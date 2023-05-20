Loup (hamstring) is expected to face hitters Monday and could embark upon a rehab assignment soon thereafter, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

On Friday, Loup threw his fourth bullpen since hitting the IL, and his session coming up Monday is likely to be a simulated game, per MLB.com. It's not certain that he'll need a rehab stint, but if he does it should be a short one given that the veteran reliever is less than three weeks removed from his last game appearance. Loup struggled with a 7.00 ERA and 2.11 WHIP through 11 outings prior to the injury; he attributes the poor numbers to throwing more breaking balls and plans to increase his fastball usage upon his return, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.