Adonis Rosa: Dropped by Yankees
By
RotoWire Staff
Rosa was released by the Yankees on Saturday.
Rosa spent the start of the season at Yankees' alternate camp, but he'll now hit free agency. It's unlikely that he'll have a significant role with another team during the 2020 season.
