Garcia is not in the lineup Tuesday against Miami.

Garcia appears to be moving ahead of Ian Kinsler on the depth chart at second base, as he'd started four out of five games prior to Tuesday's contest. Kinsler starts on this occasion, but it would make sense to see Garcia in the lineup more often going forward, as his .261/.346/.400 season line easily outpaces Kinsler's .217/.279/.367.

