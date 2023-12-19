The new Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will leave shelves this weekend. Apple

The Apple Watch 9 is being pulled from shelves this weekend ahead of an Apple Watch import ban related to a patent dispute with Masimo.

Boasting new hands-free functionality, a faster chip and even more health and fitness features, the Apple Watch 9 is the tech giant's best smartwatch yet. So shoppers are scrambling to grab one before retailers officially halt sales. That means the soon-to-be-banned watches are selling out fast and won't be restocked until Apple finds a technical solution or succeeds in its effort to appeal the International Trade Commission's ruling.

In the meantime, we've rounded up our favorite smartwatch alternatives to the Apple Watch 9 that still have similar features and functionality. So if you miss your chance to get the Apple Watch 9 (or Apple Watch Ultra 2) this week, we've got you covered.

Get the Apple Watch 9 on sale while you still can

If you want to get a new Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, you've got less than a week to complete the purchase. In reality, your time window is even shorter -- the most popular sizes and colors may sell out, as they have in the past. Once they're out of stock this time, they'll likely be sold out for a long time.

Siri Health may be the best new upgrade in the Apple Watch 9. It makes starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far.

This makes the Apple Watch 9 a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

You can get it this week at Amazon and Walmart for as low as $329 for the 41mm size of the Wi-Fi version. That's $70 off the regular price of $399.

The larger 45mm size is also $70 off at Amazon and Walmart. Get the larger size for just $359 this week, reduced from $429.

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

You can also save $70 on the soon-to-be-banned Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Amazon. Get the rugged, advanced Apple Watch for hikers and adventurers for just $729 (reduced from $799). It features a bigger (49 mm), brighter screen than the Apple Watch 9.

The best Apple Watch alternatives

If the latest Apple Watches sell out before you have a chance to place your order, you've still got options. Keep reading for our favorite smartwatches that make great Apple Watch alternatives.

Closest match to the Apple Watch 9: Apple Watch SE (second generation)

Because it doesn't have the blood oxygen tracking feature at the heart of the patent violation case, the Apple Watch SE will remain on shelves even after other models disappear.

The lower cost Apple Watch offers the same quality and seamless iPhone pairing as other models but without some of the more premium features you'd find in the Series 9 or Ultra 2.

That makes the Apple Watch SE the best substitute for the Apple Watch 9, especially for iPhone users. The design, user interface, and even many of the features are the same.

This version of the Apple Watch still boasts an accurate heart rate tracker, 18-hour battery life, and important safety features like emergency SOS and fall detection.

The only major things its missing compared to the Apple Watch 9 are the new Double Tap gesture, the Siri Health functionality and, of course, the blood oxygen tracking feature.

Right now, you can get it on Amazon starting at just $199 for the 40 mm size (reduced from $249).

The larger, 44 mm size Apple Watch SE is available at Amazon for $30 more.

Best Android alternative to the Apple Watch 9: Google Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 is the latest model of Google's smartwatch. One of the biggest changes coming with the second generation watch is the improved heart rate sensor that's up to 40% more accurate than the first Pixel Watch even during intense workouts.

Borrowing tech from the now Google-owned Fitbit, the Pixel Watch also added a skin temperature sensor and a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. A feature not even the Apple Watch has, the cEDA sensor continuously measures changes in the electrical currents on the surface of your skin to help track your stress levels.

Those new sensors give the Pixel Watch 2 the ability to offer new health insights like a sleep score and daily readiness score. One of the most impressive additions is "Body Response," a measure of stress and excitement that can send you a notification when it detects heightened stress and take you through guided breathing or mindfulness exercises to help you find your calm.

Beyond stress management, the new Pixel Watch 2 packs tons of new fitness tools. You can now do heart rate zone training with real-time feedback and coaching during your workout when you go above or below your target zone. You can also do pace training, with similar real-time alerts when you go above or below your target pace.

Get it while it's on sale at Amazon for just $300 (reduced from $350).

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative: Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

With Apple's most advanced smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, also disappearing from shelves, adventurers will need an alternative that offers similar durability, safety features and activity tracking support. We think the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar fits the bill.

One of the best smartwatches you can take on the trail, the Garmin Instinct 2 solar boasts durability that can withstand life's adventures, including shock resistance and water resistance up to 100 meters.

The GPS watch from Garmin connects to three global navigation satellite systems: GPS, GLONASS and Galileo so you'll be able to track your routes no matter how far off the beaten track you are. It also features "tracback" routing so if you get turned around, just let your watch guide you back to your starting point.

We like that track back feature for hikers, climbers, runners and adventurers to help navigate the back to your starting point. The battery life is a plus as well -- unlimited in smartwatch mode (thanks to solar charging) and up to 48 hours in GPS mode.

Train with pre-loaded activity profiles and monitor heart rate, activity and stress, to make this one of the most efficient smartwatches.

It also comes with advanced safety features like incident detection, which automatically detects an emergency during outdoor activities and sends a message to your emergency contacts with a LiveTrack link showing your real-time location.

The rugged outdoor smartwatch costs $300 on Amazon (reduced from $400).

Best fitness-focused alternative to the Apple Watch 9: Coros Pace 3

Built as a smartwatch for runners, but packed with features any fitness enthusiast would appreciate, the latest generation of the Coros Pace has some of the most advanced health and fitness features on the market. And you don't need to pay for a monthly subscription to use them.

The Coros Pace 3 comes with free training plans and workouts, plus access to an advanced training hub on your desktop or phone that analyzes your past workouts and health data to give you detailed insights into your progress.

It's the only smartwatch on this list with a built-in rep counter to track your lifts, squats or other strength-training exercises that you usually have to count off in your head.

It also packs tons of advanced running metrics but its standout feature is probably its navigation system. Not only can you map your run and get back-to-start navigation when you're ready to head home, but you'll also get deviation alerts when you stray from the route you're following.

The Coros Pace 3 is light on non-fitness features like calling and digital payments. But the free training features and advanced health metrics, including a recovery score, training load, fatigue, marathon readiness score and so much more, make this such a great addition to your health and fitness journey.

You can get it for just $229 on Amazon.

