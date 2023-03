Late-stage drafts are like the final boss of Draft Prep Season. "Drafting on hard mode," as our own R.J. White put it.

It's almost worse the more practiced you are. You can grow so accustomed to everyone following a certain script and taking players where they're "supposed" to go that you forget how to improvise. When the chips are down and the time for experimentation is over, old war wounds from mock drafts past begin to have their say, and the focus turns from following a script to getting your guys.

Who were the guys going and getting their guys? That would be these guys:

Here are some of the lessons I applied to this draft:

Corey Seager doesn't make it out of Round 4 anymore . If I wanted that singularity at shortstop, the most likely of anyone at the position to deliver both a .300 batting average and 30 homers, I knew I had to act at Pick 41. Had Kyle Schwarber lasted to that point, I probably would have gone with him instead, outfield being the weaker position and all. But since he didn't, the only question was if Francisco Lindor, who I actually rank higher than Seager, would also be there. He went at Pick 40, which is probably for the best.

. If I wanted that singularity at shortstop, the most likely of anyone at the position to deliver both a .300 batting average and 30 homers, I knew I had to act at Pick 41. Had Kyle Schwarber lasted to that point, I probably would have gone with him instead, outfield being the weaker position and all. But since he didn't, the only question was if Francisco Lindor, who I actually rank higher than Seager, would also be there. He went at Pick 40, which is probably for the best. Corbin Carroll often doesn't make it out of Round 4 either. And you know what? I've so come to appreciate

And you know what? I've I have Cristian Javier ranked too low for how much I like him. I must, because I haven't had occasion to draft him yet. So when I noticed he was there in Round 5, which was the point when I first gave a thought to taking a pitcher, I knew I couldn't count on him making it back to me. Alek Manoah, Julio Urias and Max Fried were also there -- and I've had them ranked higher this whole time -- but their skill sets are more similar to each other than to Javier, who's the much better bat-misser. So I eschewed my rankings this time and went with Javier, believing that any one of those other three would be a fine complement for him in Round 6, and sure enough, Fried made it back to me. Might need to update those rankings.

Here are some other notable picks:

