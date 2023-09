The Angels placed Loup on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder strain, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Loup's injury will put an early end to his 2023 campaign, as the end of the season is less than two weeks away. He finishes with a 6.10 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through 48.2 innings while also notching a save and nine holds. Davis Daniel will come up from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill Loup's roster spot.