West Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2018 Camping World Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

Keep one eye on the field and another on the scoreboard on Friday as two explosive offenses run wild at the 2018 Camping World Bowl. The West Virginia Mountaineers, who averaged 49 points per game over their past five contests, take on the 9-3 Syracuse Orange at 5:15 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. For the season, Syracuse is averaging 41 points per contest. Syracuse is a two-point favorite and the Over-Under is 66.5 in the latest West Virginia vs. Syracuse odds. Both numbers have seen significant movement since WVU quarterback Will Grier announced his decision to skip this game to focus on his NFL future. Before you make any West Virginia vs. Syracuse picks, check out the 2018 Camping World Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now the model has evaluated the latest 2018 Camping World Bowl odds and revealed picks.

The model has factored in that West Virginia's explosive offense will be without a key cog in Grier. In his stead will be Jack Allison, who has attempted 10 passes in his collegiate career. But he has elite wideouts to target in David Sills and Garry Jennings to help him move the ball down the field. Sills, a likely NFL Draft pick, will play in the Camping World Bowl 2018. He has scored at least one touchdown in every game but two this season, and 15 of his 35 career scores have come this season.

With Grier a no-show, West Virginia will likely rely on a steady ground attack to keep the ball away from the Orange. A trio of running backs are available to keep the pressure off Allison. Martell Pettaway has racked up 562 rushing yards while gaining 6.0 yards a pop, Kennedy McKoy leads the squad with 729 yards and another 221 receiving, and Leddie Brown has chipped in 433 more.

But just because the Orange will face a high-octane offense doesn't mean they can't cover the Camping World Bowl spread.

The center of Syracuse's offense is quarterback Eric Dungey. One of the all-time best quarterbacks to suit up for the Orange, he has more than 9,000 passing yards for his career. In addition to his 17 touchdown passes this season, he's rushed for an incredible 15 more. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 732 yards to add to his 2,565 passing yards. Deceptively quick at 6-4, Dungey isn't afraid to lower the boom on would-be tacklers to gain that extra yard.

Syracuse has one of the most balanced offenses in the nation. Running back Moe Neal is tops in rushing yards with 827. He has five scores while netting 5.6 yards per carry. Deep-threat weapon Jamal Custis is the team's top receiver with 826 yards and is averaging an eye-popping 18 yards per grab.

