13th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game (471.4).

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.