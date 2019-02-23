2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction

Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects on the results.

This is about as deep as it gets.

Not only did we cut the player pool in half by limiting our selection to those in the Junior Circuit, but we used standard Rotisserie lineups — meaning two catchers, five outfielders, a middle infield spot and a corner infield spot — and stuck with 12 teams instead cutting back to 10, as is more common in league-specific formats. What it meant was every player with an inside track on playing time was worthy of selection, and even going to those lengths wasn't enough to fully supply our 30-man rosters. It was insanity.

But that's how we roll, us who make this world ours. And who might we be?

Darius Austin, Baseball Prospectus (@DariusA64)
George Bissell, RotoWorld (@GeorgeBissell)
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)
Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)
Nando Di Fino, The Athletic (@nandodifino)
Rudy Gamble, Razzball (@rudygamble)
Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@Mike Gianella)
Andrew McClintock, Fantasy Front Office (@FantasyAid1)  
Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73) 
Tom Ogonowski, Future Studskis (@ProspectFiend)
Dean Peterson, NFBC
Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

A few observations now that introductions are out of the way:

As with any auction, when a player was nominated had a little something to do with what his ultimate cost was, but generally speaking, we were pretty reserved with the bidding in this one, knowing we couldn't afford to have too many $1 players in a league where there's nothing to fall back on. That's how it goes in these league-specific formats. The cost for missing is so much higher that you kind of have to play it safe. Boring can be a good thing.  

Bryce Harper hasn't signed yet, as you well know. He could sign with an AL team, but probably not, so whoever bid on him here was wagering the high probability of getting nothing against the low probably of getting something massive. He ultimately went for $10. I was the last to back out, submitting a $9 bid. Craig Kimbrel himself went for $9 and Dallas Keuchel to me for $7. It's more of a toss-up where those two ultimately go.

Of course, Kimbrel isn't much riskier than half the players we drafted for saves given that so few AL teams have declared their closers yet. The seven or so relievers known to be in line for saves all went for around $20, led by Blake Treinen at $22, and those presumed to be in the lead for the role still went for closer to typical closer rates, such as Jose Alvarado for $14 and Trevor May for $12. It may be worth paying the premium for assured saves so you don't risk dumping a dozen dollars in what turns out to be a middle reliever.

The true aces all went for a premium, which wasn't altogether surprising given how quickly starting pitcher depletes in the AL pool. You have to bolster those ratios when you can. I had planned to take two myself but backed off when the price tags consistently exceeded $30. Even my so-called ace, Mike Clevinger, came at the crippling cost of $24.

Some of us went a little overboard paying for steals, which probably wasn't necessary given that most of the steals can be found in the AL. Seven of the nine players that SportsLine projects for 30 or more steals play on this side of the ledger, and that's not even including Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez, who are generally drafted as high as they are because of their potential to impact the stolen base category. Adalberto Mondesi's $35 price tag was too much for me, and I love the guy. Whit Merrifield at $33 and Jonathan Villar at $27 also seemed too steep. It's like we all realized we had the category covered by the time sleeper specialist Greg Allen came up, because he went for only $10.

Speaking of Trout, Betts and Ramirez, the former two were the biggest bids at $55 apiece, but Ramirez only went for $40, which seemed like a huge discount for the consensus No. 3 overall pick (especially one with the potential to impact all five categories). Aaron Judge ($43) and Jose Altuve ($42) both went for more.

We're all a little scared of Francisco Lindor's calf injury right now, which is how he ended up going for $31 when the similar ranked Alex Bregman went for $38. Good on Heath Cummings for capitalizing on the discount, but it's worth pointing out that this sort of gamble is harder to make in a format so deep because the quality of your alternatives is much lower.

You can find more detailed look at how the player pool breaks down in AL-only leagues here. Be sure to check out.

Note: The players with no value attached were selected in the seven-round reserve draft that immediately followed the auction. The auction itself supplied only the 23 active lineup spots.

Position By Position
Team By Team
CatcherAndrew McClintock
PickPlayerSalaryPositionPlayerSalary
28Gary Sanchez, C, NYY$27 CSandy Leon, C, BOS$1
79Salvador Perez, C, KC$16 CKevan Smith, C, LAA$1
141Danny Jansen, C, TOR$13 CJeff Mathis, C, TEX$0
124Omar Narvaez, C, SEA$11 1BMiguel Cabrera, 1B, DET$16
182Mike Zunino, C, TB$9 1BChris Davis, 1B, BAL$1
177Welington Castillo, C, CHW$7 2BAsdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX$16
20Willians Astudillo, C, MIN$7 2BDawel Lugo, 2B, DET$0
149Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU$6 SSXander Bogaerts, SS, BOS$27
203Grayson Greiner, C, DET$4 SSJorge Polanco, SS, MIN$16
223Christian Vazquez, C, BOS$3 3BRafael Devers, 3B, BOS$19
170Jonathan Lucroy, C, LAA$3 3BMatt Duffy, 3B, TB$4
61Chris Herrmann, C, OAK$3 3BTommy La Stella, 3B, LAA$0
240Max Stassi, C, HOU$2 OFNomar Mazara, OF, TEX$20
211Mitch Garver, C, MIN$2 OFRandal Grichuk, OF, TOR$15
189Blake Swihart, C, BOS$2 OFAvisail Garcia, OF, TB$11
261Austin Romine, C, NYY$1 OFCedric Mullins, OF, BAL$10
245Sandy Leon, C, BOS$1 OFDaniel Palka, OF, CHW$8
235Austin Wynns, C, BAL$1 OFDustin Fowler, OF, OAK$0
234Kevan Smith, C, LAA$1 PCorey Kluber, P, CLE$34
202Chance Sisco, C, BAL$1 PDavid Price, P, BOS$20
200Jason Castro, C, MIN$1 PEduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS$16
184Roberto Perez, C, CLE$1 PMike Fiers, P, OAK$8
358Luke Maile, C, TOR$0 PKelvin Herrera, P, CHW$8
354Jeff Mathis, C, TEX$0 PDanny Duffy, P, KC$6
349James McCann, C, CHW$0 PLou Trivino, P, OAK$1
337Nick Hundley, C, OAK$0 PJake Faria, P, TB$1
336Kevin Plawecki, C, CLE$0 PNick Goody, P, CLE$1
First BasePYusmeiro Petit, P, OAK$0
PickPlayerSalaryPRyan Tepera, P, TOR$0
44Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW$27 PAndrew Triggs, P, OAK$0
78Matt Olson, 1B, OAK$20 Chris Mitchell
147Jake Bauers, 1B, CLE$16 PositionPlayerSalary
76Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET$16 CAustin Romine, C, NYY$1
139Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU$15 1BJohn Hicks, 1B, DET$7
98Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE$15 1BBobby Bradley, 1B, CLE$0
115Tyler White, 1B, HOU$14 2BJonathan Villar, 2B, BAL$27
91Luke Voit, 1B, NYY$14 2BNiko Goodrum, 2B, DET$10
90Justin Smoak, 1B, TOR$14 2BEduardo Nunez, 2B, BOS$1
250Steve Pearce, 1B, BOS$7 2BBrock Holt, 2B, BOS$0
153John Hicks, 1B, DET$7 SSTim Anderson, SS, CHW$22
116Justin Bour, 1B, LAA$7 SSFreddy Galvis, SS, TOR$3
152Albert Pujols, 1B, LAA$6 SSAlcides Escobar, SS, BAL$0
233Yonder Alonso, 1B, CHW$3 3BBrandon Drury, 3B, TOR$3
256Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, KC$2 OFEddie Rosario, OF, MIN$25
266Ryon Healy, 1B, SEA$1 OFMallex Smith, OF, SEA$23
260Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR$1 OFTrey Mancini, OF, BAL$9
255Lucas Duda, 1B, MIN$1 OFAustin Hays, OF, BAL$1
214Ronald Guzman, 1B, TEX$1 OFAdam Engel, OF, CHW$1
210Chris Davis, 1B, BAL$1 OFBradley Zimmer, OF, CLE$1
209Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS$1 PChris Sale, P, BOS$39
357Brandon Dixon, 1B, DET$0 PJustin Verlander, P, HOU$36
347Bobby Bradley, 1B, CLE$0 PCarlos Carrasco, P, CLE$30
332Nate Lowe, 1B, TB$0 PKyle Gibson, P, MIN$10
307Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC$0 PJake Junis, P, KC$7
289Greg Bird, 1B, NYY$0 PDanny Salazar, P, CLE$1
288Tyler Austin, 1B, MIN$0 PFernando Romero, P, MIN$1
279Daniel Vogelbach, 1B, SEA$0 PNate Karns, P, BAL$1
Second BasePFelix Hernandez, P, SEA$1
PickPlayerSalaryPDaniel Norris, P, DET$0
21Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU$42 PMartin Perez, P, MIN$0
1Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC$33 PMatt Moore, P, DET$0
65Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL$27 PIan Kennedy, P, KC$0
68Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA$25 Darius Austin
119Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX$23 PositionPlayerSalary
29Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY$21 CSalvador Perez, C, KC$16
85Yoan Moncada, 2B, CHW$18 CRoberto Perez, C, CLE$1
34Jonathan Schoop, 2B, MIN$17 1BYuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU$15
60Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B, TEX$16 1BCarlos Santana, 1B, CLE$15
148Joey Wendle, 2B, TB$12 2BDJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY$10
111David Fletcher, 2B, LAA$11 2BJason Kipnis, 2B, CLE$1
120DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY$10 SSAndrelton Simmons, SS, LAA$17
70Niko Goodrum, 2B, DET$10 3BPatrick Wisdom, 3B, TEX$0
135Josh Harrison, 2B, DET$8 OFAndrew Benintendi, OF, BOS$32
46Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB$8 OFAaron Hicks, OF, NYY$19
183Daniel Robertson, 2B, TB$5 OFJackie Bradley, OF, BOS$13
272Franklin Barreto, 2B, OAK$1 OFJake Cave, OF, MIN$1
251Dustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS$1 OFMark Canha, OF, OAK$0
243Jason Kipnis, 2B, CLE$1 OFJordan Luplow, OF, CLE$0
230Eduardo Nunez, 2B, BOS$1 DHEdwin Encarnacion, DH, SEA$19
181Devon Travis, 2B, TOR$1 DHShin-Soo Choo, DH, TEX$13
350Brock Holt, 2B, BOS$0 DHMark Trumbo, DH, BAL$4
343Dawel Lugo, 2B, DET$0 PLuis Severino, P, NYY$28
341Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR$0 PMasahiro Tanaka, P, NYY$17
327Shed Long, 2B, SEA$0 PNathan Eovaldi, P, BOS$12
315Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW$0 PBrad Boxberger, P, KC$8
ShortstopPFelix Pena, P, LAA$5
PickPlayerSalaryPMichael Fulmer, P, DET$5
17Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC$35 PWily Peralta, P, KC$3
13Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE$31 PMike Leake, P, SEA$2
31Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS$27 PRyan Pressly, P, HOU$1
30Carlos Correa, SS, HOU$27 PHansel Robles, P, LAA$0
89Tim Anderson, SS, CHW$22 PErik Swanson, P, SEA$0
101Jurickson Profar, SS, OAK$19 PNick Tropeano, P, LAA$0
110Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA$17 PDomingo German, P, NYY$0
150Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN$16 Dean Peterson
132Marcus Semien, SS, OAK$15 PositionPlayerSalary
128Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX$15 CMike Zunino, C, TB$9
58Lourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR$14 CChance Sisco, C, BAL$1
221Willy Adames, SS, TB$10 CLuke Maile, C, TOR$0
171Didi Gregorius, SS, NYY$9 1BRonald Guzman, 1B, TEX$1
179Aledmys Diaz, SS, HOU$5 2BJose Altuve, 2B, HOU$42
158J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA$4 2BNick Madrigal, 2B, CHW$0
195Troy Tulowitzki, SS, NYY$3 SSJurickson Profar, SS, OAK$19
15Freddy Galvis, SS, TOR$3 SSElvis Andrus, SS, TEX$15
225Tim Beckham, SS, SEA$1 SSJose Rondon, SS, CHW$0
351Yu Chang, SS, CLE$0 3BAlex Bregman, 3B, HOU$38
339Jose Rondon, SS, CHW$0 3BKyle Seager, 3B, SEA$12
333Ronny Rodriguez, SS, DET$0 OFBilly Hamilton, OF, KC$19
318Jordy Mercer, SS, DET$0 OFJosh Reddick, OF, HOU$6
317Bo Bichette, SS, TOR$0 OFWillie Calhoun, OF, TEX$2
290Richie Martin, SS, BAL$0 OFDJ Stewart, OF, BAL$1
278Alcides Escobar, SS, BAL$0 OFBilly McKinney, OF, TOR$1
Third BaseOFJorge Bonifacio, OF, KC$0
PickPlayerSalaryOFJaCoby Jones, OF, DET$0
9Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE$40 DHKhris Davis, DH, OAK$28
23Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU$38 PJames Paxton, P, NYY$25
4Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR$28 PJose Leclerc, P, TEX$18
55Miguel Andujar, 3B, NYY$21 PJose Alvarado, P, TB$14
66Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK$20 PAaron Sanchez, P, TOR$2
74Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS$19 PSean Reid-Foley, P, TOR$2
131Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN$16 PNate Jones, P, CHW$1
151Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA$12 PDrew Smyly, P, TEX$1
137Zack Cozart, 3B, LAA$10 PClayton Richard, P, TOR$1
193Jeimer Candelario, 3B, DET$6 PMarco Estrada, P, OAK$1
173Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B, TEX$5 PYohander Mendez, P, TEX$0
164Matt Duffy, 3B, TB$4 PFrankie Montas, P, OAK$0
25Brandon Drury, 3B, TOR$3 Donkey Teeth
263Yolmer Sanchez, 3B, CHW$1 PositionPlayerSalary
238Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB$1 CWelington Castillo, C, CHW$7
342Ryan Mountcastle, 3B, BAL$0 CGrayson Greiner, C, DET$4
319Tommy La Stella, 3B, LAA$0 1BLuke Voit, 1B, NYY$14
308Taylor Ward, 3B, LAA$0 1BJustin Bour, 1B, LAA$7
297Patrick Wisdom, 3B, TEX$0 SSAdalberto Mondesi, SS, KC$35
287Renato Nunez, 3B, BAL$0 SSJ.P. Crawford, SS, SEA$4
OutfieldSSRichie Martin, SS, BAL$0
PickPlayerSalary3BYandy Diaz, 3B, TB$1
7Mookie Betts, OF, BOS$55 3BRenato Nunez, 3B, BAL$0
6Mike Trout, OF, LAA$55 OFEloy Jimenez, OF, CHW$24
12Aaron Judge, OF, NYY$43 OFAdam Jones, OF, BAL$6
49Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS$32 OFChristin Stewart, OF, DET$4
95Tommy Pham, OF, TB$27 OFJorge Soler, OF, KC$4
16George Springer, OF, HOU$27 OFChad Pinder, OF, OAK$1
87Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA$25 OFOscar Mercado, OF, CLE$0
67Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN$25 DHGiancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY$37
54Joey Gallo, OF, TEX$25 DHShohei Ohtani, DH, LAA$14
52Justin Upton, OF, LAA$24 PGerrit Cole, P, HOU$35
43Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW$24 PJosh James, P, HOU$14
40Mallex Smith, OF, SEA$23 PShane Greene, P, DET$9
53Nicholas Castellanos, OF, DET$21 PCraig Kimbrel, P, BOS$9
114Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK$20 PBrad Keller, P, KC$7
107Michael Brantley, OF, HOU$20 PRyan Brasier, P, BOS$5
56Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX$20 PMike Minor, P, TEX$5
77Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY$19 PBrent Honeywell, P, TB$4
73Billy Hamilton, OF, KC$19 PDaniel Mengden, P, OAK$3
121Byron Buxton, OF, MIN$17 PJharel Cotton, P, OAK$0
145Austin Meadows, OF, TB$16 PBrett Anderson, P, OAK$0
143Domingo Santana, OF, SEA$15 PDarwinzon Hernandez, P, BOS$0
96Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR$15 PShawn Armstrong, P, SEA$0
75Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK$14 George Bissell
156Jackie Bradley, OF, BOS$13 PositionPlayerSalary
127Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB$12 CDanny Jansen, C, TOR$13
175Avisail Garcia, OF, TB$11 CWillians Astudillo, C, MIN$7
174Max Kepler, OF, MIN$11 1BSteve Pearce, 1B, BOS$7
24Marwin Gonzalez, OF, HOU$11 1BDaniel Vogelbach, 1B, SEA$0
155Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL$10 2BWhit Merrifield, 2B, KC$33
142Greg Allen, OF, CLE$10 2BDaniel Robertson, 2B, TB$5
8Bryce Harper, OF, FA$10 2BShed Long, 2B, SEA$0
157Trey Mancini, OF, BAL$9 SSDidi Gregorius, SS, NYY$9
80Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU$9 SSAledmys Diaz, SS, HOU$5
162Daniel Palka, OF, CHW$8 SSTroy Tulowitzki, SS, NYY$3
167Josh Reddick, OF, HOU$6 SSYu Chang, SS, CLE$0
88Adam Jones, OF, BAL$6 OFJoey Gallo, OF, TEX$25
207Kole Calhoun, OF, LAA$5 OFStephen Piscotty, OF, OAK$20
206Kevin Pillar, OF, TOR$5 OFKole Calhoun, OF, LAA$5
191Delino DeShields, OF, TEX$5 OFTony Kemp, OF, HOU$4
185Jay Bruce, OF, SEA$5 OFYusniel Diaz, OF, BAL$0
169Leonys Martin, OF, CLE$5 DHJ.D. Martinez, DH, BOS$40
227Christin Stewart, OF, DET$4 DHKendrys Morales, DH, TOR$13
205Jorge Soler, OF, KC$4 PBrad Hand, P, CLE$21
159Tony Kemp, OF, HOU$4 PTyler Glasnow, P, TB$17
217Brett Phillips, OF, KC$3 PTrevor May, P, MIN$12
258Clint Frazier, OF, NYY$2 PMarcus Stroman, P, TOR$7
216Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR$2 PDiego Castillo, P, TB$5
204Willie Calhoun, OF, TEX$2 PTrevor Cahill, P, LAA$3
194Brett Gardner, OF, NYY$2 PRyan Yarbrough, P, TB$3
273Austin Hays, OF, BAL$1 PYonny Chirinos, P, TB$2
271Adam Engel, OF, CHW$1 PBrad Peacock, P, HOU$1
270Alex Gordon, OF, KC$1 PChris Devenski, P, HOU$0
269Bradley Zimmer, OF, CLE$1 PRyne Stanek, P, TB$0
247DJ Stewart, OF, BAL$1 PJesse Chavez, P, TEX$0
244Jon Jay, OF, CHW$1 Heath Cummings
239Nick Martini, OF, OAK$1 PositionPlayerSalary
237Billy McKinney, OF, TOR$1 CGary Sanchez, C, NYY$27
229Nicky Delmonico, OF, CHW$1 1BJake Bauers, 1B, CLE$16
215Chad Pinder, OF, OAK$1 1BYonder Alonso, 1B, CHW$3
160Jake Cave, OF, MIN$1 1BMitch Moreland, 1B, BOS$1
360Jacoby Ellsbury, OF, NYY$0 2BJosh Harrison, 2B, DET$8
356Carlos Gonzalez, OF, FA$0 2BDustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS$1
355Jake Marisnick, OF, HOU$0 SSFrancisco Lindor, SS, CLE$31
352Mark Canha, OF, OAK$0 3BMiguel Sano, 3B, MIN$16
346Yusniel Diaz, OF, BAL$0 3BIsiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B, TEX$5
344Terrance Gore, OF, KC$0 OFMichael Brantley, OF, HOU$20
328Jordan Luplow, OF, CLE$0 OFDomingo Santana, OF, SEA$15
324Jo Adell, OF, LAA$0 OFKyle Tucker, OF, HOU$9
314Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE$0 OFDelino DeShields, OF, TEX$5
309Chris Owings, OF, KC$0 OFJon Jay, OF, CHW$1
300Leury Garcia, OF, CHW$0 OFTerrance Gore, OF, KC$0
296Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU$0 OFYordan Alvarez, OF, HOU$0
294Mikie Mahtook, OF, DET$0 PJose Berrios, P, MIN$22
291Jorge Bonifacio, OF, KC$0 PCharlie Morton, P, TB$19
286JaCoby Jones, OF, DET$0 PYusei Kikuchi, P, SEA$17
285Tyler Naquin, OF, CLE$0 PCody Allen, P, LAA$14
284Robbie Grossman, OF, OAK$0 PAlex Colome, P, CHW$12
283Brian Goodwin, OF, KC$0 PJesus Luzardo, P, OAK$9
282Dustin Fowler, OF, OAK$0 PJoe Jimenez, P, DET$6
Designated HitterPFramber Valdez, P, HOU$2
PickPlayerSalaryPJonathan Loaisiga, P, NYY$1
18J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS$40 PKyle Zimmer, P, KC$0
19Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY$37 PTriston McKenzie, P, CLE$0
36Khris Davis, DH, OAK$28 PDylan Cease, P, CHW$0
48Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN$22 PZack Britton, P, NYY$0
72Edwin Encarnacion, DH, SEA$19 PA.J. Puk, P, OAK$0
64Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA$14 Mike Gianella
122Shin-Soo Choo, DH, TEX$13 PositionPlayerSalary
86C.J. Cron, DH, MIN$13 CChristian Vazquez, C, BOS$3
3Kendrys Morales, DH, TOR$13 CAustin Wynns, C, BAL$1
180Mark Trumbo, DH, BAL$4 1BMatt Olson, 1B, OAK$20
228Ji-Man Choi, DH, TB$2 1BJustin Smoak, 1B, TOR$14
293Evan Gattis, DH, HOU$0 1BHunter Dozier, 1B, KC$0
Pitcher2BJoey Wendle, 2B, TB$12
PickPlayerSalarySSMarcus Semien, SS, OAK$15
14Chris Sale, P, BOS$39 SSWilly Adames, SS, TB$10
27Justin Verlander, P, HOU$36 SSJordy Mercer, SS, DET$0
38Gerrit Cole, P, HOU$35 3BZack Cozart, 3B, LAA$10
2Corey Kluber, P, CLE$34 3BJeimer Candelario, 3B, DET$6
32Carlos Carrasco, P, CLE$30 3BRyan Mountcastle, 3B, BAL$0
10Blake Snell, P, TB$30 OFTommy Pham, OF, TB$27
5Trevor Bauer, P, CLE$29 OFMitch Haniger, OF, SEA$25
26Luis Severino, P, NYY$28 OFJustin Upton, OF, LAA$24
42James Paxton, P, NYY$25 OFMax Kepler, OF, MIN$11
47Mike Clevinger, P, CLE$24 OFKevin Pillar, OF, TOR$5
62Jose Berrios, P, MIN$22 OFJake Marisnick, OF, HOU$0
33Blake Treinen, P, OAK$22 OFMikie Mahtook, OF, DET$0
69Brad Hand, P, CLE$21 OFBrian Goodwin, OF, KC$0
45Aroldis Chapman, P, NYY$21 PAroldis Chapman, P, NYY$21
57Roberto Osuna, P, HOU$20 PKen Giles, P, TOR$17
35David Price, P, BOS$20 PForrest Whitley, P, HOU$8
81Charlie Morton, P, TB$19 PDellin Betances, P, NYY$8
126Shane Bieber, P, CLE$18 PAdam Ottavino, P, NYY$7
41Jose Leclerc, P, TEX$18 PReynaldo Lopez, P, CHW$5
99Ken Giles, P, TOR$17 PCC Sabathia, P, NYY$4
84Yusei Kikuchi, P, SEA$17 PWade LeBlanc, P, SEA$4
59Masahiro Tanaka, P, NYY$17 PChad Green, P, NYY$3
51Tyler Glasnow, P, TB$17 PTaylor Rogers, P, MIN$0
83Eduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS$16 Nando Di Fino
71J.A. Happ, P, NYY$16 PositionPlayerSalary
113Rick Porcello, P, BOS$15 CChris Herrmann, C, OAK$3
102Andrew Heaney, P, LAA$15 CMax Stassi, C, HOU$2
129Tyler Skaggs, P, LAA$14 CJames McCann, C, CHW$0
117Collin McHugh, P, HOU$14 1BTyler White, 1B, HOU$14
108Cody Allen, P, LAA$14 2BYoan Moncada, 2B, CHW$18
103Jose Alvarado, P, TB$14 2BDevon Travis, 2B, TOR$1
93Josh James, P, HOU$14 SSLourdes Gurriel, SS, TOR$14
163Alex Colome, P, CHW$12 3BVladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR$28
125Nathan Eovaldi, P, BOS$12 OFAaron Judge, OF, NYY$43
105Carlos Rodon, P, CHW$12 OFByron Buxton, OF, MIN$17
97Trevor May, P, MIN$12 OFAustin Meadows, OF, TB$16
165Marco Gonzales, P, SEA$11 OFLeonys Martin, OF, CLE$5
134Mychal Givens, P, BAL$11 OFBrett Phillips, OF, KC$3
112Hunter Strickland, P, SEA$11 OFNicky Delmonico, OF, CHW$1
161Kyle Gibson, P, MIN$10 OFJo Adell, OF, LAA$0
199Jesus Luzardo, P, OAK$9 OFLeury Garcia, OF, CHW$0
166Shane Greene, P, DET$9 DHC.J. Cron, DH, MIN$13
22Craig Kimbrel, P, BOS$9 PRoberto Osuna, P, HOU$20
241Matt Barnes, P, BOS$8 PTyler Skaggs, P, LAA$14
187Forrest Whitley, P, HOU$8 PCollin McHugh, P, HOU$14
154Brad Boxberger, P, KC$8 PCarlos Rodon, P, CHW$12
106Mike Fiers, P, OAK$8 PDylan Bundy, P, BAL$7
100Kelvin Herrera, P, CHW$8 PMatthew Boyd, P, DET$7
82Dellin Betances, P, NYY$8 PJake Odorizzi, P, MIN$3
168Jake Junis, P, KC$7 PMatt Harvey, P, LAA$3
146Marcus Stroman, P, TOR$7 PLucas Giolito, P, CHW$2
138Dylan Bundy, P, BAL$7 PDavid Paulino, P, TOR$0
136Adam Ottavino, P, NYY$7 PManny Banuelos, P, CHW$0
109Matthew Boyd, P, DET$7 PJose De Leon, P, TB$0
63Brad Keller, P, KC$7 PJustus Sheffield, P, SEA$0
50Dallas Keuchel, P, HOU$7 Rudy Gamble
144Danny Duffy, P, KC$6 PositionPlayerSalary
140Joe Jimenez, P, DET$6 CJonathan Lucroy, C, LAA$3
246Felix Pena, P, LAA$5 CBlake Swihart, C, BOS$2
201Reynaldo Lopez, P, CHW$5 1BAlbert Pujols, 1B, LAA$6
197Michael Fulmer, P, DET$5 1BBrandon Dixon, 1B, DET$0
172Michael Pineda, P, MIN$5 2BJonathan Schoop, 2B, MIN$17
130Ryan Brasier, P, BOS$5 2BDavid Fletcher, 2B, LAA$11
118Mike Minor, P, TEX$5 SSTim Beckham, SS, SEA$1
94Lance Lynn, P, TEX$5 SSRonny Rodriguez, SS, DET$0
39Diego Castillo, P, TB$5 3BMiguel Andujar, 3B, NYY$21
192Brent Honeywell, P, TB$4 3BMatt Chapman, 3B, OAK$20
190CC Sabathia, P, NYY$4 OFGeorge Springer, OF, HOU$27
123Wade LeBlanc, P, SEA$4 OFNicholas Castellanos, OF, DET$21
37Alex Cobb, P, BAL$4 OFRamon Laureano, OF, OAK$14
236Wily Peralta, P, KC$3 OFGreg Allen, OF, CLE$10
231Trevor Cahill, P, LAA$3 OFBryce Harper, OF, FA$10
213Blake Parker, P, MIN$3 OFChris Owings, OF, KC$0
212Jaime Barria, P, LAA$3 OFTyler Naquin, OF, CLE$0
196Ryan Yarbrough, P, TB$3 DHNelson Cruz, DH, MIN$22
188Daniel Mengden, P, OAK$3 PShane Bieber, P, CLE$18
186Chad Green, P, NYY$3 PRick Porcello, P, BOS$15
176Jake Odorizzi, P, MIN$3 PAndrew Heaney, P, LAA$15
133Matt Harvey, P, LAA$3 PMychal Givens, P, BAL$11
226Lucas Giolito, P, CHW$2 PMichael Pineda, P, MIN$5
224Mike Leake, P, SEA$2 PAlex Cobb, P, BAL$4
220Wade Miley, P, HOU$2 PBlake Parker, P, MIN$3
219Yonny Chirinos, P, TB$2 PTyson Ross, P, DET$2
208Aaron Sanchez, P, TOR$2 PErvin Santana, P, MIN$2
178Tyson Ross, P, DET$2 PJoakim Soria, P, OAK$0
104Framber Valdez, P, HOU$2 PTy Buttrey, P, LAA$0
92Sean Reid-Foley, P, TOR$2 PMatt Shoemaker, P, TOR$0
11Ervin Santana, P, MIN$2 Scott White
276Trevor Hildenberger, P, MIN$1 PositionPlayerSalary
275Adalberto Mejia, P, MIN$1 CMitch Garver, C, MIN$2
274Ryan Borucki, P, TOR$1 CJason Castro, C, MIN$1
268Anthony Swarzak, P, SEA$1 1BJose Abreu, 1B, CHW$27
267Danny Salazar, P, CLE$1 1BRyan O'Hearn, 1B, KC$2
265Nate Jones, P, CHW$1 1BNate Lowe, 1B, TB$0
264Fernando Romero, P, MIN$1 2BDee Gordon, 2B, SEA$25
262Drew Smyly, P, TEX$1 2BGleyber Torres, 2B, NYY$21
259Clayton Richard, P, TOR$1 2BBrandon Lowe, 2B, TB$8
257Jonathan Loaisiga, P, NYY$1 2BCavan Biggio, 2B, TOR$0
254Marco Estrada, P, OAK$1 SSCarlos Correa, SS, HOU$27
253Sean Manaea, P, OAK$1 SSBo Bichette, SS, TOR$0
252Lou Trivino, P, OAK$1 3BJose Ramirez, 3B, CLE$40
249Nate Karns, P, BAL$1 3BTaylor Ward, 3B, LAA$0
248Ivan Nova, P, CHW$1 OFJay Bruce, OF, SEA$5
242Brad Peacock, P, HOU$1 OFClint Frazier, OF, NYY$2
232Ryan Pressly, P, HOU$1 OFTeoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR$2
222Jake Faria, P, TB$1 OFBrett Gardner, OF, NYY$2
218Felix Hernandez, P, SEA$1 OFCarlos Gonzalez, OF, FA$0
198Nick Goody, P, CLE$1 OFRobbie Grossman, OF, OAK$0
359Jharel Cotton, P, OAK$0 DHJi-Man Choi, DH, TB$2
353Kyle Zimmer, P, KC$0 DHEvan Gattis, DH, HOU$0
348David Paulino, P, TOR$0 PMike Clevinger, P, CLE$24
345Hansel Robles, P, LAA$0 PBlake Treinen, P, OAK$22
340Joakim Soria, P, OAK$0 PJ.A. Happ, P, NYY$16
338Brett Anderson, P, OAK$0 PMarco Gonzales, P, SEA$11
335Darwinzon Hernandez, P, BOS$0 PMatt Barnes, P, BOS$8
334Yohander Mendez, P, TEX$0 PDallas Keuchel, P, HOU$7
331Taylor Rogers, P, MIN$0 PJaime Barria, P, LAA$3
330Yusmeiro Petit, P, OAK$0 PWade Miley, P, HOU$2
329Triston McKenzie, P, CLE$0 PSean Manaea, P, OAK$1
326Daniel Norris, P, DET$0 Tom Ogonowski
325Manny Banuelos, P, CHW$0 PositionPlayerSalary
323Martin Perez, P, MIN$0 COmar Narvaez, C, SEA$11
322Chris Devenski, P, HOU$0 CRobinson Chirinos, C, HOU$6
321Erik Swanson, P, SEA$0 CNick Hundley, C, OAK$0
320Dylan Cease, P, CHW$0 CKevin Plawecki, C, CLE$0
316Ty Buttrey, P, LAA$0 1BRyon Healy, 1B, SEA$1
313Shelby Miller, P, TEX$0 1BRowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR$1
312Jordan Zimmermann, P, DET$0 1BLucas Duda, 1B, MIN$1
311Shawn Armstrong, P, SEA$0 1BGreg Bird, 1B, NYY$0
310Frankie Montas, P, OAK$0 1BTyler Austin, 1B, MIN$0
306Ryan Tepera, P, TOR$0 2BRougned Odor, 2B, TEX$23
305Zack Britton, P, NYY$0 2BFranklin Barreto, 2B, OAK$1
304Nick Tropeano, P, LAA$0 3BYolmer Sanchez, 3B, CHW$1
303Ryne Stanek, P, TB$0 OFMookie Betts, OF, BOS$55
302Matt Moore, P, DET$0 OFMike Trout, OF, LAA$55
301Jose De Leon, P, TB$0 OFKevin Kiermaier, OF, TB$12
299Ian Kennedy, P, KC$0 OFMarwin Gonzalez, OF, HOU$11
298Jesse Chavez, P, TEX$0 OFAlex Gordon, OF, KC$1
295Andrew Triggs, P, OAK$0 OFNick Martini, OF, OAK$1
292Matt Shoemaker, P, TOR$0 OFJacoby Ellsbury, OF, NYY$0
281A.J. Puk, P, OAK$0 PBlake Snell, P, TB$30
280Domingo German, P, NYY$0 PTrevor Bauer, P, CLE$29
277Justus Sheffield, P, SEA$0 PHunter Strickland, P, SEA$11



PLance Lynn, P, TEX$5



PTrevor Hildenberger, P, MIN$1



PAdalberto Mejia, P, MIN$1



PRyan Borucki, P, TOR$1



PAnthony Swarzak, P, SEA$1



PIvan Nova, P, CHW$1



PShelby Miller, P, TEX$0



PJordan Zimmermann, P, DET$0


