The Week 7 college football schedule could wind up being the premier weekend of the season. There are six head-to-head matchups between ranked teams, including a tilt between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Alabama has won 15 consecutive meetings in the series, as the Crimson Tide have won every game since Nick Saban took over as the head coach. Saban and co. are 9-point road favorites in the latest Week 7 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Tennessee has the No. 1 total offense in college football and the No. 2 scoring offense, with quarterback Hendon Hooker emerging as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Can the Vols keep scoring at a high clip against Alabama's defense? Before locking in any college football bets on that game or others, be sure to see the top Week 7 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 116-96 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 13-8 so far this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 7 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 7: He's predicting that North Carolina (-7) picks up its sixth win of the season in decisive fashion on the road at Duke. North Carolina has been dominant in this series, winning 10 of its last 13 road games against the Blue Devils. Duke is coming off an emotional loss at Georgia Tech in overtime and has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games.

UNC has bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame with consecutive wins over Virginia Tech and Miami, covering the spread in both victories. The Tar Heels have won all three of their road games this season and have covered the spread in four of their last five ACC games. They are poised to add another comfortable win over Duke in Saturday night's rivalry matchup.

"The Blue Devils are averaging just 4.46 yards per play against conference opponents and, while that stat might jump up a bit since the Tar Heels defense is shaky-at-best, it won't be enough to keep pace with the high-flying North Carolina offense," Sallee told SportsLine. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

