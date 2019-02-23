2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction

Before you draft, make sure you head to SportsLine for the latest unique content, data, and projections from our model and exclusive experts. Join now to get access to Ariel Cohen's auction values for six different league types.

This is about as deep as it gets.

Not only did we cut the player pool in half by limiting our selection to those in the Junior Circuit, but we used standard Rotisserie lineups — meaning two catchers, five outfielders, a middle infield spot and a corner infield spot — and stuck with 12 teams instead cutting back to 10, as is more common in league-specific formats. What it meant was every player with an inside track on playing time was worthy of selection, and even going to those lengths wasn't enough to fully supply our 30-man rosters. It was insanity.

But that's how we roll, us who make this world ours. And who might we be?

Darius Austin, Baseball Prospectus (@DariusA64)

George Bissell, RotoWorld (@GeorgeBissell)

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)

Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)

Nando Di Fino, The Athletic (@nandodifino)

Rudy Gamble, Razzball (@rudygamble)

Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@Mike Gianella)

Andrew McClintock, Fantasy Front Office (@FantasyAid1)

Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

Tom Ogonowski, Future Studskis (@ProspectFiend)

Dean Peterson, NFBC

Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

A few observations now that introductions are out of the way:

As with any auction, when a player was nominated had a little something to do with what his ultimate cost was, but generally speaking, we were pretty reserved with the bidding in this one, knowing we couldn't afford to have too many $1 players in a league where there's nothing to fall back on. That's how it goes in these league-specific formats. The cost for missing is so much higher that you kind of have to play it safe. Boring can be a good thing.

Bryce Harper hasn't signed yet, as you well know. He could sign with an AL team, but probably not, so whoever bid on him here was wagering the high probability of getting nothing against the low probably of getting something massive. He ultimately went for $10. I was the last to back out, submitting a $9 bid. Craig Kimbrel himself went for $9 and Dallas Keuchel to me for $7. It's more of a toss-up where those two ultimately go.

Of course, Kimbrel isn't much riskier than half the players we drafted for saves given that so few AL teams have declared their closers yet. The seven or so relievers known to be in line for saves all went for around $20, led by Blake Treinen at $22, and those presumed to be in the lead for the role still went for closer to typical closer rates, such as Jose Alvarado for $14 and Trevor May for $12. It may be worth paying the premium for assured saves so you don't risk dumping a dozen dollars in what turns out to be a middle reliever.

The true aces all went for a premium, which wasn't altogether surprising given how quickly starting pitcher depletes in the AL pool. You have to bolster those ratios when you can. I had planned to take two myself but backed off when the price tags consistently exceeded $30. Even my so-called ace, Mike Clevinger, came at the crippling cost of $24.

Some of us went a little overboard paying for steals, which probably wasn't necessary given that most of the steals can be found in the AL. Seven of the nine players that SportsLine projects for 30 or more steals play on this side of the ledger, and that's not even including Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez, who are generally drafted as high as they are because of their potential to impact the stolen base category. Adalberto Mondesi's $35 price tag was too much for me, and I love the guy. Whit Merrifield at $33 and Jonathan Villar at $27 also seemed too steep. It's like we all realized we had the category covered by the time sleeper specialist Greg Allen came up, because he went for only $10.

Speaking of Trout, Betts and Ramirez, the former two were the biggest bids at $55 apiece, but Ramirez only went for $40, which seemed like a huge discount for the consensus No. 3 overall pick (especially one with the potential to impact all five categories). Aaron Judge ($43) and Jose Altuve ($42) both went for more.

We're all a little scared of Francisco Lindor's calf injury right now, which is how he ended up going for $31 when the similar ranked Alex Bregman went for $38. Good on Heath Cummings for capitalizing on the discount, but it's worth pointing out that this sort of gamble is harder to make in a format so deep because the quality of your alternatives is much lower.

You can find more detailed look at how the player pool breaks down in AL-only leagues here. Be sure to check out.

Note: The players with no value attached were selected in the seven-round reserve draft that immediately followed the auction. The auction itself supplied only the 23 active lineup spots.



Position By Position

Team By Team Catcher Andrew McClintock Pick Player Salary Position Player Salary 28 Gary Sanchez, C, NYY $27 C Sandy Leon, C, BOS $1 79 Salvador Perez, C, KC $16 C Kevan Smith, C, LAA $1 141 Danny Jansen, C, TOR $13 C Jeff Mathis, C, TEX $0 124 Omar Narvaez, C, SEA $11 1B Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET $16 182 Mike Zunino, C, TB $9 1B Chris Davis, 1B, BAL $1 177 Welington Castillo, C, CHW $7 2B Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX $16 20 Willians Astudillo, C, MIN $7 2B Dawel Lugo, 2B, DET $0 149 Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU $6 SS Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS $27 203 Grayson Greiner, C, DET $4 SS Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN $16 223 Christian Vazquez, C, BOS $3 3B Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS $19 170 Jonathan Lucroy, C, LAA $3 3B Matt Duffy, 3B, TB $4 61 Chris Herrmann, C, OAK $3 3B Tommy La Stella, 3B, LAA $0 240 Max Stassi, C, HOU $2 OF Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX $20 211 Mitch Garver, C, MIN $2 OF Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR $15 189 Blake Swihart, C, BOS $2 OF Avisail Garcia, OF, TB $11 261 Austin Romine, C, NYY $1 OF Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL $10 245 Sandy Leon, C, BOS $1 OF Daniel Palka, OF, CHW $8 235 Austin Wynns, C, BAL $1 OF Dustin Fowler, OF, OAK $0 234 Kevan Smith, C, LAA $1 P Corey Kluber, P, CLE $34 202 Chance Sisco, C, BAL $1 P David Price, P, BOS $20 200 Jason Castro, C, MIN $1 P Eduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS $16 184 Roberto Perez, C, CLE $1 P Mike Fiers, P, OAK $8 358 Luke Maile, C, TOR $0 P Kelvin Herrera, P, CHW $8 354 Jeff Mathis, C, TEX $0 P Danny Duffy, P, KC $6 349 James McCann, C, CHW $0 P Lou Trivino, P, OAK $1 337 Nick Hundley, C, OAK $0 P Jake Faria, P, TB $1 336 Kevin Plawecki, C, CLE $0 P Nick Goody, P, CLE $1 First Base P Yusmeiro Petit, P, OAK $0 Pick Player Salary P Ryan Tepera, P, TOR $0 44 Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW $27 P Andrew Triggs, P, OAK $0 78 Matt Olson, 1B, OAK $20 Chris Mitchell 147 Jake Bauers, 1B, CLE $16 Position Player Salary 76 Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET $16 C Austin Romine, C, NYY $1 139 Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU $15 1B John Hicks, 1B, DET $7 98 Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE $15 1B Bobby Bradley, 1B, CLE $0 115 Tyler White, 1B, HOU $14 2B Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL $27 91 Luke Voit, 1B, NYY $14 2B Niko Goodrum, 2B, DET $10 90 Justin Smoak, 1B, TOR $14 2B Eduardo Nunez, 2B, BOS $1 250 Steve Pearce, 1B, BOS $7 2B Brock Holt, 2B, BOS $0 153 John Hicks, 1B, DET $7 SS Tim Anderson, SS, CHW $22 116 Justin Bour, 1B, LAA $7 SS Freddy Galvis, SS, TOR $3 152 Albert Pujols, 1B, LAA $6 SS Alcides Escobar, SS, BAL $0 233 Yonder Alonso, 1B, CHW $3 3B Brandon Drury, 3B, TOR $3 256 Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, KC $2 OF Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN $25 266 Ryon Healy, 1B, SEA $1 OF Mallex Smith, OF, SEA $23 260 Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR $1 OF Trey Mancini, OF, BAL $9 255 Lucas Duda, 1B, MIN $1 OF Austin Hays, OF, BAL $1 214 Ronald Guzman, 1B, TEX $1 OF Adam Engel, OF, CHW $1 210 Chris Davis, 1B, BAL $1 OF Bradley Zimmer, OF, CLE $1 209 Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS $1 P Chris Sale, P, BOS $39 357 Brandon Dixon, 1B, DET $0 P Justin Verlander, P, HOU $36 347 Bobby Bradley, 1B, CLE $0 P Carlos Carrasco, P, CLE $30 332 Nate Lowe, 1B, TB $0 P Kyle Gibson, P, MIN $10 307 Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC $0 P Jake Junis, P, KC $7 289 Greg Bird, 1B, NYY $0 P Danny Salazar, P, CLE $1 288 Tyler Austin, 1B, MIN $0 P Fernando Romero, P, MIN $1 279 Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, SEA $0 P Nate Karns, P, BAL $1 Second Base P Felix Hernandez, P, SEA $1 Pick Player Salary P Daniel Norris, P, DET $0 21 Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU $42 P Martin Perez, P, MIN $0 1 Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC $33 P Matt Moore, P, DET $0 65 Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL $27 P Ian Kennedy, P, KC $0 68 Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA $25 Darius Austin 119 Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX $23 Position Player Salary 29 Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY $21 C Salvador Perez, C, KC $16 85 Yoan Moncada, 2B, CHW $18 C Roberto Perez, C, CLE $1 34 Jonathan Schoop, 2B, MIN $17 1B Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU $15 60 Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX $16 1B Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE $15 148 Joey Wendle, 2B, TB $12 2B DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY $10 111 David Fletcher, 2B, LAA $11 2B Jason Kipnis, 2B, CLE $1 120 DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY $10 SS Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA $17 70 Niko Goodrum, 2B, DET $10 3B Patrick Wisdom, 3B, TEX $0 135 Josh Harrison, 2B, DET $8 OF Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS $32 46 Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB $8 OF Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY $19 183 Daniel Robertson, 2B, TB $5 OF Jackie Bradley, OF, BOS $13 272 Franklin Barreto, 2B, OAK $1 OF Jake Cave, OF, MIN $1 251 Dustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS $1 OF Mark Canha, OF, OAK $0 243 Jason Kipnis, 2B, CLE $1 OF Jordan Luplow, OF, CLE $0 230 Eduardo Nunez, 2B, BOS $1 DH Edwin Encarnacion, DH, SEA $19 181 Devon Travis, 2B, TOR $1 DH Shin-Soo Choo, DH, TEX $13 350 Brock Holt, 2B, BOS $0 DH Mark Trumbo, DH, BAL $4 343 Dawel Lugo, 2B, DET $0 P Luis Severino, P, NYY $28 341 Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR $0 P Masahiro Tanaka, P, NYY $17 327 Shed Long, 2B, SEA $0 P Nathan Eovaldi, P, BOS $12 315 Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW $0 P Brad Boxberger, P, KC $8 Shortstop P Felix Pena, P, LAA $5 Pick Player Salary P Michael Fulmer, P, DET $5 17 Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC $35 P Wily Peralta, P, KC $3 13 Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE $31 P Mike Leake, P, SEA $2 31 Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS $27 P Ryan Pressly, P, HOU $1 30 Carlos Correa, SS, HOU $27 P Hansel Robles, P, LAA $0 89 Tim Anderson, SS, CHW $22 P Erik Swanson, P, SEA $0 101 Jurickson Profar, SS, OAK $19 P Nick Tropeano, P, LAA $0 110 Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA $17 P Domingo German, P, NYY $0 150 Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN $16 Dean Peterson 132 Marcus Semien, SS, OAK $15 Position Player Salary 128 Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX $15 C Mike Zunino, C, TB $9 58 Lourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR $14 C Chance Sisco, C, BAL $1 221 Willy Adames, SS, TB $10 C Luke Maile, C, TOR $0 171 Didi Gregorius, SS, NYY $9 1B Ronald Guzman, 1B, TEX $1 179 Aledmys Diaz, SS, HOU $5 2B Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU $42 158 J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA $4 2B Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW $0 195 Troy Tulowitzki, SS, NYY $3 SS Jurickson Profar, SS, OAK $19 15 Freddy Galvis, SS, TOR $3 SS Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX $15 225 Tim Beckham, SS, SEA $1 SS Jose Rondon, SS, CHW $0 351 Yu Chang, SS, CLE $0 3B Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU $38 339 Jose Rondon, SS, CHW $0 3B Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA $12 333 Ronny Rodriguez, SS, DET $0 OF Billy Hamilton, OF, KC $19 318 Jordy Mercer, SS, DET $0 OF Josh Reddick, OF, HOU $6 317 Bo Bichette, SS, TOR $0 OF Willie Calhoun, OF, TEX $2 290 Richie Martin, SS, BAL $0 OF DJ Stewart, OF, BAL $1 278 Alcides Escobar, SS, BAL $0 OF Billy McKinney, OF, TOR $1 Third Base OF Jorge Bonifacio, OF, KC $0 Pick Player Salary OF JaCoby Jones, OF, DET $0 9 Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE $40 DH Khris Davis, DH, OAK $28 23 Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU $38 P James Paxton, P, NYY $25 4 Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR $28 P Jose Leclerc, P, TEX $18 55 Miguel Andujar, 3B, NYY $21 P Jose Alvarado, P, TB $14 66 Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK $20 P Aaron Sanchez, P, TOR $2 74 Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS $19 P Sean Reid-Foley, P, TOR $2 131 Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN $16 P Nate Jones, P, CHW $1 151 Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA $12 P Drew Smyly, P, TEX $1 137 Zack Cozart, 3B, LAA $10 P Clayton Richard, P, TOR $1 193 Jeimer Candelario, 3B, DET $6 P Marco Estrada, P, OAK $1 173 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B, TEX $5 P Yohander Mendez, P, TEX $0 164 Matt Duffy, 3B, TB $4 P Frankie Montas, P, OAK $0 25 Brandon Drury, 3B, TOR $3 Donkey Teeth 263 Yolmer Sanchez, 3B, CHW $1 Position Player Salary 238 Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB $1 C Welington Castillo, C, CHW $7 342 Ryan Mountcastle, 3B, BAL $0 C Grayson Greiner, C, DET $4 319 Tommy La Stella, 3B, LAA $0 1B Luke Voit, 1B, NYY $14 308 Taylor Ward, 3B, LAA $0 1B Justin Bour, 1B, LAA $7 297 Patrick Wisdom, 3B, TEX $0 SS Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC $35 287 Renato Nunez, 3B, BAL $0 SS J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA $4 Outfield SS Richie Martin, SS, BAL $0 Pick Player Salary 3B Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB $1 7 Mookie Betts, OF, BOS $55 3B Renato Nunez, 3B, BAL $0 6 Mike Trout, OF, LAA $55 OF Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW $24 12 Aaron Judge, OF, NYY $43 OF Adam Jones, OF, BAL $6 49 Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS $32 OF Christin Stewart, OF, DET $4 95 Tommy Pham, OF, TB $27 OF Jorge Soler, OF, KC $4 16 George Springer, OF, HOU $27 OF Chad Pinder, OF, OAK $1 87 Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA $25 OF Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE $0 67 Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN $25 DH Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY $37 54 Joey Gallo, OF, TEX $25 DH Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA $14 52 Justin Upton, OF, LAA $24 P Gerrit Cole, P, HOU $35 43 Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW $24 P Josh James, P, HOU $14 40 Mallex Smith, OF, SEA $23 P Shane Greene, P, DET $9 53 Nicholas Castellanos, OF, DET $21 P Craig Kimbrel, P, BOS $9 114 Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK $20 P Brad Keller, P, KC $7 107 Michael Brantley, OF, HOU $20 P Ryan Brasier, P, BOS $5 56 Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX $20 P Mike Minor, P, TEX $5 77 Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY $19 P Brent Honeywell, P, TB $4 73 Billy Hamilton, OF, KC $19 P Daniel Mengden, P, OAK $3 121 Byron Buxton, OF, MIN $17 P Jharel Cotton, P, OAK $0 145 Austin Meadows, OF, TB $16 P Brett Anderson, P, OAK $0 143 Domingo Santana, OF, SEA $15 P Darwinzon Hernandez, P, BOS $0 96 Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR $15 P Shawn Armstrong, P, SEA $0 75 Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK $14 George Bissell 156 Jackie Bradley, OF, BOS $13 Position Player Salary 127 Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB $12 C Danny Jansen, C, TOR $13 175 Avisail Garcia, OF, TB $11 C Willians Astudillo, C, MIN $7 174 Max Kepler, OF, MIN $11 1B Steve Pearce, 1B, BOS $7 24 Marwin Gonzalez, OF, HOU $11 1B Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, SEA $0 155 Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL $10 2B Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC $33 142 Greg Allen, OF, CLE $10 2B Daniel Robertson, 2B, TB $5 8 Bryce Harper, OF, FA $10 2B Shed Long, 2B, SEA $0 157 Trey Mancini, OF, BAL $9 SS Didi Gregorius, SS, NYY $9 80 Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU $9 SS Aledmys Diaz, SS, HOU $5 162 Daniel Palka, OF, CHW $8 SS Troy Tulowitzki, SS, NYY $3 167 Josh Reddick, OF, HOU $6 SS Yu Chang, SS, CLE $0 88 Adam Jones, OF, BAL $6 OF Joey Gallo, OF, TEX $25 207 Kole Calhoun, OF, LAA $5 OF Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK $20 206 Kevin Pillar, OF, TOR $5 OF Kole Calhoun, OF, LAA $5 191 Delino DeShields, OF, TEX $5 OF Tony Kemp, OF, HOU $4 185 Jay Bruce, OF, SEA $5 OF Yusniel Diaz, OF, BAL $0 169 Leonys Martin, OF, CLE $5 DH J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS $40 227 Christin Stewart, OF, DET $4 DH Kendrys Morales, DH, TOR $13 205 Jorge Soler, OF, KC $4 P Brad Hand, P, CLE $21 159 Tony Kemp, OF, HOU $4 P Tyler Glasnow, P, TB $17 217 Brett Phillips, OF, KC $3 P Trevor May, P, MIN $12 258 Clint Frazier, OF, NYY $2 P Marcus Stroman, P, TOR $7 216 Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR $2 P Diego Castillo, P, TB $5 204 Willie Calhoun, OF, TEX $2 P Trevor Cahill, P, LAA $3 194 Brett Gardner, OF, NYY $2 P Ryan Yarbrough, P, TB $3 273 Austin Hays, OF, BAL $1 P Yonny Chirinos, P, TB $2 271 Adam Engel, OF, CHW $1 P Brad Peacock, P, HOU $1 270 Alex Gordon, OF, KC $1 P Chris Devenski, P, HOU $0 269 Bradley Zimmer, OF, CLE $1 P Ryne Stanek, P, TB $0 247 DJ Stewart, OF, BAL $1 P Jesse Chavez, P, TEX $0 244 Jon Jay, OF, CHW $1 Heath Cummings 239 Nick Martini, OF, OAK $1 Position Player Salary 237 Billy McKinney, OF, TOR $1 C Gary Sanchez, C, NYY $27 229 Nicky Delmonico, OF, CHW $1 1B Jake Bauers, 1B, CLE $16 215 Chad Pinder, OF, OAK $1 1B Yonder Alonso, 1B, CHW $3 160 Jake Cave, OF, MIN $1 1B Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS $1 360 Jacoby Ellsbury, OF, NYY $0 2B Josh Harrison, 2B, DET $8 356 Carlos Gonzalez, OF, FA $0 2B Dustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS $1 355 Jake Marisnick, OF, HOU $0 SS Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE $31 352 Mark Canha, OF, OAK $0 3B Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN $16 346 Yusniel Diaz, OF, BAL $0 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B, TEX $5 344 Terrance Gore, OF, KC $0 OF Michael Brantley, OF, HOU $20 328 Jordan Luplow, OF, CLE $0 OF Domingo Santana, OF, SEA $15 324 Jo Adell, OF, LAA $0 OF Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU $9 314 Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE $0 OF Delino DeShields, OF, TEX $5 309 Chris Owings, OF, KC $0 OF Jon Jay, OF, CHW $1 300 Leury Garcia, OF, CHW $0 OF Terrance Gore, OF, KC $0 296 Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU $0 OF Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU $0 294 Mikie Mahtook, OF, DET $0 P Jose Berrios, P, MIN $22 291 Jorge Bonifacio, OF, KC $0 P Charlie Morton, P, TB $19 286 JaCoby Jones, OF, DET $0 P Yusei Kikuchi, P, SEA $17 285 Tyler Naquin, OF, CLE $0 P Cody Allen, P, LAA $14 284 Robbie Grossman, OF, OAK $0 P Alex Colome, P, CHW $12 283 Brian Goodwin, OF, KC $0 P Jesus Luzardo, P, OAK $9 282 Dustin Fowler, OF, OAK $0 P Joe Jimenez, P, DET $6 Designated Hitter P Framber Valdez, P, HOU $2 Pick Player Salary P Jonathan Loaisiga, P, NYY $1 18 J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS $40 P Kyle Zimmer, P, KC $0 19 Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY $37 P Triston McKenzie, P, CLE $0 36 Khris Davis, DH, OAK $28 P Dylan Cease, P, CHW $0 48 Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN $22 P Zack Britton, P, NYY $0 72 Edwin Encarnacion, DH, SEA $19 P A.J. Puk, P, OAK $0 64 Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA $14 Mike Gianella 122 Shin-Soo Choo, DH, TEX $13 Position Player Salary 86 C.J. Cron, DH, MIN $13 C Christian Vazquez, C, BOS $3 3 Kendrys Morales, DH, TOR $13 C Austin Wynns, C, BAL $1 180 Mark Trumbo, DH, BAL $4 1B Matt Olson, 1B, OAK $20 228 Ji-Man Choi, DH, TB $2 1B Justin Smoak, 1B, TOR $14 293 Evan Gattis, DH, HOU $0 1B Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC $0 Pitcher 2B Joey Wendle, 2B, TB $12 Pick Player Salary SS Marcus Semien, SS, OAK $15 14 Chris Sale, P, BOS $39 SS Willy Adames, SS, TB $10 27 Justin Verlander, P, HOU $36 SS Jordy Mercer, SS, DET $0 38 Gerrit Cole, P, HOU $35 3B Zack Cozart, 3B, LAA $10 2 Corey Kluber, P, CLE $34 3B Jeimer Candelario, 3B, DET $6 32 Carlos Carrasco, P, CLE $30 3B Ryan Mountcastle, 3B, BAL $0 10 Blake Snell, P, TB $30 OF Tommy Pham, OF, TB $27 5 Trevor Bauer, P, CLE $29 OF Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA $25 26 Luis Severino, P, NYY $28 OF Justin Upton, OF, LAA $24 42 James Paxton, P, NYY $25 OF Max Kepler, OF, MIN $11 47 Mike Clevinger, P, CLE $24 OF Kevin Pillar, OF, TOR $5 62 Jose Berrios, P, MIN $22 OF Jake Marisnick, OF, HOU $0 33 Blake Treinen, P, OAK $22 OF Mikie Mahtook, OF, DET $0 69 Brad Hand, P, CLE $21 OF Brian Goodwin, OF, KC $0 45 Aroldis Chapman, P, NYY $21 P Aroldis Chapman, P, NYY $21 57 Roberto Osuna, P, HOU $20 P Ken Giles, P, TOR $17 35 David Price, P, BOS $20 P Forrest Whitley, P, HOU $8 81 Charlie Morton, P, TB $19 P Dellin Betances, P, NYY $8 126 Shane Bieber, P, CLE $18 P Adam Ottavino, P, NYY $7 41 Jose Leclerc, P, TEX $18 P Reynaldo Lopez, P, CHW $5 99 Ken Giles, P, TOR $17 P CC Sabathia, P, NYY $4 84 Yusei Kikuchi, P, SEA $17 P Wade LeBlanc, P, SEA $4 59 Masahiro Tanaka, P, NYY $17 P Chad Green, P, NYY $3 51 Tyler Glasnow, P, TB $17 P Taylor Rogers, P, MIN $0 83 Eduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS $16 Nando Di Fino 71 J.A. Happ, P, NYY $16 Position Player Salary 113 Rick Porcello, P, BOS $15 C Chris Herrmann, C, OAK $3 102 Andrew Heaney, P, LAA $15 C Max Stassi, C, HOU $2 129 Tyler Skaggs, P, LAA $14 C James McCann, C, CHW $0 117 Collin McHugh, P, HOU $14 1B Tyler White, 1B, HOU $14 108 Cody Allen, P, LAA $14 2B Yoan Moncada, 2B, CHW $18 103 Jose Alvarado, P, TB $14 2B Devon Travis, 2B, TOR $1 93 Josh James, P, HOU $14 SS Lourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR $14 163 Alex Colome, P, CHW $12 3B Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR $28 125 Nathan Eovaldi, P, BOS $12 OF Aaron Judge, OF, NYY $43 105 Carlos Rodon, P, CHW $12 OF Byron Buxton, OF, MIN $17 97 Trevor May, P, MIN $12 OF Austin Meadows, OF, TB $16 165 Marco Gonzales, P, SEA $11 OF Leonys Martin, OF, CLE $5 134 Mychal Givens, P, BAL $11 OF Brett Phillips, OF, KC $3 112 Hunter Strickland, P, SEA $11 OF Nicky Delmonico, OF, CHW $1 161 Kyle Gibson, P, MIN $10 OF Jo Adell, OF, LAA $0 199 Jesus Luzardo, P, OAK $9 OF Leury Garcia, OF, CHW $0 166 Shane Greene, P, DET $9 DH C.J. Cron, DH, MIN $13 22 Craig Kimbrel, P, BOS $9 P Roberto Osuna, P, HOU $20 241 Matt Barnes, P, BOS $8 P Tyler Skaggs, P, LAA $14 187 Forrest Whitley, P, HOU $8 P Collin McHugh, P, HOU $14 154 Brad Boxberger, P, KC $8 P Carlos Rodon, P, CHW $12 106 Mike Fiers, P, OAK $8 P Dylan Bundy, P, BAL $7 100 Kelvin Herrera, P, CHW $8 P Matthew Boyd, P, DET $7 82 Dellin Betances, P, NYY $8 P Jake Odorizzi, P, MIN $3 168 Jake Junis, P, KC $7 P Matt Harvey, P, LAA $3 146 Marcus Stroman, P, TOR $7 P Lucas Giolito, P, CHW $2 138 Dylan Bundy, P, BAL $7 P David Paulino, P, TOR $0 136 Adam Ottavino, P, NYY $7 P Manny Banuelos, P, CHW $0 109 Matthew Boyd, P, DET $7 P Jose De Leon, P, TB $0 63 Brad Keller, P, KC $7 P Justus Sheffield, P, SEA $0 50 Dallas Keuchel, P, HOU $7 Rudy Gamble 144 Danny Duffy, P, KC $6 Position Player Salary 140 Joe Jimenez, P, DET $6 C Jonathan Lucroy, C, LAA $3 246 Felix Pena, P, LAA $5 C Blake Swihart, C, BOS $2 201 Reynaldo Lopez, P, CHW $5 1B Albert Pujols, 1B, LAA $6 197 Michael Fulmer, P, DET $5 1B Brandon Dixon, 1B, DET $0 172 Michael Pineda, P, MIN $5 2B Jonathan Schoop, 2B, MIN $17 130 Ryan Brasier, P, BOS $5 2B David Fletcher, 2B, LAA $11 118 Mike Minor, P, TEX $5 SS Tim Beckham, SS, SEA $1 94 Lance Lynn, P, TEX $5 SS Ronny Rodriguez, SS, DET $0 39 Diego Castillo, P, TB $5 3B Miguel Andujar, 3B, NYY $21 192 Brent Honeywell, P, TB $4 3B Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK $20 190 CC Sabathia, P, NYY $4 OF George Springer, OF, HOU $27 123 Wade LeBlanc, P, SEA $4 OF Nicholas Castellanos, OF, DET $21 37 Alex Cobb, P, BAL $4 OF Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK $14 236 Wily Peralta, P, KC $3 OF Greg Allen, OF, CLE $10 231 Trevor Cahill, P, LAA $3 OF Bryce Harper, OF, FA $10 213 Blake Parker, P, MIN $3 OF Chris Owings, OF, KC $0 212 Jaime Barria, P, LAA $3 OF Tyler Naquin, OF, CLE $0 196 Ryan Yarbrough, P, TB $3 DH Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN $22 188 Daniel Mengden, P, OAK $3 P Shane Bieber, P, CLE $18 186 Chad Green, P, NYY $3 P Rick Porcello, P, BOS $15 176 Jake Odorizzi, P, MIN $3 P Andrew Heaney, P, LAA $15 133 Matt Harvey, P, LAA $3 P Mychal Givens, P, BAL $11 226 Lucas Giolito, P, CHW $2 P Michael Pineda, P, MIN $5 224 Mike Leake, P, SEA $2 P Alex Cobb, P, BAL $4 220 Wade Miley, P, HOU $2 P Blake Parker, P, MIN $3 219 Yonny Chirinos, P, TB $2 P Tyson Ross, P, DET $2 208 Aaron Sanchez, P, TOR $2 P Ervin Santana, P, MIN $2 178 Tyson Ross, P, DET $2 P Joakim Soria, P, OAK $0 104 Framber Valdez, P, HOU $2 P Ty Buttrey, P, LAA $0 92 Sean Reid-Foley, P, TOR $2 P Matt Shoemaker, P, TOR $0 11 Ervin Santana, P, MIN $2 Scott White 276 Trevor Hildenberger, P, MIN $1 Position Player Salary 275 Adalberto Mejia, P, MIN $1 C Mitch Garver, C, MIN $2 274 Ryan Borucki, P, TOR $1 C Jason Castro, C, MIN $1 268 Anthony Swarzak, P, SEA $1 1B Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW $27 267 Danny Salazar, P, CLE $1 1B Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, KC $2 265 Nate Jones, P, CHW $1 1B Nate Lowe, 1B, TB $0 264 Fernando Romero, P, MIN $1 2B Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA $25 262 Drew Smyly, P, TEX $1 2B Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY $21 259 Clayton Richard, P, TOR $1 2B Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB $8 257 Jonathan Loaisiga, P, NYY $1 2B Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR $0 254 Marco Estrada, P, OAK $1 SS Carlos Correa, SS, HOU $27 253 Sean Manaea, P, OAK $1 SS Bo Bichette, SS, TOR $0 252 Lou Trivino, P, OAK $1 3B Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE $40 249 Nate Karns, P, BAL $1 3B Taylor Ward, 3B, LAA $0 248 Ivan Nova, P, CHW $1 OF Jay Bruce, OF, SEA $5 242 Brad Peacock, P, HOU $1 OF Clint Frazier, OF, NYY $2 232 Ryan Pressly, P, HOU $1 OF Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR $2 222 Jake Faria, P, TB $1 OF Brett Gardner, OF, NYY $2 218 Felix Hernandez, P, SEA $1 OF Carlos Gonzalez, OF, FA $0 198 Nick Goody, P, CLE $1 OF Robbie Grossman, OF, OAK $0 359 Jharel Cotton, P, OAK $0 DH Ji-Man Choi, DH, TB $2 353 Kyle Zimmer, P, KC $0 DH Evan Gattis, DH, HOU $0 348 David Paulino, P, TOR $0 P Mike Clevinger, P, CLE $24 345 Hansel Robles, P, LAA $0 P Blake Treinen, P, OAK $22 340 Joakim Soria, P, OAK $0 P J.A. Happ, P, NYY $16 338 Brett Anderson, P, OAK $0 P Marco Gonzales, P, SEA $11 335 Darwinzon Hernandez, P, BOS $0 P Matt Barnes, P, BOS $8 334 Yohander Mendez, P, TEX $0 P Dallas Keuchel, P, HOU $7 331 Taylor Rogers, P, MIN $0 P Jaime Barria, P, LAA $3 330 Yusmeiro Petit, P, OAK $0 P Wade Miley, P, HOU $2 329 Triston McKenzie, P, CLE $0 P Sean Manaea, P, OAK $1 326 Daniel Norris, P, DET $0 Tom Ogonowski 325 Manny Banuelos, P, CHW $0 Position Player Salary 323 Martin Perez, P, MIN $0 C Omar Narvaez, C, SEA $11 322 Chris Devenski, P, HOU $0 C Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU $6 321 Erik Swanson, P, SEA $0 C Nick Hundley, C, OAK $0 320 Dylan Cease, P, CHW $0 C Kevin Plawecki, C, CLE $0 316 Ty Buttrey, P, LAA $0 1B Ryon Healy, 1B, SEA $1 313 Shelby Miller, P, TEX $0 1B Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR $1 312 Jordan Zimmermann, P, DET $0 1B Lucas Duda, 1B, MIN $1 311 Shawn Armstrong, P, SEA $0 1B Greg Bird, 1B, NYY $0 310 Frankie Montas, P, OAK $0 1B Tyler Austin, 1B, MIN $0 306 Ryan Tepera, P, TOR $0 2B Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX $23 305 Zack Britton, P, NYY $0 2B Franklin Barreto, 2B, OAK $1 304 Nick Tropeano, P, LAA $0 3B Yolmer Sanchez, 3B, CHW $1 303 Ryne Stanek, P, TB $0 OF Mookie Betts, OF, BOS $55 302 Matt Moore, P, DET $0 OF Mike Trout, OF, LAA $55 301 Jose De Leon, P, TB $0 OF Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB $12 299 Ian Kennedy, P, KC $0 OF Marwin Gonzalez, OF, HOU $11 298 Jesse Chavez, P, TEX $0 OF Alex Gordon, OF, KC $1 295 Andrew Triggs, P, OAK $0 OF Nick Martini, OF, OAK $1 292 Matt Shoemaker, P, TOR $0 OF Jacoby Ellsbury, OF, NYY $0 281 A.J. Puk, P, OAK $0 P Blake Snell, P, TB $30 280 Domingo German, P, NYY $0 P Trevor Bauer, P, CLE $29 277 Justus Sheffield, P, SEA $0 P Hunter Strickland, P, SEA $11





