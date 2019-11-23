Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Here are the results:
ACC teams with matching 7-3 (4-2) records meet up on Saturday when the Virginia Tech Hokies host the Pittsburgh Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams have been red hot after slow starts to the season. Virginia Tech has won five of six, while Pitt has won six of its last seven. It's an important matchup for the ACC standings with both sides entering Saturday half a game behind first-place Virginia in the Coastal Division. The latest Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh odds list the Hokies as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under is set at 44.5, down two points from the opening line. Before finalizing any Virginia Tech vs. Pitt picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.
Now, it has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Hokies owe much of their success to quarterback Hendon Hooker. They're 5-1 both straight up and against the spread since he became the starter. The sophomore has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 981 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 235 yards and four scores as a runner.
Virginia Tech's defense has also stepped up recently. The Hokies blanked Georgia Tech last week and held Wake Forest to just 17 points the week before. That's been a big change for a unit that gave up 35 points to Boston College in the opener and then conceded 45 points to Duke in Week 4.
Pittsburgh meanwhile, overcame a tough North Carolina squad, downing the Tar Heels 34-27 in overtime in its last outing. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a stellar game for the Panthers, throwing for 359 yards and punching in two rushing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Pickett's 74-yard TD toss to receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis in the second quarter.
The Hokies enter the contest with 33 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. But the Panthers are even better, entering the weekend boasting an NCAA-best 45 sacks. The total has gone under in 11 of Pittsburgh's last 14 games, and has hit in seven of the Panthers' last eight road games. The total has gone under in four of Virginia Tech's last five games, and has hit in four of the Hokies' last six games against Pittsburgh.
So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
