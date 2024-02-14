Amazon

If you've been putting off upgrading your smartwatch, now is the time to pull the trigger. Amazon has a massive Presidents' Day sale going on right now, with deep discounts on the Apple Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Pixel Watch, along with tons of other smartwatches with advanced features. Samsung and Best Buy are offering big Presidents' Day discounts on top-rated smartwatches too.

From premium brands to surprisingly great budget picks, these Presidents' Day sales are your chance to snag an incredible smartwatch at an even more incredible price. To give you a headstart on the deal hunt, we've rounded up our favorite smartwatch deals that you can shop right now. Tap the button below to see all the smartwatch deals available right now at Amazon and Best Buy, or read on for our top smartwatch deal picks.

Get the Apple Watch 9 for $70 off

Don't head to your local Apple store to get the best deal on a new Apple Watch. The best Apple Watch Series 9 deals are at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Right now, pricing starts at $329 for the 41mm size and just $359 for the 45mm size. Note that the version being sold at Best Buy still includes the blood-oxygen tracking feature that's being removed from new Apple Watch models.

If you were to buy it directly from Apple, the 41mm would cost you $399 while the 45mm would cost $429.

Siri Health may be the best new upgrade in the Apple Watch 9. It makes starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far.

This makes the Apple Watch 9 a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Get the 41mm Apple Watch 9:

Get the 45mm Apple Watch 9:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 44mm (20% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a longer battery life and a bigger display than previous versions. You also get built-in GPS and advanced health sensors like heart rate, temperature and more. It's got great sleep tracking features and the ability to create custom workouts, too.

You also get tons of everyday use features like Samsung Wallet, so you can pay with your watch and leave your wallet at home. You can even answer calls and texts right from your watch. So if you want a versatile daily-use smartwatch, you'll find a lot of the features you're looking for in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

This top-rated 44mm Samsung smartwatch is on sale at Amazon for $300, but you can get it for just $280 if you buy from Samsung direct during its Presidents' Day sale.

Get the Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch for $77

If you're looking for the best budget smartwatch, look no further than the 4.2-star-rated Amazfit Bip 5. An Amazon bestseller, this under-$100 watch has a lot of the same features that pricer watches do. You can use it to answer calls (via Bluetooth), track your blood oxygen and stress levels, monitor your sleep quality, log all your workouts automatically with auto-detect and more. Amazon Alexa is built in for voice commands and smart home control.

Normally listed at $90, the Amazfit Bip 5 is on sale at Amazon now for $77.

Save 26% on the Google Pixel Watch



Amazon dropped the price on the Wi-Fi version of the first-generation Google Pixel Watch to just $200 this month (reduced from $280). The retailer is also offering the first-generation Pixel Watch LTE for $250 (reduced from $330).

While the first-generation Pixel Watch doesn't offer the same stress management tools or improved heart rate sensor as the new Pixel Watch 2, it's still a great smartwatch with tons of useful health and fitness features. And it happens to be on deep discount for Presidents' Day 2024.

Save $60 on the Google Pixel Watch 2

It's not just the older Pixel Watch that's on sale -- the new-for-2023 Google Pixel Watch 2 is also discounted for Presidents' Day. This version is made from aluminum, so it's slightly lighter than the original. It also features an upgraded processor, better battery life and increased Fitbit integration (with new tracking sensors to monitor stress, changes in skin temperature and more).

The Wi-Fi version of the Google Pixel Watch 2 lists for $350, but it's currently on sale at Amazon for $290.

Upgrade to the Pixel Watch 2 with 5G cellular for $350 (reduced from $400). Note that smartwatches with 5G LTE integration will require an additional monthly fee from your cellular provider.

Get a Garmin smartwatch for $70 off: Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen levels and more. But what really sets it apart is the ability to customize the display to show you the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of that workout, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups or performance goals. When you pick one and tap start, the watch starts a timer and shows an animated display of how to perform the exercise you're doing in each interval.

If you don't want to use a preloaded routine, the Garmin app has a database of more than 1,400 exercises, categorized by which muscle groups they work. Build your own custom routine in the app on your phone. Then download it to your watch and get moving.

The premium fitness tracking smartwatch is on sale at Amazon for $330 right now (regularly priced at $400).

Best Buy and Amazon have the upgraded Garmin Venu 3 (45mm) on sale for just $400 this Presidents' Day, reduced from $450.

Save 33% on Fitbit's most advanced stress-management watch: Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers a Daily Stress Management Score, which gives insights into your body's reaction to stress and features mindfulness content to help lower stress levels.

That score is based on a combination of heart rate, body temperature, breathing, and electrical currents on the surface of your skin. The Sense 2 is the only Fitbit that tracks your body response all day and alerts you when you might need to take a break. During that break, it can guide you through breathing exercises or meditations to help you de-stress.

At the end of the day, you'll get daily reports that show when your physical stress levels spiked and dropped throughout the day so you can better identify patterns around when, where and why you're feeling stressed.

This advanced Fitbit smartwatch also tracks your sleep and gives you a daily readiness score based on your sleep quality, fitness level and workout history. The battery lasts over six days depending on activity.

Get the stress-busting sidekick while it's on sale at Amazon for just $200 (reduced from $300).

