West Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2018 Camping World Bowl picks, top predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

Two teams proficient in scoring meet up on Friday as the West Virginia Mountaineers play the Syracuse Orange in the 2018 Camping World Bowl. Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando is at 5:15 p.m. ET. While Syracuse has put up 41 points per game this season, West Virginia averaged 49 over its last five games in the fierce Big 12. News that West Virginia quarterback Will Grier will sit the game out to prepare for his NFL future caused the Camping World Bowl spread to change dramatically. It opened at West Virginia -6.5, but swung almost 10 points and now Syracuse is favored by a field goal. The Over-Under for total points scored plummeted with Grier's absence, falling from an open of 74 all the way to 67.5 in the latest West Virginia vs. Syracuse odds. Before you make any West Virginia vs. Syracuse picks and 2018 Camping World Bowl predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Mountaineers will be missing Grier, who is focusing on the upcoming NFL Draft. His 37 touchdown passes and 3,864 passing yards will be missed, but backup quarterback Jack Allison knows the offense and is capable of getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. The two big stars are wideouts Gary Jennings and David Sills. Jennings leads the squad with 917 receiving yards and has hit pay dirt 13 times while netting 17 yards per catch. Sills, likely to be an NFL draftee himself, leads the team with 15 touchdowns.

West Virginia can also rely on a steady ground attack to keep the ball away from the Orange. A trio of running backs are available to keep the pressure off Allison. Martell Pettaway has racked up 562 rushing yards while gaining 6.0 yards a pop, Kennedy McKoy leads the squad with 729 yards and another 221 receiving, and Leddie Brown has chipped in 433 more.

But just because the Orange will face a high-octane offense doesn't mean they can't cover the Camping World Bowl spread.

The center of Syracuse's offense is quarterback Eric Dungey. One of the all-time best quarterbacks to suit up for the Orange, he has more than 9,000 passing yards for his career. In addition to his 17 touchdown passes this season, he's rushed for an incredible 15 more. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 732 yards to add to his 2,565 passing yards. Deceptively quick at 6-4, Dungey isn't afraid to lower the boom on would-be tacklers to gain that extra yard.

Syracuse is 7-3 against the spread this season versus FBS teams, compared to 5-3 for West Virginia. The Orange have won and covered four of their last five games, including 20-point wins over Louisville and Boston College.

