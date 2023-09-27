It's been a wild week for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On Sunday, Kelce was rooted on from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose record-setting Eras tour set revenue records and was the hottest ticket of the summer. Kelce caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in front of his rumored love interest and, in the process, sales of his jersey skyrocketed. In fact, sales rose 400%, and you can now get your own Travis Kelce jersey. Swifties and NFL fans alike can celebrate the end of the cruel summer with a brand new piece of Chiefs gear.

Even though the Dolphins scored 70 points in an NFL game on Sunday, the most since 1966, Swift and Kelce captured the attention of the sports world. Fanatics has several Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce jerseys for sale that everyone has been buying, so if you're looking to show your support for one of the leagues most popular players, now is the time to do it. Shop now.

Fanatics

The classic Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey in red is a best seller and the most traditional look associated with the defending Super Bowl champions.

This jersey is available at Fanatics for $130.

Why we like this Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey:

The officially licensed jersey usually ships within one business day.

It is complete with mesh panels for extra breathability.

The classic red look leaves no doubt about your support for the Chiefs or Travis Kelce.

Fanatics

Just released on Tuesday, Sep. 26, the Travis Kelce 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Salute to jersey is the perfect addition to your NFL gear collection.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $185.

Why we like the Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service Travis Kelce jersey

This Nike jersey features a military-inspired color scheme with an American Flag patch on the right sleeve and the Salute to Service ribbon on the other.



Proceeds go to support the NFL's military partners such as the Wounded Warrior Project and the USO.

Fanatics

It's never too late to celebrate Kelce and the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with this Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Women's super Bowl LVII Patch Game Jersey.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $150.

Why we like the Travis Kelce Super Bowl LVII Nike Women's jersey :

Tailored fit designed for movement and features a sewn-on NFL shield at collar and a satin twill woven jock tag at hem.



Features a commemorative Super Bowl LVII patch on the right shoulder along with the traditional Kansas City home red jersey look.

