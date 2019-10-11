Dioner Navarro: Cut loose by Cleveland
Navarro was released by the Indians on Thursday, Kegan Lowe of Baseball America reports.
Navarro struggled at Triple-A Columbus in 2019, slashing .211/.339/.274 with one home run and 11 RBI over 30 games. The 35-year-old backstop figures to have limited interest on the open market after getting cut loose.
