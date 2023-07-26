Loup picked up the save Tuesday against the Tigers, striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Loup was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning after the Tigers tied the game against Carlos Estevez in the ninth. Loup got Javier Baez to ground out before striking out the next two batters, stranding the free runner at second and securing his first save of the season. The 35-year-old Loup's now delivered five straight scoreless appearances (four innings), lowering his ERA to 4.71 with a 1.50 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings this year. The left-hander will most likely work in middle-relief for the Halos going forward.