When was the last time you saw a Fantasy Baseball draft where not a single starting pitcher went in Round 1?

That looks to be the norm in 2023. Maybe not in points leagues, where pitchers typically have a bigger impact on scoring and make up a larger portion of rosters, but in leagues that use traditional Rotisserie lineups, with all the extra hitters throughout, there simply aren't enough quality bats to go around anymore.

The juiced ball is gone and, with it, the cheap home runs. Clearer discrepancies have developed within the hitter ranks, particularly at traditionally weaker positions like second and third base. Position scarcity is a reality again, and if you're lavishing in surpluses before tending to scarcities, well, that's how you get left behind.

By and large, the participants in our first mock draft for 2023 recognized this. Smart cookies all around. Let's meet them.

1) Jesse Roche, Baseball Prospectus (@jaroche6)

2) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

3) Eric Cross, Fantrax (@EricCross04)

4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

5) Raymond Atherton (@RaymondAtherton)

6) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

7) Daniel Preciado, (@DanJPreciado)

8) Chris Clegg, Fantrax (@RotoClegg)

9) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

10) James Schiano, Mets'd Up Podcast (@James_Schiano)

11) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

12) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@fantasyaceball)

Another reason for the de-emphasis on starting pitching is that it's rarely crystal clear which pitcher you're supposed to take next. The lessening of the long ball has made for a homogenization of talent that begins at the very top. The first pitcher drafted, Gerrit Cole at 15th overall, is ranked No. 5 for me. The second pitcher drafted, Corbin Burnes, is my No. 3, and the third, Brandon Woodruff, is my No. 8. My top pitcher, Justin Verlander, was only the fifth selected at 30th overall.

I might worry about my preferences being so out of whack with the results if I thought it actually mattered, but I don't. You could draft any of my top eight pitchers first at the position, as far as I'm concerned, and there's hardly a drop-off from 8 to 9 or 9 to 10 or even 10 to 25 (that's Aaron Nola to Robbie Ray, for those keeping score at home).

So yeah, gimme them hitters. I only wish I had gone even harder after them rather than dipping into the pitcher ranks in Rounds 4 and 6.

Some quick observations before the full results:

Aaron Judge would be my No. 1 pick. He made it to me at fourth overall. I think you'll see a ton of variance within the top five.

I don't like Bobby Witt in Round 1. He looks a lot like Marcus Semien statistically, and while third base is weak, second base is weaker.

Speaking of Semien, my top priority in every draft, in the interest of position scarcity, is to grab either him or Jose Altuve. I tried to hold out until Round 4 in this one, which early ADP data suggests is possible, but both were gobbled up in Round 3. Hard to fault my Nolan Arenado pick, though, given the steep drop-off at third base once he's off the board.

Surefire closers seem to go earlier and earlier as save chances become more scattershot. This draft saw Edwin Diaz and Emmanuel Clase go off the board in Round 4, but the run began in earnest after Josh Hader and Liam Hendriks were taken late in Round 6.

While outfield dominates Round 1, note the cliff dive that comes after my Bryan Reynolds pick in Round 7 (a little early for my liking, but I saw what was coming). It might be the weakest position of all in leagues that require five of them.