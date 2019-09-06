West Virginia vs. Missouri odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

West Virginia will take on Missouri at noon ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in an SEC vs. Big 12 battle. Missouri and West Virginia gave bettors opposite luck last week. The Tigers started their game as 16.5-point favorites but wound up losing to Wyoming, 37-31. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, delivered a 20-13 win over James Madison, covering the 6-point spread. Missouri is favored by 14 points over visiting West Virginia in the latest West Virginia vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under is set at 62.5. Before you make any Missouri vs. West Virginia picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Kelly Bryant passed for 423 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jonathan Nance, but the Tigers fell 37-31 on the road at Wyoming last week. Missouri has plenty of offensive firepower, however, and has a great chance to get the cover in its home opener. And they still have covered eight of their past 10 games.

Meanwhile, oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Mountaineers and James Madison, but the 52.5-point over-under wound up being inflated. The Mountaineers walked away with a 20-13 victory. Their success was spearheaded by Austin Kendall, who threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns. George Campbell hauled in two catches for 56 yards and two scores. However, West Virginia rushed for just 34 yards in the debut of head coach Neal Brown.

A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind: The Tigers were 14th in the nation in yards per game, averaging 481.8. West Virginia displayed some firepower of its own, ranking fourth nationally with 351.3 passing yards per game.

