Georgia coach Kirby Smart was pranked with a fake exploding golf ball at the Peach Bowl Challenge golf tournament outside of Atlanta.

Smart set up to take a strong swing at the ball, but reacted with confusion as the ball instead disintegrated in front of his eyes. Laughter could be heard from the background after the prank went off without a hitch. In classic Smart fashion, his reaction was decidedly understated.

The exploding ball has become a tradition of sorts at the annual charity golf tournament. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was the recipient of the prank in 2018 and walked off the tee shaking his head and shouting "I knew it! I knew it!" The next year, Swinney helped pull the prank on then-Florida coach Dan Mullen.

Luckily, the whiff hasn't hurt Smart's game much. Through nine holes, the team of Smart and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who coached Auburn, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, are in the lead. Mullen and former Troy coach Chip Lindsey are close behind. Smart and Tuberville are both playing for their personal foundations.

The Peach Bowl Challenge brings together 22 current and former college football coaches who pair off and compete for a share of a $330,000 prize for charity. The winning duo will split a $60,000 charity prize, with the rest of the money distributed to the other charities.

Other pairings include South Carolina coach Shane Beamer with former Gamecocks and Gators coach Steve Spurrier, Randy Edsall with Houston Nutt, Paul Johnson with Jeff Monken and Mark Dantonio with Jim Grobe.

Smart earned the prank after a historic season at Georgia. The Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years with a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Georgia set a record with 15 picks in 2022 NFL Draft, the most ever by a school in the seven-round era.