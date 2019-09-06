Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

No. 16 Wisconsin will host Central Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Both Wisconsin and Central Michigan made bettors happy last week. The Badgers easily covered the 10.5-point spread in a 49-0 shellacking of South Florida, while the Chippewas covered 13.5 points in a 38-21 victory over FCS foe Albany. The Badgers are favored by 35 points over the visiting Chippewas in the latest Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 51.5. Before you make any Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1.

Now, it has simulated Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Badgers rolled to their biggest road shutout since 1983 last week as Jonathan Taylor rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Under coach Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 16-4 in non-conference games.

Meanwhile, the Chippewas gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. The win over Albany ended Central Michigan's eight-game skid as graduate transfer Quinten Dormady hit 27 of 37 throws for 285 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest challenge for Central Michigan will be slowing down Taylor, who leads all active FBS players with a career average of 154.5 rushing yards per game.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.