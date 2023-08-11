Getty Images

With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers chose wisely when picking Bryce Young. Young, Alabama's five-star recruit, originally made headlines when he committed to USC and then un-committed to play for Bama instead. The top quarterback prospect of the 2023 draft, Young is primed to become the Panthers' first franchise quarterback since 2015 MVP Cam Newton. The first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy (2021), Young is quite comfortable making history.

Signing a rookie contract worth nearly $38 million (not bad at 21 years old), Young reported to training camp and embraced Carolina culture immediately. Arriving with his arms full of food from Charlotte-favorite restaurant Bojangles, Young stood to become the most popular player at camp. Young also revealed that he's signed on as a spokesperson for Bojangles, hopefully a sign of his long-term commitment to Carolina.

Carolina traded up in the draft to secure a top quarterback pick. Wise choice. Young was second in Alabama career passing yards (8,356) and second in Alabama career passing touchdowns (80). He's also got great taste in food. Bojangles is about as integral to Charlotte culture as the Panthers.

