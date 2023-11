The Angels declined Loup's (shoulder) $7.5 million team option Friday.

Loup will officially enter free agency after logging the worst statistical season of his 12-year career (6.10 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through 48.2 innings). Despite his poor performance in 2023, the 35-year-old southpaw may still draw interest in the offseason from teams in search of bullpen depth.