2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects on the results.
This is about as deep as it gets.
Not only did we cut the player pool in half by limiting our selection to those in the Junior Circuit, but we used standard Rotisserie lineups — meaning two catchers, five outfielders, a middle infield spot and a corner infield spot — and stuck with 12 teams instead cutting back to 10, as is more common in league-specific formats. What it meant was every player with an inside track on playing time was worthy of selection, and even going to those lengths wasn't enough to fully supply our 30-man rosters. It was insanity.
But that's how we roll, us who make this world ours. And who might we be?
Darius Austin, Baseball Prospectus (@DariusA64)
George Bissell, RotoWorld (@GeorgeBissell)
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)
Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)
Nando Di Fino, The Athletic (@nandodifino)
Rudy Gamble, Razzball (@rudygamble)
Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@Mike Gianella)
Andrew McClintock, Fantasy Front Office (@FantasyAid1)
Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
Tom Ogonowski, Future Studskis (@ProspectFiend)
Dean Peterson, NFBC
Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
A few observations now that introductions are out of the way:
As with any auction, when a player was nominated had a little something to do with what his ultimate cost was, but generally speaking, we were pretty reserved with the bidding in this one, knowing we couldn't afford to have too many $1 players in a league where there's nothing to fall back on. That's how it goes in these league-specific formats. The cost for missing is so much higher that you kind of have to play it safe. Boring can be a good thing.
Bryce Harper hasn't signed yet, as you well know. He could sign with an AL team, but probably not, so whoever bid on him here was wagering the high probability of getting nothing against the low probably of getting something massive. He ultimately went for $10. I was the last to back out, submitting a $9 bid. Craig Kimbrel himself went for $9 and Dallas Keuchel to me for $7. It's more of a toss-up where those two ultimately go.
Of course, Kimbrel isn't much riskier than half the players we drafted for saves given that so few AL teams have declared their closers yet. The seven or so relievers known to be in line for saves all went for around $20, led by Blake Treinen at $22, and those presumed to be in the lead for the role still went for closer to typical closer rates, such as Jose Alvarado for $14 and Trevor May for $12. It may be worth paying the premium for assured saves so you don't risk dumping a dozen dollars in what turns out to be a middle reliever.
The true aces all went for a premium, which wasn't altogether surprising given how quickly starting pitcher depletes in the AL pool. You have to bolster those ratios when you can. I had planned to take two myself but backed off when the price tags consistently exceeded $30. Even my so-called ace, Mike Clevinger, came at the crippling cost of $24.
Some of us went a little overboard paying for steals, which probably wasn't necessary given that most of the steals can be found in the AL. Seven of the nine players that SportsLine projects for 30 or more steals play on this side of the ledger, and that's not even including Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez, who are generally drafted as high as they are because of their potential to impact the stolen base category. Adalberto Mondesi's $35 price tag was too much for me, and I love the guy. Whit Merrifield at $33 and Jonathan Villar at $27 also seemed too steep. It's like we all realized we had the category covered by the time sleeper specialist Greg Allen came up, because he went for only $10.
Speaking of Trout, Betts and Ramirez, the former two were the biggest bids at $55 apiece, but Ramirez only went for $40, which seemed like a huge discount for the consensus No. 3 overall pick (especially one with the potential to impact all five categories). Aaron Judge ($43) and Jose Altuve ($42) both went for more.
We're all a little scared of Francisco Lindor's calf injury right now, which is how he ended up going for $31 when the similar ranked Alex Bregman went for $38. Good on Heath Cummings for capitalizing on the discount, but it's worth pointing out that this sort of gamble is harder to make in a format so deep because the quality of your alternatives is much lower.
You can find more detailed look at how the player pool breaks down in AL-only leagues here. Be sure to check out.
Note: The players with no value attached were selected in the seven-round reserve draft that immediately followed the auction. The auction itself supplied only the 23 active lineup spots.
|Position By Position
|Team By Team
|Catcher
|Andrew McClintock
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|28
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|$27
|C
|Sandy Leon, C, BOS
|$1
|79
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|$16
|C
|Kevan Smith, C, LAA
|$1
|141
|Danny Jansen, C, TOR
|$13
|C
|Jeff Mathis, C, TEX
|$0
|124
|Omar Narvaez, C, SEA
|$11
|1B
|Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET
|$16
|182
|Mike Zunino, C, TB
|$9
|1B
|Chris Davis, 1B, BAL
|$1
|177
|Welington Castillo, C, CHW
|$7
|2B
|Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX
|$16
|20
|Willians Astudillo, C, MIN
|$7
|2B
|Dawel Lugo, 2B, DET
|$0
|149
|Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU
|$6
|SS
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|$27
|203
|Grayson Greiner, C, DET
|$4
|SS
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|$16
|223
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|$3
|3B
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|$19
|170
|Jonathan Lucroy, C, LAA
|$3
|3B
|Matt Duffy, 3B, TB
|$4
|61
|Chris Herrmann, C, OAK
|$3
|3B
|Tommy La Stella, 3B, LAA
|$0
|240
|Max Stassi, C, HOU
|$2
|OF
|Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX
|$20
|211
|Mitch Garver, C, MIN
|$2
|OF
|Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR
|$15
|189
|Blake Swihart, C, BOS
|$2
|OF
|Avisail Garcia, OF, TB
|$11
|261
|Austin Romine, C, NYY
|$1
|OF
|Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
|$10
|245
|Sandy Leon, C, BOS
|$1
|OF
|Daniel Palka, OF, CHW
|$8
|235
|Austin Wynns, C, BAL
|$1
|OF
|Dustin Fowler, OF, OAK
|$0
|234
|Kevan Smith, C, LAA
|$1
|P
|Corey Kluber, P, CLE
|$34
|202
|Chance Sisco, C, BAL
|$1
|P
|David Price, P, BOS
|$20
|200
|Jason Castro, C, MIN
|$1
|P
|Eduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS
|$16
|184
|Roberto Perez, C, CLE
|$1
|P
|Mike Fiers, P, OAK
|$8
|358
|Luke Maile, C, TOR
|$0
|P
|Kelvin Herrera, P, CHW
|$8
|354
|Jeff Mathis, C, TEX
|$0
|P
|Danny Duffy, P, KC
|$6
|349
|James McCann, C, CHW
|$0
|P
|Lou Trivino, P, OAK
|$1
|337
|Nick Hundley, C, OAK
|$0
|P
|Jake Faria, P, TB
|$1
|336
|Kevin Plawecki, C, CLE
|$0
|P
|Nick Goody, P, CLE
|$1
|First Base
|P
|Yusmeiro Petit, P, OAK
|$0
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|P
|Ryan Tepera, P, TOR
|$0
|44
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|$27
|P
|Andrew Triggs, P, OAK
|$0
|78
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|$20
|Chris Mitchell
|147
|Jake Bauers, 1B, CLE
|$16
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|76
|Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET
|$16
|C
|Austin Romine, C, NYY
|$1
|139
|Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
|$15
|1B
|John Hicks, 1B, DET
|$7
|98
|Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
|$15
|1B
|Bobby Bradley, 1B, CLE
|$0
|115
|Tyler White, 1B, HOU
|$14
|2B
|Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL
|$27
|91
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|$14
|2B
|Niko Goodrum, 2B, DET
|$10
|90
|Justin Smoak, 1B, TOR
|$14
|2B
|Eduardo Nunez, 2B, BOS
|$1
|250
|Steve Pearce, 1B, BOS
|$7
|2B
|Brock Holt, 2B, BOS
|$0
|153
|John Hicks, 1B, DET
|$7
|SS
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|$22
|116
|Justin Bour, 1B, LAA
|$7
|SS
|Freddy Galvis, SS, TOR
|$3
|152
|Albert Pujols, 1B, LAA
|$6
|SS
|Alcides Escobar, SS, BAL
|$0
|233
|Yonder Alonso, 1B, CHW
|$3
|3B
|Brandon Drury, 3B, TOR
|$3
|256
|Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, KC
|$2
|OF
|Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
|$25
|266
|Ryon Healy, 1B, SEA
|$1
|OF
|Mallex Smith, OF, SEA
|$23
|260
|Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR
|$1
|OF
|Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
|$9
|255
|Lucas Duda, 1B, MIN
|$1
|OF
|Austin Hays, OF, BAL
|$1
|214
|Ronald Guzman, 1B, TEX
|$1
|OF
|Adam Engel, OF, CHW
|$1
|210
|Chris Davis, 1B, BAL
|$1
|OF
|Bradley Zimmer, OF, CLE
|$1
|209
|Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS
|$1
|P
|Chris Sale, P, BOS
|$39
|357
|Brandon Dixon, 1B, DET
|$0
|P
|Justin Verlander, P, HOU
|$36
|347
|Bobby Bradley, 1B, CLE
|$0
|P
|Carlos Carrasco, P, CLE
|$30
|332
|Nate Lowe, 1B, TB
|$0
|P
|Kyle Gibson, P, MIN
|$10
|307
|Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC
|$0
|P
|Jake Junis, P, KC
|$7
|289
|Greg Bird, 1B, NYY
|$0
|P
|Danny Salazar, P, CLE
|$1
|288
|Tyler Austin, 1B, MIN
|$0
|P
|Fernando Romero, P, MIN
|$1
|279
|Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, SEA
|$0
|P
|Nate Karns, P, BAL
|$1
|Second Base
|P
|Felix Hernandez, P, SEA
|$1
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|P
|Daniel Norris, P, DET
|$0
|21
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|$42
|P
|Martin Perez, P, MIN
|$0
|1
|Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
|$33
|P
|Matt Moore, P, DET
|$0
|65
|Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL
|$27
|P
|Ian Kennedy, P, KC
|$0
|68
|Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA
|$25
|Darius Austin
|119
|Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX
|$23
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|29
|Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
|$21
|C
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|$16
|85
|Yoan Moncada, 2B, CHW
|$18
|C
|Roberto Perez, C, CLE
|$1
|34
|Jonathan Schoop, 2B, MIN
|$17
|1B
|Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
|$15
|60
|Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX
|$16
|1B
|Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
|$15
|148
|Joey Wendle, 2B, TB
|$12
|2B
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|$10
|111
|David Fletcher, 2B, LAA
|$11
|2B
|Jason Kipnis, 2B, CLE
|$1
|120
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|$10
|SS
|Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA
|$17
|70
|Niko Goodrum, 2B, DET
|$10
|3B
|Patrick Wisdom, 3B, TEX
|$0
|135
|Josh Harrison, 2B, DET
|$8
|OF
|Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
|$32
|46
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|$8
|OF
|Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY
|$19
|183
|Daniel Robertson, 2B, TB
|$5
|OF
|Jackie Bradley, OF, BOS
|$13
|272
|Franklin Barreto, 2B, OAK
|$1
|OF
|Jake Cave, OF, MIN
|$1
|251
|Dustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS
|$1
|OF
|Mark Canha, OF, OAK
|$0
|243
|Jason Kipnis, 2B, CLE
|$1
|OF
|Jordan Luplow, OF, CLE
|$0
|230
|Eduardo Nunez, 2B, BOS
|$1
|DH
|Edwin Encarnacion, DH, SEA
|$19
|181
|Devon Travis, 2B, TOR
|$1
|DH
|Shin-Soo Choo, DH, TEX
|$13
|350
|Brock Holt, 2B, BOS
|$0
|DH
|Mark Trumbo, DH, BAL
|$4
|343
|Dawel Lugo, 2B, DET
|$0
|P
|Luis Severino, P, NYY
|$28
|341
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|$0
|P
|Masahiro Tanaka, P, NYY
|$17
|327
|Shed Long, 2B, SEA
|$0
|P
|Nathan Eovaldi, P, BOS
|$12
|315
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|$0
|P
|Brad Boxberger, P, KC
|$8
|Shortstop
|P
|Felix Pena, P, LAA
|$5
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|P
|Michael Fulmer, P, DET
|$5
|17
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|$35
|P
|Wily Peralta, P, KC
|$3
|13
|Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
|$31
|P
|Mike Leake, P, SEA
|$2
|31
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|$27
|P
|Ryan Pressly, P, HOU
|$1
|30
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|$27
|P
|Hansel Robles, P, LAA
|$0
|89
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|$22
|P
|Erik Swanson, P, SEA
|$0
|101
|Jurickson Profar, SS, OAK
|$19
|P
|Nick Tropeano, P, LAA
|$0
|110
|Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA
|$17
|P
|Domingo German, P, NYY
|$0
|150
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|$16
|Dean Peterson
|132
|Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
|$15
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|128
|Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX
|$15
|C
|Mike Zunino, C, TB
|$9
|58
|Lourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR
|$14
|C
|Chance Sisco, C, BAL
|$1
|221
|Willy Adames, SS, TB
|$10
|C
|Luke Maile, C, TOR
|$0
|171
|Didi Gregorius, SS, NYY
|$9
|1B
|Ronald Guzman, 1B, TEX
|$1
|179
|Aledmys Diaz, SS, HOU
|$5
|2B
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|$42
|158
|J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA
|$4
|2B
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|$0
|195
|Troy Tulowitzki, SS, NYY
|$3
|SS
|Jurickson Profar, SS, OAK
|$19
|15
|Freddy Galvis, SS, TOR
|$3
|SS
|Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX
|$15
|225
|Tim Beckham, SS, SEA
|$1
|SS
|Jose Rondon, SS, CHW
|$0
|351
|Yu Chang, SS, CLE
|$0
|3B
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|$38
|339
|Jose Rondon, SS, CHW
|$0
|3B
|Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA
|$12
|333
|Ronny Rodriguez, SS, DET
|$0
|OF
|Billy Hamilton, OF, KC
|$19
|318
|Jordy Mercer, SS, DET
|$0
|OF
|Josh Reddick, OF, HOU
|$6
|317
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|$0
|OF
|Willie Calhoun, OF, TEX
|$2
|290
|Richie Martin, SS, BAL
|$0
|OF
|DJ Stewart, OF, BAL
|$1
|278
|Alcides Escobar, SS, BAL
|$0
|OF
|Billy McKinney, OF, TOR
|$1
|Third Base
|OF
|Jorge Bonifacio, OF, KC
|$0
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|OF
|JaCoby Jones, OF, DET
|$0
|9
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|$40
|DH
|Khris Davis, DH, OAK
|$28
|23
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|$38
|P
|James Paxton, P, NYY
|$25
|4
|Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR
|$28
|P
|Jose Leclerc, P, TEX
|$18
|55
|Miguel Andujar, 3B, NYY
|$21
|P
|Jose Alvarado, P, TB
|$14
|66
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|$20
|P
|Aaron Sanchez, P, TOR
|$2
|74
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|$19
|P
|Sean Reid-Foley, P, TOR
|$2
|131
|Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN
|$16
|P
|Nate Jones, P, CHW
|$1
|151
|Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA
|$12
|P
|Drew Smyly, P, TEX
|$1
|137
|Zack Cozart, 3B, LAA
|$10
|P
|Clayton Richard, P, TOR
|$1
|193
|Jeimer Candelario, 3B, DET
|$6
|P
|Marco Estrada, P, OAK
|$1
|173
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B, TEX
|$5
|P
|Yohander Mendez, P, TEX
|$0
|164
|Matt Duffy, 3B, TB
|$4
|P
|Frankie Montas, P, OAK
|$0
|25
|Brandon Drury, 3B, TOR
|$3
|Donkey Teeth
|263
|Yolmer Sanchez, 3B, CHW
|$1
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|238
|Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
|$1
|C
|Welington Castillo, C, CHW
|$7
|342
|Ryan Mountcastle, 3B, BAL
|$0
|C
|Grayson Greiner, C, DET
|$4
|319
|Tommy La Stella, 3B, LAA
|$0
|1B
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|$14
|308
|Taylor Ward, 3B, LAA
|$0
|1B
|Justin Bour, 1B, LAA
|$7
|297
|Patrick Wisdom, 3B, TEX
|$0
|SS
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|$35
|287
|Renato Nunez, 3B, BAL
|$0
|SS
|J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA
|$4
|Outfield
|SS
|Richie Martin, SS, BAL
|$0
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|3B
|Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
|$1
|7
|Mookie Betts, OF, BOS
|$55
|3B
|Renato Nunez, 3B, BAL
|$0
|6
|Mike Trout, OF, LAA
|$55
|OF
|Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
|$24
|12
|Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
|$43
|OF
|Adam Jones, OF, BAL
|$6
|49
|Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
|$32
|OF
|Christin Stewart, OF, DET
|$4
|95
|Tommy Pham, OF, TB
|$27
|OF
|Jorge Soler, OF, KC
|$4
|16
|George Springer, OF, HOU
|$27
|OF
|Chad Pinder, OF, OAK
|$1
|87
|Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA
|$25
|OF
|Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
|$0
|67
|Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
|$25
|DH
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
|$37
|54
|Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
|$25
|DH
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
|$14
|52
|Justin Upton, OF, LAA
|$24
|P
|Gerrit Cole, P, HOU
|$35
|43
|Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
|$24
|P
|Josh James, P, HOU
|$14
|40
|Mallex Smith, OF, SEA
|$23
|P
|Shane Greene, P, DET
|$9
|53
|Nicholas Castellanos, OF, DET
|$21
|P
|Craig Kimbrel, P, BOS
|$9
|114
|Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK
|$20
|P
|Brad Keller, P, KC
|$7
|107
|Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
|$20
|P
|Ryan Brasier, P, BOS
|$5
|56
|Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX
|$20
|P
|Mike Minor, P, TEX
|$5
|77
|Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY
|$19
|P
|Brent Honeywell, P, TB
|$4
|73
|Billy Hamilton, OF, KC
|$19
|P
|Daniel Mengden, P, OAK
|$3
|121
|Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
|$17
|P
|Jharel Cotton, P, OAK
|$0
|145
|Austin Meadows, OF, TB
|$16
|P
|Brett Anderson, P, OAK
|$0
|143
|Domingo Santana, OF, SEA
|$15
|P
|Darwinzon Hernandez, P, BOS
|$0
|96
|Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR
|$15
|P
|Shawn Armstrong, P, SEA
|$0
|75
|Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
|$14
|George Bissell
|156
|Jackie Bradley, OF, BOS
|$13
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|127
|Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB
|$12
|C
|Danny Jansen, C, TOR
|$13
|175
|Avisail Garcia, OF, TB
|$11
|C
|Willians Astudillo, C, MIN
|$7
|174
|Max Kepler, OF, MIN
|$11
|1B
|Steve Pearce, 1B, BOS
|$7
|24
|Marwin Gonzalez, OF, HOU
|$11
|1B
|Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, SEA
|$0
|155
|Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
|$10
|2B
|Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
|$33
|142
|Greg Allen, OF, CLE
|$10
|2B
|Daniel Robertson, 2B, TB
|$5
|8
|Bryce Harper, OF, FA
|$10
|2B
|Shed Long, 2B, SEA
|$0
|157
|Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
|$9
|SS
|Didi Gregorius, SS, NYY
|$9
|80
|Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
|$9
|SS
|Aledmys Diaz, SS, HOU
|$5
|162
|Daniel Palka, OF, CHW
|$8
|SS
|Troy Tulowitzki, SS, NYY
|$3
|167
|Josh Reddick, OF, HOU
|$6
|SS
|Yu Chang, SS, CLE
|$0
|88
|Adam Jones, OF, BAL
|$6
|OF
|Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
|$25
|207
|Kole Calhoun, OF, LAA
|$5
|OF
|Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK
|$20
|206
|Kevin Pillar, OF, TOR
|$5
|OF
|Kole Calhoun, OF, LAA
|$5
|191
|Delino DeShields, OF, TEX
|$5
|OF
|Tony Kemp, OF, HOU
|$4
|185
|Jay Bruce, OF, SEA
|$5
|OF
|Yusniel Diaz, OF, BAL
|$0
|169
|Leonys Martin, OF, CLE
|$5
|DH
|J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
|$40
|227
|Christin Stewart, OF, DET
|$4
|DH
|Kendrys Morales, DH, TOR
|$13
|205
|Jorge Soler, OF, KC
|$4
|P
|Brad Hand, P, CLE
|$21
|159
|Tony Kemp, OF, HOU
|$4
|P
|Tyler Glasnow, P, TB
|$17
|217
|Brett Phillips, OF, KC
|$3
|P
|Trevor May, P, MIN
|$12
|258
|Clint Frazier, OF, NYY
|$2
|P
|Marcus Stroman, P, TOR
|$7
|216
|Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
|$2
|P
|Diego Castillo, P, TB
|$5
|204
|Willie Calhoun, OF, TEX
|$2
|P
|Trevor Cahill, P, LAA
|$3
|194
|Brett Gardner, OF, NYY
|$2
|P
|Ryan Yarbrough, P, TB
|$3
|273
|Austin Hays, OF, BAL
|$1
|P
|Yonny Chirinos, P, TB
|$2
|271
|Adam Engel, OF, CHW
|$1
|P
|Brad Peacock, P, HOU
|$1
|270
|Alex Gordon, OF, KC
|$1
|P
|Chris Devenski, P, HOU
|$0
|269
|Bradley Zimmer, OF, CLE
|$1
|P
|Ryne Stanek, P, TB
|$0
|247
|DJ Stewart, OF, BAL
|$1
|P
|Jesse Chavez, P, TEX
|$0
|244
|Jon Jay, OF, CHW
|$1
|Heath Cummings
|239
|Nick Martini, OF, OAK
|$1
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|237
|Billy McKinney, OF, TOR
|$1
|C
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|$27
|229
|Nicky Delmonico, OF, CHW
|$1
|1B
|Jake Bauers, 1B, CLE
|$16
|215
|Chad Pinder, OF, OAK
|$1
|1B
|Yonder Alonso, 1B, CHW
|$3
|160
|Jake Cave, OF, MIN
|$1
|1B
|Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS
|$1
|360
|Jacoby Ellsbury, OF, NYY
|$0
|2B
|Josh Harrison, 2B, DET
|$8
|356
|Carlos Gonzalez, OF, FA
|$0
|2B
|Dustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS
|$1
|355
|Jake Marisnick, OF, HOU
|$0
|SS
|Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
|$31
|352
|Mark Canha, OF, OAK
|$0
|3B
|Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN
|$16
|346
|Yusniel Diaz, OF, BAL
|$0
|3B
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B, TEX
|$5
|344
|Terrance Gore, OF, KC
|$0
|OF
|Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
|$20
|328
|Jordan Luplow, OF, CLE
|$0
|OF
|Domingo Santana, OF, SEA
|$15
|324
|Jo Adell, OF, LAA
|$0
|OF
|Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
|$9
|314
|Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
|$0
|OF
|Delino DeShields, OF, TEX
|$5
|309
|Chris Owings, OF, KC
|$0
|OF
|Jon Jay, OF, CHW
|$1
|300
|Leury Garcia, OF, CHW
|$0
|OF
|Terrance Gore, OF, KC
|$0
|296
|Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
|$0
|OF
|Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
|$0
|294
|Mikie Mahtook, OF, DET
|$0
|P
|Jose Berrios, P, MIN
|$22
|291
|Jorge Bonifacio, OF, KC
|$0
|P
|Charlie Morton, P, TB
|$19
|286
|JaCoby Jones, OF, DET
|$0
|P
|Yusei Kikuchi, P, SEA
|$17
|285
|Tyler Naquin, OF, CLE
|$0
|P
|Cody Allen, P, LAA
|$14
|284
|Robbie Grossman, OF, OAK
|$0
|P
|Alex Colome, P, CHW
|$12
|283
|Brian Goodwin, OF, KC
|$0
|P
|Jesus Luzardo, P, OAK
|$9
|282
|Dustin Fowler, OF, OAK
|$0
|P
|Joe Jimenez, P, DET
|$6
|Designated Hitter
|P
|Framber Valdez, P, HOU
|$2
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|P
|Jonathan Loaisiga, P, NYY
|$1
|18
|J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
|$40
|P
|Kyle Zimmer, P, KC
|$0
|19
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
|$37
|P
|Triston McKenzie, P, CLE
|$0
|36
|Khris Davis, DH, OAK
|$28
|P
|Dylan Cease, P, CHW
|$0
|48
|Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
|$22
|P
|Zack Britton, P, NYY
|$0
|72
|Edwin Encarnacion, DH, SEA
|$19
|P
|A.J. Puk, P, OAK
|$0
|64
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
|$14
|Mike Gianella
|122
|Shin-Soo Choo, DH, TEX
|$13
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|86
|C.J. Cron, DH, MIN
|$13
|C
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|$3
|3
|Kendrys Morales, DH, TOR
|$13
|C
|Austin Wynns, C, BAL
|$1
|180
|Mark Trumbo, DH, BAL
|$4
|1B
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|$20
|228
|Ji-Man Choi, DH, TB
|$2
|1B
|Justin Smoak, 1B, TOR
|$14
|293
|Evan Gattis, DH, HOU
|$0
|1B
|Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC
|$0
|Pitcher
|2B
|Joey Wendle, 2B, TB
|$12
|Pick
|Player
|Salary
|SS
|Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
|$15
|14
|Chris Sale, P, BOS
|$39
|SS
|Willy Adames, SS, TB
|$10
|27
|Justin Verlander, P, HOU
|$36
|SS
|Jordy Mercer, SS, DET
|$0
|38
|Gerrit Cole, P, HOU
|$35
|3B
|Zack Cozart, 3B, LAA
|$10
|2
|Corey Kluber, P, CLE
|$34
|3B
|Jeimer Candelario, 3B, DET
|$6
|32
|Carlos Carrasco, P, CLE
|$30
|3B
|Ryan Mountcastle, 3B, BAL
|$0
|10
|Blake Snell, P, TB
|$30
|OF
|Tommy Pham, OF, TB
|$27
|5
|Trevor Bauer, P, CLE
|$29
|OF
|Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA
|$25
|26
|Luis Severino, P, NYY
|$28
|OF
|Justin Upton, OF, LAA
|$24
|42
|James Paxton, P, NYY
|$25
|OF
|Max Kepler, OF, MIN
|$11
|47
|Mike Clevinger, P, CLE
|$24
|OF
|Kevin Pillar, OF, TOR
|$5
|62
|Jose Berrios, P, MIN
|$22
|OF
|Jake Marisnick, OF, HOU
|$0
|33
|Blake Treinen, P, OAK
|$22
|OF
|Mikie Mahtook, OF, DET
|$0
|69
|Brad Hand, P, CLE
|$21
|OF
|Brian Goodwin, OF, KC
|$0
|45
|Aroldis Chapman, P, NYY
|$21
|P
|Aroldis Chapman, P, NYY
|$21
|57
|Roberto Osuna, P, HOU
|$20
|P
|Ken Giles, P, TOR
|$17
|35
|David Price, P, BOS
|$20
|P
|Forrest Whitley, P, HOU
|$8
|81
|Charlie Morton, P, TB
|$19
|P
|Dellin Betances, P, NYY
|$8
|126
|Shane Bieber, P, CLE
|$18
|P
|Adam Ottavino, P, NYY
|$7
|41
|Jose Leclerc, P, TEX
|$18
|P
|Reynaldo Lopez, P, CHW
|$5
|99
|Ken Giles, P, TOR
|$17
|P
|CC Sabathia, P, NYY
|$4
|84
|Yusei Kikuchi, P, SEA
|$17
|P
|Wade LeBlanc, P, SEA
|$4
|59
|Masahiro Tanaka, P, NYY
|$17
|P
|Chad Green, P, NYY
|$3
|51
|Tyler Glasnow, P, TB
|$17
|P
|Taylor Rogers, P, MIN
|$0
|83
|Eduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS
|$16
|Nando Di Fino
|71
|J.A. Happ, P, NYY
|$16
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|113
|Rick Porcello, P, BOS
|$15
|C
|Chris Herrmann, C, OAK
|$3
|102
|Andrew Heaney, P, LAA
|$15
|C
|Max Stassi, C, HOU
|$2
|129
|Tyler Skaggs, P, LAA
|$14
|C
|James McCann, C, CHW
|$0
|117
|Collin McHugh, P, HOU
|$14
|1B
|Tyler White, 1B, HOU
|$14
|108
|Cody Allen, P, LAA
|$14
|2B
|Yoan Moncada, 2B, CHW
|$18
|103
|Jose Alvarado, P, TB
|$14
|2B
|Devon Travis, 2B, TOR
|$1
|93
|Josh James, P, HOU
|$14
|SS
|Lourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR
|$14
|163
|Alex Colome, P, CHW
|$12
|3B
|Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR
|$28
|125
|Nathan Eovaldi, P, BOS
|$12
|OF
|Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
|$43
|105
|Carlos Rodon, P, CHW
|$12
|OF
|Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
|$17
|97
|Trevor May, P, MIN
|$12
|OF
|Austin Meadows, OF, TB
|$16
|165
|Marco Gonzales, P, SEA
|$11
|OF
|Leonys Martin, OF, CLE
|$5
|134
|Mychal Givens, P, BAL
|$11
|OF
|Brett Phillips, OF, KC
|$3
|112
|Hunter Strickland, P, SEA
|$11
|OF
|Nicky Delmonico, OF, CHW
|$1
|161
|Kyle Gibson, P, MIN
|$10
|OF
|Jo Adell, OF, LAA
|$0
|199
|Jesus Luzardo, P, OAK
|$9
|OF
|Leury Garcia, OF, CHW
|$0
|166
|Shane Greene, P, DET
|$9
|DH
|C.J. Cron, DH, MIN
|$13
|22
|Craig Kimbrel, P, BOS
|$9
|P
|Roberto Osuna, P, HOU
|$20
|241
|Matt Barnes, P, BOS
|$8
|P
|Tyler Skaggs, P, LAA
|$14
|187
|Forrest Whitley, P, HOU
|$8
|P
|Collin McHugh, P, HOU
|$14
|154
|Brad Boxberger, P, KC
|$8
|P
|Carlos Rodon, P, CHW
|$12
|106
|Mike Fiers, P, OAK
|$8
|P
|Dylan Bundy, P, BAL
|$7
|100
|Kelvin Herrera, P, CHW
|$8
|P
|Matthew Boyd, P, DET
|$7
|82
|Dellin Betances, P, NYY
|$8
|P
|Jake Odorizzi, P, MIN
|$3
|168
|Jake Junis, P, KC
|$7
|P
|Matt Harvey, P, LAA
|$3
|146
|Marcus Stroman, P, TOR
|$7
|P
|Lucas Giolito, P, CHW
|$2
|138
|Dylan Bundy, P, BAL
|$7
|P
|David Paulino, P, TOR
|$0
|136
|Adam Ottavino, P, NYY
|$7
|P
|Manny Banuelos, P, CHW
|$0
|109
|Matthew Boyd, P, DET
|$7
|P
|Jose De Leon, P, TB
|$0
|63
|Brad Keller, P, KC
|$7
|P
|Justus Sheffield, P, SEA
|$0
|50
|Dallas Keuchel, P, HOU
|$7
|Rudy Gamble
|144
|Danny Duffy, P, KC
|$6
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|140
|Joe Jimenez, P, DET
|$6
|C
|Jonathan Lucroy, C, LAA
|$3
|246
|Felix Pena, P, LAA
|$5
|C
|Blake Swihart, C, BOS
|$2
|201
|Reynaldo Lopez, P, CHW
|$5
|1B
|Albert Pujols, 1B, LAA
|$6
|197
|Michael Fulmer, P, DET
|$5
|1B
|Brandon Dixon, 1B, DET
|$0
|172
|Michael Pineda, P, MIN
|$5
|2B
|Jonathan Schoop, 2B, MIN
|$17
|130
|Ryan Brasier, P, BOS
|$5
|2B
|David Fletcher, 2B, LAA
|$11
|118
|Mike Minor, P, TEX
|$5
|SS
|Tim Beckham, SS, SEA
|$1
|94
|Lance Lynn, P, TEX
|$5
|SS
|Ronny Rodriguez, SS, DET
|$0
|39
|Diego Castillo, P, TB
|$5
|3B
|Miguel Andujar, 3B, NYY
|$21
|192
|Brent Honeywell, P, TB
|$4
|3B
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|$20
|190
|CC Sabathia, P, NYY
|$4
|OF
|George Springer, OF, HOU
|$27
|123
|Wade LeBlanc, P, SEA
|$4
|OF
|Nicholas Castellanos, OF, DET
|$21
|37
|Alex Cobb, P, BAL
|$4
|OF
|Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
|$14
|236
|Wily Peralta, P, KC
|$3
|OF
|Greg Allen, OF, CLE
|$10
|231
|Trevor Cahill, P, LAA
|$3
|OF
|Bryce Harper, OF, FA
|$10
|213
|Blake Parker, P, MIN
|$3
|OF
|Chris Owings, OF, KC
|$0
|212
|Jaime Barria, P, LAA
|$3
|OF
|Tyler Naquin, OF, CLE
|$0
|196
|Ryan Yarbrough, P, TB
|$3
|DH
|Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
|$22
|188
|Daniel Mengden, P, OAK
|$3
|P
|Shane Bieber, P, CLE
|$18
|186
|Chad Green, P, NYY
|$3
|P
|Rick Porcello, P, BOS
|$15
|176
|Jake Odorizzi, P, MIN
|$3
|P
|Andrew Heaney, P, LAA
|$15
|133
|Matt Harvey, P, LAA
|$3
|P
|Mychal Givens, P, BAL
|$11
|226
|Lucas Giolito, P, CHW
|$2
|P
|Michael Pineda, P, MIN
|$5
|224
|Mike Leake, P, SEA
|$2
|P
|Alex Cobb, P, BAL
|$4
|220
|Wade Miley, P, HOU
|$2
|P
|Blake Parker, P, MIN
|$3
|219
|Yonny Chirinos, P, TB
|$2
|P
|Tyson Ross, P, DET
|$2
|208
|Aaron Sanchez, P, TOR
|$2
|P
|Ervin Santana, P, MIN
|$2
|178
|Tyson Ross, P, DET
|$2
|P
|Joakim Soria, P, OAK
|$0
|104
|Framber Valdez, P, HOU
|$2
|P
|Ty Buttrey, P, LAA
|$0
|92
|Sean Reid-Foley, P, TOR
|$2
|P
|Matt Shoemaker, P, TOR
|$0
|11
|Ervin Santana, P, MIN
|$2
|Scott White
|276
|Trevor Hildenberger, P, MIN
|$1
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|275
|Adalberto Mejia, P, MIN
|$1
|C
|Mitch Garver, C, MIN
|$2
|274
|Ryan Borucki, P, TOR
|$1
|C
|Jason Castro, C, MIN
|$1
|268
|Anthony Swarzak, P, SEA
|$1
|1B
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|$27
|267
|Danny Salazar, P, CLE
|$1
|1B
|Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, KC
|$2
|265
|Nate Jones, P, CHW
|$1
|1B
|Nate Lowe, 1B, TB
|$0
|264
|Fernando Romero, P, MIN
|$1
|2B
|Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA
|$25
|262
|Drew Smyly, P, TEX
|$1
|2B
|Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
|$21
|259
|Clayton Richard, P, TOR
|$1
|2B
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|$8
|257
|Jonathan Loaisiga, P, NYY
|$1
|2B
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|$0
|254
|Marco Estrada, P, OAK
|$1
|SS
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|$27
|253
|Sean Manaea, P, OAK
|$1
|SS
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|$0
|252
|Lou Trivino, P, OAK
|$1
|3B
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|$40
|249
|Nate Karns, P, BAL
|$1
|3B
|Taylor Ward, 3B, LAA
|$0
|248
|Ivan Nova, P, CHW
|$1
|OF
|Jay Bruce, OF, SEA
|$5
|242
|Brad Peacock, P, HOU
|$1
|OF
|Clint Frazier, OF, NYY
|$2
|232
|Ryan Pressly, P, HOU
|$1
|OF
|Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
|$2
|222
|Jake Faria, P, TB
|$1
|OF
|Brett Gardner, OF, NYY
|$2
|218
|Felix Hernandez, P, SEA
|$1
|OF
|Carlos Gonzalez, OF, FA
|$0
|198
|Nick Goody, P, CLE
|$1
|OF
|Robbie Grossman, OF, OAK
|$0
|359
|Jharel Cotton, P, OAK
|$0
|DH
|Ji-Man Choi, DH, TB
|$2
|353
|Kyle Zimmer, P, KC
|$0
|DH
|Evan Gattis, DH, HOU
|$0
|348
|David Paulino, P, TOR
|$0
|P
|Mike Clevinger, P, CLE
|$24
|345
|Hansel Robles, P, LAA
|$0
|P
|Blake Treinen, P, OAK
|$22
|340
|Joakim Soria, P, OAK
|$0
|P
|J.A. Happ, P, NYY
|$16
|338
|Brett Anderson, P, OAK
|$0
|P
|Marco Gonzales, P, SEA
|$11
|335
|Darwinzon Hernandez, P, BOS
|$0
|P
|Matt Barnes, P, BOS
|$8
|334
|Yohander Mendez, P, TEX
|$0
|P
|Dallas Keuchel, P, HOU
|$7
|331
|Taylor Rogers, P, MIN
|$0
|P
|Jaime Barria, P, LAA
|$3
|330
|Yusmeiro Petit, P, OAK
|$0
|P
|Wade Miley, P, HOU
|$2
|329
|Triston McKenzie, P, CLE
|$0
|P
|Sean Manaea, P, OAK
|$1
|326
|Daniel Norris, P, DET
|$0
|Tom Ogonowski
|325
|Manny Banuelos, P, CHW
|$0
|Position
|Player
|Salary
|323
|Martin Perez, P, MIN
|$0
|C
|Omar Narvaez, C, SEA
|$11
|322
|Chris Devenski, P, HOU
|$0
|C
|Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU
|$6
|321
|Erik Swanson, P, SEA
|$0
|C
|Nick Hundley, C, OAK
|$0
|320
|Dylan Cease, P, CHW
|$0
|C
|Kevin Plawecki, C, CLE
|$0
|316
|Ty Buttrey, P, LAA
|$0
|1B
|Ryon Healy, 1B, SEA
|$1
|313
|Shelby Miller, P, TEX
|$0
|1B
|Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR
|$1
|312
|Jordan Zimmermann, P, DET
|$0
|1B
|Lucas Duda, 1B, MIN
|$1
|311
|Shawn Armstrong, P, SEA
|$0
|1B
|Greg Bird, 1B, NYY
|$0
|310
|Frankie Montas, P, OAK
|$0
|1B
|Tyler Austin, 1B, MIN
|$0
|306
|Ryan Tepera, P, TOR
|$0
|2B
|Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX
|$23
|305
|Zack Britton, P, NYY
|$0
|2B
|Franklin Barreto, 2B, OAK
|$1
|304
|Nick Tropeano, P, LAA
|$0
|3B
|Yolmer Sanchez, 3B, CHW
|$1
|303
|Ryne Stanek, P, TB
|$0
|OF
|Mookie Betts, OF, BOS
|$55
|302
|Matt Moore, P, DET
|$0
|OF
|Mike Trout, OF, LAA
|$55
|301
|Jose De Leon, P, TB
|$0
|OF
|Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB
|$12
|299
|Ian Kennedy, P, KC
|$0
|OF
|Marwin Gonzalez, OF, HOU
|$11
|298
|Jesse Chavez, P, TEX
|$0
|OF
|Alex Gordon, OF, KC
|$1
|295
|Andrew Triggs, P, OAK
|$0
|OF
|Nick Martini, OF, OAK
|$1
|292
|Matt Shoemaker, P, TOR
|$0
|OF
|Jacoby Ellsbury, OF, NYY
|$0
|281
|A.J. Puk, P, OAK
|$0
|P
|Blake Snell, P, TB
|$30
|280
|Domingo German, P, NYY
|$0
|P
|Trevor Bauer, P, CLE
|$29
|277
|Justus Sheffield, P, SEA
|$0
|P
|Hunter Strickland, P, SEA
|$11
|P
|Lance Lynn, P, TEX
|$5
|P
|Trevor Hildenberger, P, MIN
|$1
|P
|Adalberto Mejia, P, MIN
|$1
|P
|Ryan Borucki, P, TOR
|$1
|P
|Anthony Swarzak, P, SEA
|$1
|P
|Ivan Nova, P, CHW
|$1
|P
|Shelby Miller, P, TEX
|$0
|P
|Jordan Zimmermann, P, DET
|$0
