Slegers (back) felt better Friday, according to coach Joe Maddon, but it's uncertain whether he'll be ready by Opening Day, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Slegers has been out since experiencing back spasms in early March, and he had a throwing session cancelled Thursday due to tightness. With less than two weeks to go until Opening Day, that leaves the right-hander's status in serious doubt. Maddon indicated Friday that he doesn't know when Slegers will be back on the mound, but he hasn't ruled out the reliever from opening the season on the big-league roster just yet, stating, "Let's give it a brief period of time here and see where he's at."