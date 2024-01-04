Bowflex

The space-saving design of Bowflex's SelectTech 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells eliminates the clutter of an entire free weight set in your home gym. But a pair of these handy, versatile weights can run you $429 or more, pricing them far out of some shopper's budgets.

Usually.

Luckily, you have a chance to save on these adjustable dumbbells and more top-rated Bowflex equipment during the brand's New Year's sale. Here are the best Bowflex deals from the sale to help you get your home gym ready for your 2024 fitness goals.

The best deals from the Bowflex New Year's sale

This year, Bowflex is offering some incredible on adjustable weights, home gyms, treadmills and more. No matter what your fitness routine looks like, you can save on the top-of-the-line equipment you need to get the best workout possible.

Save $200 on a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells

Bowflex

Each Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbell can be adjusted from 10 pounds up to 90 pounds. That's an even more intense workout than the top-rated Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbells that max out at 52.5 pounds. Each space-saving adjustable weight replaces 17 dumbbells in your home gym.

Regularly priced at $399 per dumbbell, shoppers can now get a pair for just $599. That's $100 off each dumbbell.

Save $50 on top-rated Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights



Bowflex

If you want a pair of premium adjustable dumbbells, it's hard to go wrong with the best-selling Bowflex's SelectTech 552. On sale right now, you can get a set of the popular weights for just $379 (reduced from $429).

Sold as a pair, this kit replaces 15 sets of weights or 30 individual dumbbells. It can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion-tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

Get $50 off a Bowflex weight bench

Bowflex

This durable weight bench boasts a 600-pound capacity and can be adjusted to six angles with the twist of a knob. So whether you're sitting up to do curls, laying back to do bench presses or laying on a decline for an even more intense bench press, you can do it all with this Bowflex weight bench.

When you're done working out, the bench legs fold down for storage so it doesn't take up too much space.

The space-saving weight bench is 15% off during the Bowflex New Year's Sale. Get it for just $299 (reduced from $349).

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($20 off)

Bowflex

If you've already got the Bowflex adjustable weights, the next upgrade to your collection should be this Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell. With a range of 8 pounds up to 40 pounds, this single kettlebell replaces a set of six kettlebells. That means you can get variety in your workout without cluttering your space.

Right now, the adjustable kettlebell is on sale for just $129 (reduced from $149).

Save $150 on the Bowflex SelectTech curl bar

Bowflex

Another great item in Bowflex's line of space-saving adjustable workout equipment is this Bowflex SelectTech curl bar. The convenient design features 7 weight settings and 2 bars: a barbell and a curl bar. That means you're actually getting the equivalent of 14 different pieces of equipment in one adjustable barbell system.

Weight options range from 20 pounds up to 80 pounds. But if you want more of a challenge, an upgrade set of four additional weights lets you add up to 40 more pounds to the bar.

The main Bowflex SelectTech curl bar is 25% off right now so you can get the convenient system for just $449 (reduced from $599).

A complete home gym for under $1,000: BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym



Bowflex

The Bowflex Xtreme home gym offers over 70 unique exercises. It features an integrated tower bar with angled lateral pull-down to work the back and shoulders and the ability to adjust the weight from as low as 5 pounds up to 210 pounds. The Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE home gym also includes a leg extension/curl attachment and squat station—so you've got no excuse to skip leg day.

Regularly priced at $1,499, this top-selling Bowflex home gym is on sale for just $999.

Save $300 on the Bowflex T22

Bowflex

The Bowflex T22 features a roomy 22-inch wide running belt and 350-pound weight capacity, making this one of the most heavy-duty designs and a great treadmill for marathon training. Also boasting a wider-than-usual range of incline settings, runners can set the decline on this treadmill to -5% for downhill training or crank it up to 20% for serious uphill and resistance training.

Plus, the optional JRNY fitness membership gives you access to over 200 virtual courses that transport you to white sand beaches or the streets of Rome while you run. (JRNY costs $149 per year, but the T22 comes with a 2-month free trial.)

Right now, you can get the Bowflex T22 for just $2,499 (reduced from $2,799).

Get Bowflex's best elliptical for under $2,000: Bowflex Max Total 16

Bowflex

The Max Total 16 is the newest Bowflex elliptical in the lineup. It combines the full-body, low-impact action of an elliptical with the power of a stepper, promising an intense calorie burn. Take that intensity even further by dialing up the resistance. You'll have 20 resistance levels to choose from.

The Max Total 16 also comes with a 16-inch high definition touchscreen display. With an optional JRNY fitness membership, you can use that built-in display to watch shows on your favorite streaming entertainment apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. Subscribers can also choose from over 200 virtual courses that transport you to white sand beaches or the streets of Rome while you run. (JRNY costs $149 per year, but the T22 comes with a 2-month free trial.)

Get the top-rated elliptical for just $1,899 (reduced from $2,499).