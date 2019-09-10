Yankees' Adonis Rosa: Designated for assignment
Rosa was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday.
A 40-man spot was needed after Ben Heller (elbow) gained clearance to return from the 60-day IL, and Rosa was the roster casualty. Rosa made one appearance for the big club back in August. He split the bulk of the season between Double-A and Triple-A, posting a 4.18 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 103.1 total minor-league innings. The 24-year-old will now be subjected to waivers.
