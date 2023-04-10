Tailgating season has begun! With the 2023 Major League Baseball season officially underway and the 2023 NFL season just five short months away (you can make it NFL fans), it's time to up your tailgate game with a killer portable grill.

This year's best tailgating grills are rich with bells and whistles that will ensure your pre-game is MVP-worthy. Weber's Traveler Portable Gas Grill boasts one-handed set up and collapse. The Blackstone 2 Burner Portable Gas Grill features versatile set up options with two burners, because 'surf and turf' should be an "and" not an "or". We also like Coleman's Road Trip 285, whose highlight reel includes a large cooking area and eight adjustable burners for max temperature control.

Budget-conscious fans have plenty of options as well, like Royal Gourmet's 3-Burner Tabletop Grill. That $99 price point will have you cheering almost as loud as the grill's easy cleanup thanks to its removable, slide-out grease cup.

What to look for in a portable grill

Size and weight. Tabletop grills are going to be lighter, but they'll also have less space for grilling.

Ease of set up. We looked for tailgaters that could be set up with one hand and/or require little to no assembly.

Grilling space and cooking options. If you fancy yourself a parking lot-Gordon Ramsey, make sure your choice of grill gives you flexibility in cooking space and temperature controls.

Price point. Tailgating doesn't have to mean breaking the bank. There are great choices at every price point.

Durability. We liked grills that are durable and well made over options that might need to be replaced after one season.

Pro Tip: If you're a fast-moving chef averse to pot holders, avoid the burnt-finger factor and look for a grill with a cool-touch lid handle.

While We're Talking: Portable grills are either gas, electric or charcoal powered. Gas grills require propane and a small learning (and safety) curve. Charcoal grills get hotter and produce more evenly distributed heat, but the mess isn't always worth the fuss. Electric grills are simple to use and produce high heat, but require an outlet close by.

Full-Size Tailgaters: Coleman Road Trip X-Cursion

If your tailgate team extends past your immediate family, you're going to want to invest in a full-size tailgater. Make no mistake, full-size should not imply unwieldy or heavy. Today's portable grills collapse easily, feature a large cooking area and cook as well as a backyard barbecue.

We like the Coleman Road Trip X-Cursion's pushbutton ignition for matchless lighting and the removable water pan, which catches grease drippings for an easier cleanup.

Coleman Road Trip X-Curison grill, $220

More top-rated full-size tailgating grills to consider

Cuisinart Chef's Style Roll-Away Portable Grill, $282 (reduced from $300)

Coleman Road Trip 225 Standup Grill, $225 (reduced from $275)

The best tabletop grills: Royal Gourmet Tabletop Gas Grill Griddle

If you're looking to keep your pre-game meal prep simple, don't sleep on tabletop grills. While the grilling area might be smaller than their full-size counterparts, these portable and easy to carry grills feature little if any setup and are easy to clean and store. We like the durability of Royal Gourmet's Table Top Gas Griddle, whose 24-inch cooking surface makes this a total win.

Royal Gourmet's Table Top Gas Griddle, $100 (reduced from $140)

More top-rated tabletop grills to consider

Megamaster Portable Gas Grill, $90 (reduced from $130)

Pit Boss Table Top Grill, $228 (reduced from $249)

Pit Boss Two-Burner Table Top Grill, $186

